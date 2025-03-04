Jet Set: The Best White Lotus Collabs
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. The White Lotus has been a pop culture phenomenon ever since it first debuted in 2021, and the buzz is only growing as the third season, set in Thailand, is now airing. Sure, each new season does, in fact, begin with a flash-forward to a murder at a glamorous hotel, but that hasn't stopped viewers from getting travel inspo from these dreamy backdrops.
If you can't get to Thailand just yet, then you could always bring a bit of The White Lotus home with you, thanks to the plethora of collaborations between the show and all your favorite lifestyle brands. It might sound gimmicky at first, but we promise, these are items you'll actually enjoy and use—and while some are very much home products, others are perfect to take on your next getaway. From beachy luggage and printed sarongs to floral swimwear and lotus flower serving trays, these are the best White Lotus collabs to shop now.
The Best White Lotus Collabs to Shop Now
Away x The White Lotus Carry-On Suitcase
Need a new suitcase for that trip you just, out of nowhere, decided to book to Thailand? Well, what better way to prepare than with Away's White Lotus collab, including this tan suitcase with Saffiano leather accents and custom lotus flower-printed interiors?
Camilla x The White Lotus Welcome to the White Lotus Long Sarong
A handcrafted sarong is the perfect swim cover-up for your next tropical jaunt. This piece from the Camilla x White Lotus collab has you covered for all your upcoming beach trips, whether you're sunning yourself in Hawaii, wandering through Thailand or exploring Sicily—minus any crime scenes, of course.
The White Lotus x Aqua Crochet Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Bloomingdale's dropped a new collection of resortwear from their in-house label, Aqua, inspired by the show. This sleeveless knit crochet dress is embellished with shells and and features a subtle side slit; perfect for dinner at a plush beach hotel.
Nest New York x The White Lotus Cucumber & White Sage Candle
Bring The White Lotus vibes home with this Nest New York x White Lotus three-wick candle. Light up and fill the room with a soothing, refreshing scent of cucumber, sage and lavender.
Diff x The White Lotus Cateye Sunglasses Green Crystal & Olive
Inspired by the lush Thailand landscape, these sleek green shades are trimmed in subtle gold accents, plus a golden pikul flower.
Fair Harbor x White Lotus Atlantic One Piece
The White Lotus has brought us some iconic swimsuit moments, and if you want to bring that vibe on your next beach trip, check out Fair Harbor's sporty, almost toile-like printed swimwear.
CB2 x The White Lotus Lotus Enamel Serving Tray
Don't be put off by the thought of a White Lotus-themed serving tray—it's not cheesy, we promise! The enameled tray is emblazoned with the fictional resort's lotus flower, with a deep blue backdrop and bronze-plated edges. Perfect for serving tropical cocktails at home.