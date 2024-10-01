Jet Set: The Best Sweaters for Fall Travel
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. A sweater is a staple of any travel wardrobe, and especially when you're planning a fall adventure. The secret to autumnal attire all comes down to layering—temperatures tend to be all over the place, so a versatile fall sweater that works for different occasions is a must. Whether you're looking for a comfy pullover to wear en-route or an elevated basic that goes with anything, we've got you covered. From a preppy Polo pullover and cozy cardigan to a striped turtleneck and cashmere topper, these are the fall travel sweaters we're loving and coveting right now.
The Best Sweaters for Fall Trips
Lake Madeline Cotton Sweater in Driftwood Ivory Stripe
This striped taupe sweater is all things coastal grandmother, wrapped into a single chic turtleneck. Made of 100 percent cotton, this oversized sweater featured vented sides that prevent it from bunching at an unflattering angle on the hips, and a turtleneck that's not too tight. It's soft, comfortable and easy to throw on over a t-shirt with leggings or jeans, so you can wear it en route without feeling like you're suffocating in too many layers. Plus, it looks great with classic denim, paired with a silky skirt or even over a fall dress, for your upcoming coastal getaways.
Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Cotton-Linen Sweater
You can't get much more classic than this best-seller Polo sweater, with the iconic Ralph Lauren bear. It comes in a few neutral colorways, but navy is so perfect for fall. Crafted of a cotton-linen blend, this sweater is just preppy enough, with a crew neckline and rib knit hem, and is just screaming to be packed up for a leaf-peeping getaway in New England or a Western retreat.
Aerie Unreal Ribbed Cardigan Sweater
Looking for the perfect travel cardigan? Try Aerie's cozy ribbed knit button-down version, in a soothing shade of creamy white. Throw it on over a white t-shirt while you're on the go, or wear it once you've arrived at your destination for optimal autumnal layering.
Cozy Earth Women's Classic Crewneck Sweater
Cozy Earth makes some of the softest, coziest bedding and linens out there, but the brand also offers some really great women's sweaters. This classic crewneck pullover sweater has a relaxed silhouette that's means it's easy to both wear while traveling and to toss into your suitcase. In fact, the texture of this ribbed knit sweater is a top choice for convenient packing, as wrinkles are much less noticeable.
Everlane The Boxy Sweater in Everyday Cotton
A chunky cotton sweater is a dream for fall travel; it's weighty enough to provide some warmth and texture, but still breathable and not too thick or heavy, for those transitional temperatures. Made of 100 percent organic cotton, Everlane's rib stitch crewneck balances the practical with the fashionable; it comes in quite a few different hues, but this dreamy sage green is calling to us this autumn.
Naadam Travel Cashmere Crew
Naadam's aptly-named 100 percent luxe cashmere sweater offers a relaxed fit, with slightly oversized long sleeves and ribbed detail. It's crafted out of high-quality Mongolian cashmere that is specially made to be machine washable, which is a major asset for a cozy sweater you're intended to travel with, especially if you wear it on the plane.
Jenni Kayne Cashmere Cocoon Cardigan
A black cashmere cardigan is a capsule wardrobe essential, and if you're ready to splurge on a forever piece, look no further than Jenni Kayne's classic faux-horn button cardigan. The California-based brand's v-neck slouchy, plush yet lightweight cardigan is sure to be a staple; it's definitely on the more oversized side, so you can wear it over a heavier base layer, if preferred.