Jet Set: The Best Lip Balms for Travel
From a drugstore classic and an indulgent compound lip care treatment to SPF formulas and tinted salves, these are the best lip balms that we’re loving and coveting right now.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. A good lip balm is a travel essential—actually, it's a necessity even when you're not on the go. That said, there's no denying that travel, especially via plane, tends to dry out skin, and no one wants flaky, chapped lips, which is why a dependable, moisturizing lip balm is a must. From a drugstore classic and an indulgent compound lip care treatment to SPF formulas and tinted salves, these are the best lip balms that we're loving and coveting right now.
The Best Lip Balms for Travel
U Beauty The Plasma Lip Compound
For a splurge-worthy, truly indulgent lip balm treatment, look no further than U Beauty's nourishing Plasma Lip Compound. It's thick but not greasy, and has the look of a pretty lip gloss when applied. This lip treatment doesn't just moisturize and hydrate, either—it also improves texture and reduces the look of fine lines, plus it's plumping and smoothing, thanks to an inky list replete with peptides, ceramides, AHAs and emollients like shea butter and beeswax.
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
Summer Fridays lip balm is a cult favorite for good reason. It comes in a few different scents, but I'm partial to the absolutely delightful vanilla. The cruelty-free lip butter balm is oh-so-hydrating, thanks to seed and shea butters along with vegan waxes, and is ultra-moisturizing but not greasy.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
It might not be the fanciest lip product out there, but it's hard to beat the healing properties (and price point) of good old fashioned, dermatologist-approved Aquaphor. I like to keep a travel-sized version in pretty much every bag and toiletry kit I have, and think that the classic healing ointment (as opposed to the Aquaphor lip repair balm) is actually the best option from the brand, and you can use it anywhere you have dry skin. Your cracked, dry lips will be good as new in no time, and all it requires is a quick trip to the drugstore. You can also scoop up three for just $17 on Amazon.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
While Laneige is perhaps best known for their viral sleeping lip mask, the brand's glowy lip balm is pretty great, too. It comes in a few different shades (try the berry), if you're interested in a subtle tinted lip balm.
Fresh Sugar Lip Balm
If you prefer a stick formula (it tends to be less goopy), try Fresh's classic Sugar Lip Treatment. It's hydrating but not particularly glossy, and while it comes in a few different colors if you want a subtle tint, though the clear one is fantastic, too. Packed with antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin E, plus grapeseed oil, cranberry seed oil and, yes, sugar, this is both a quick-fix balm and long-lasting lip therapy treatment.
Lanolips The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm
Sometimes, the best and most effective lip repair balms are actually products that aren't just intended exclusively for your pout. Take this Lanolips multipurpose ointment, which provides near-immediate relief for lip and body dryness. The pure-grade lanolin provides a major dose of hydration, and as an occlusive, it helps seal in moisture.
Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm in Banana
Whether you're going on a tropical jaunt of heading off on a ski trip, don't forget to protect your lips from the harsh rays of the sun. You already know that sunscreen is the most important part of any skincare routine, and that extends to your lips, too. Sun Bum's classic waxy banana-scented lip balm offers SPF 30, along with moisturizing ingredients like aloe and vitamin E.
Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve in a Tube
This rosebud salve has been around since 1895, and once you try the soothing formula, it's easy to see why. It's another quality multi-purpose beauty product, and is calming, hydrating and has a lovely, subtle rose scent.