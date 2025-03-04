Jet Set: The Best White Lotus Collabs

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. The White Lotus has been a pop culture phenomenon ever since it first debuted in 2021, and the buzz is only growing as the third season, set in Thailand, is now airing. Sure, each new season does, in fact, begin with a flash-forward to a murder at a glamorous hotel, but that hasn't stopped viewers from getting travel inspo from these dreamy backdrops.

If you can't get to Thailand just yet, then you could always bring a bit of The White Lotus home with you, thanks to the plethora of collaborations between the show and all your favorite lifestyle brands. It might sound gimmicky at first, but we promise, these are items you'll actually enjoy and use—and while some are very much home products, others are perfect to take on your next getaway. From beachy luggage and printed sarongs to floral swimwear and lotus flower serving trays, these are the best White Lotus collabs to shop now.