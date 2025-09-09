Jet Set: The Best Weekenders for Fall Trips
From minimalist clamshells to Mary Poppins–level carry-alls, these weekenders handle autumn escapes with style and strategy.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. It's time to bid adieu to summer adventures, but that doesn't mean you have to say farewell to weekend getaways. In fact, autumn just so happens to be the optimal time to embark on a little trip—go the beach route if you want fewer crowds, or get a head start on the foliage-seeking crowds. No matter, you'll need something to stow your essentials in, because that canvas tote bag just isn't going to cut it anymore. Enter, the best weekenders to complete your travel arsenal. For the purpose of this story, we're really honing in on the weekender—a more structured, larger bag than a big tote bag or a duffel bag. Below, take a peek at the five weekender bags for all your fall getaways.
Calpak Weekender Duffel in Hazelnut
The Calpak Luka bag is a regular in my travel uniform, whenever I'm seeking a good personal bag to bring along with my carry-on suitcase. The brand's weekender is essentially the Luka's more spacious counterpart, with more room for a few days worth of stuff, in addition to a dedicated zippered shoe compartment. Aside from the main section, there are several interior and exterior pockets, including slots for your water bottle, phone and keys. A trolley sleeve conveniently slides onto your suitcase, if you happen to be embarking on a longer journey.
Away The Weekender
Away's weekender bag proves that minimalism can still pack a punch. This is the brand's biggest version of their signature duffels, with plenty of room to fit all your must-haves for a long weekend trip. The trolley sleeve seamlessly slides onto your rolling suitcase, but if you're using this bag sans larger luggage, you can tote it around using either the detachable padded shoulder strap or the sleek top handles. The extended clamshell zipper allows you to fully open up this bag for the most convenient access and full visibility into the main compartment—no need to blindly sift through your neatly packed belongings. Inside, the bag is configured more like a suitcase than a typical weekender, with two separate compartments, each of which is zipped shut. There's an additional exterior padded laptop pocket, too.
Rothy's The Weekender
This Rothy's weekender is the closest I've come to finding a real-life Mary Poppins bag. Seriously, this carry-all can fit it all—I have the older version, and it remains my go-to when I don't want to resort to a hardcase suitcase, but simply cannot handle attempting to stuff my life into a structured tote bag. It looks structured, but don't be dissuaded—the material is pretty flexible, with an extremely roomy main compartment, along with a smaller zippered side interior pocket. The best part? It's machine-washable.
Lo & Sons Catalina Deluxe Weekender Travel Bag
The Lo & Sons Catalina is something of a travel industry icon, and for good reason. I first came across this bag years ago, before I became a travel editor, when a very stylish friend hauled hers around all summer long, somehow managing to fit everything she could possibly need for several summer days in its sizable main compartment. It was the bottom zippered pocket, however, that really got my attention—to be fair, this is now par for the course with many travel bags, but at the time, I found it to be one of the most incredible feats of jet-set accessory engineering I had ever seen. A whole separate space for shoes, where you don't have to worry about them touching or getting in the way of the rest of your belongings? It called to my inner germaphobe on a cellular level. I finally got my hands on one a few years ago, and it didn't disappoint. It's definitely more structured and doesn't have quite the amount of space as something like the aforementioned Rothy's bag, but it's still plenty roomy,.
Tumi Voyageur Contine Weekender Bag
Truth be told, I've always been partial to Tumi's "Just in Case" packable nylon tote—it's spacious, lightweight and genuinely versatile; you can use it as your personal bag along with your carry-on suitcase or on its own. That said, it's not ideal if you want to pack for more than an overnight, and it also doesn't get a ton of points on the organization compartment front—and that's when you bring in the Contine Weekender. It has all the bells and whistles: separate padded laptop compartment, double-zip entry, leather-trimmed shoulder straps, water bottle pocket, zippered bottom compartment, phone pocket and more.