Jet Set: Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Travel Lover
From a fittingly red suitcase and sleek passport case to a fresh e-reader and on-the-go beauty set, these are the Valentine’s Day gifts for the travel enthusiast.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. February 14 is almost here, but if you haven't bought her the perfect Valentine's Day gift just yet, there's no need to panic. Finding a thoughtful gift for the woman with constant wanderlust isn't impossible; it's all about securing a present that takes her specific interests into mind—is she always on the road? Does she spend all her time in the airport? Is she a check-in only or a carry-on type of traveler? An outdoorsy adventurer or luxury hotel lover? No matter, we've got you covered with the last-minute gifts she's sure to love. From a fittingly red suitcase and sleek passport case to a fresh e-reader and on-the-go beauty set, these are the Valentine's Day gifts for the travel enthusiast.
The Best Valentine's Day Gifts for the Travel Lover
Amazon Kindle
The traveler who loves to read might be the easiest person to find a gift for this Valentine's Day—look no further than Amazon (AMZN)'s newly updated Kindles. It's the ultimate present for the bookworm; replace her broken-down e-reader with the latest, most petite and compact version, which also has weeks of battery life with a single charge.
Margaux The Downtown Boot
A classic boot is a travel wardrobe essential, but it's not always easy to find sophisticated footwear that's both fashionable and functional. Margaux's suede black boot fits all the criteria, though, with plush foam padding and a stacked heel. The on-trend, western-inspired toe is still timeless, promising the easiest day-to-night ensemble.
Away The Medium Suitcase
Complete her suitcase collection with Away's midsize Medium bag, ideal for a week or two on-the-go. Made of the brand's signature hardshell, the checked bag features an interior compression system, easy-grip top handle and durable case. The red hue makes it particularly suitable for Cupid's favorite day of the year.
Spanx Spanxsmooth OnForm Micro Flare Pant
Spanx recently debuted a new collection of performance workout pants that are just as suitable for a fitness class as for a travel day ensemble—and everything in between. Made of oh-so-soft, lightweight smoothing fabric, these flared pants are breathable and sweat-wicking, with a comfortable and flattering high-rise waist.
Aspinal of London Passport Cover
If her passport is always swimming around her bag unattended, treat her to an elegant new cover from Aspinal of London. Crafted from full-grain leather and lined in suede, it's a must-have accessory that guarantees she'll stay organized in style.
Morphe Along for the Glide 6-Piece Travel Brush Set
Morphe recently relaunched their cult-favorite makeup brushes, and the brand did not disappoint. This six-piece set includes a foundation brush, powder brush, blush brush, two eyeshadow brushes and a brow brush, plus a silicone travel bag that's oh-so-convenient to toss into her toiletry kit.
Skinfix Exo + Ectoin Intensive Repair Baume
The beauty enthusiast will appreciate Skinfix's new intensive repair balm, which helps smooth and even out skin while providing serious hyrdration.