Jet Set: The Wimbledon Packing List
From a linen midi dress and ’90s-inspired shades to a statement-making straw boater and the daintiest of kitten heels, here’s what’s on our Wimbledon packing list.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs.
The French Open gave tennis fans one of the most exciting matches in recent history—Coco Gauff's victory over current world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and nearly five-and-a-half hours of masterful play between Jannik Sinner and eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. The tennis circuit isn't over yet, though—it's just heating up, and after Roland-Garros comes Wimbledon. The third Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year is played on the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's grass courts, and if you're planning on attending, then make sure you dress the part.
Wimbledon's dress code is notoriously strict for the tennis players (all whites), though spectators have the more general guidance of "smart casual." It's a little vague, but just remember no ripped jeans, "running vests" (for the non-Brits, that's a tank top) or dirty sneakers. When in doubt, just look to the most stylish A-list guests—the Princess of Wales is almost always in attendance in the Royal Box, watching the action at Centre Court.
Whether you're a first-time attendee or a frequent Wimbledon-goer who needs some fresh style inspo, look no further than this Wimbledon style guide. From a linen midi dress and '90s-inspired shades to a statement-making straw boater and the daintiest of kitten heels, here’s what's on our Wimbledon packing list.
What to Wear to Wimbledon
Margaux The Dylan Sandal
Comfort is key when it comes to footwear at Wimbledon, but that doesn't mean you should throw on a ratty pair of sneakers. For the tennis enthusiast who isn't interested in ballet flats while sipping a Pimm's Cup courtside, Margaux's kitten heel sandal is here to solve all your shoe woes. Handcrafted in Spain from Italian nappa leather, the minimalist sandal features a 1.5-inch heel and a subtle square toe. The 5 mm of plush foam padding, however, is what really saves your feet while strolling around the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Polo Ralph Lauren Belted Linen A-Line Shirtdress
When in doubt for Wimbledon outfit ideas, take a cue from the AELTC's royal patron, Kate Middleton. Ralph Lauren never fails when it comes to chic tennis attire, and the designer's short-sleeved frock is a tried-and-true summer dress classic. An A-line silhouette, midi length, mother-of-pearl buttons and flattering belted waist complete the linen look.
Tata Harper Brightening Eye Gel
If you're heading to Wimbledon from the states, then you'll want to make sure your toiletry bag is perfectly packed with all the jet set essentials. Tata Harper's new brightening eye gel ensures you won't look exhausted when you arrive to watch the matches, even if you barely slept on that overnight flight. A lightweight formula packed with packed brightening, depuffing and hydrating ingredients including hyaluronic acid, oat ceramides, Kakadu plum and cucumber seed, no one will know you rushed over on the red eye.
Mirth Verona Skirt in White
Sure, the white dress code might technically only apply to the players, but that doesn't mean you can't embrace all the sporty vibes in a similar color scheme, right? Mirth's linen blend midi skirt is an easy and effortless alternative to a dress, for the ultimate Wimbledon style ace.
Lack of Color Mira Wide Boater Hat in Maple
Lack of Color's Mira boater hat is wide enough that you can hide from any run-ins you'd rather avoid, but not so enormous as to be distracting and offensive to whoever is sitting behind you in the stands. A square crown, wide brim and black ribbon trim finish off the chapeau.
La Mer The Broad Spectrum SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid
The best sunscreen is the one you'll use every day—protecting your skin is a non-negotiable, and even more so when you're sitting in the stands watching tennis for hours on end. La Mer's SPF 50 is ultra lightweight and fast-absorbing, so you won't have to deal with any stickiness or heaviness on your skin. Plus, the travel-sized version is easy to toss into your bag, for seamless reapplication.
Cozy Earth Oversized Classic Cardigan
British weather is rather fickle, to say the least, and while it is technically summer, London temperatures don't always agree with that. As such, you'll want to bring an extra layer for a day of tennis, like this cozy yet elevated off-white cardigan.
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Tint
On the hunt for a new go-to lippie of the summer? Tarte's viral lip tints are, in fact, actually that good, and one of their newest pink hues, which comes in tube with a pompom cushion tip applicator, is perfect for these warmer months. This is one of the more transfer-proof options out there; you can add more layers for a more pigmented look, or just one swipe for a sheer pout.
Raen Kwela Sunglasses
Don't forget to throw a pair of sunglasses into your tote. Raen's '90s-inspired frames have a rounded oval shape and a little bit of a modern twist.
Favorite Daughter Jones Linen Vest
Take inspiration from Zendaya's Wimbledon looks of the past with a menswear-style ensemble. Favorite Daughter's linen vest has a straight fit and adjustable buckle back; you can wear it with a silky skirt for an ultra-feminine option, or go all-in on the menswear aesthetic with a pair of matching pants.
Phlur Vanilla Nectar Travel Size Body Mist
Let's cut to the chase—you're sitting in the crowded stands (or shuffling through an equally packed box, if you're lucky) for hours, and even if that mediocre English sunlight isn't blasting down at you, you're going to get a little sweaty. It's okay! It happens! But that doesn't mean you need to smell like you've been sweating all over the bleachers for the past two sets, which is why I highly recommend bringing along a travel-sized body spray or perfume with you. Personally, I find the former to be a better choice if you're going to be spritzing in a crowd; it's a bit less concentrated, at least for me. And if you're not sure what fragrance to go for, might I recommend Phlur's new Vanilla Nectar? It has all the sweet and sugar of a gourmand perfume, but with summer-approved notes of papaya, apricot and tangelo.