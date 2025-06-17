Jet Set: The Wimbledon Packing List

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs.

The French Open gave tennis fans one of the most exciting matches in recent history—Coco Gauff's victory over current world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and nearly five-and-a-half hours of masterful play between Jannik Sinner and eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. The tennis circuit isn't over yet, though—it's just heating up, and after Roland-Garros comes Wimbledon. The third Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year is played on the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's grass courts, and if you're planning on attending, then make sure you dress the part.

Wimbledon's dress code is notoriously strict for the tennis players (all whites), though spectators have the more general guidance of "smart casual." It's a little vague, but just remember no ripped jeans, "running vests" (for the non-Brits, that's a tank top) or dirty sneakers. When in doubt, just look to the most stylish A-list guests—the Princess of Wales is almost always in attendance in the Royal Box, watching the action at Centre Court.

Whether you're a first-time attendee or a frequent Wimbledon-goer who needs some fresh style inspo, look no further than this Wimbledon style guide. From a linen midi dress and '90s-inspired shades to a statement-making straw boater and the daintiest of kitten heels, here’s what's on our Wimbledon packing list.