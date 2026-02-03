Jet Set: Winter Skincare Saviors
From a new vanilla hand cream and a trusty sleeping mask favorite to a soon-to-come ultra-luxe eye moisturizer and a face lotion that never fails, here’s what we’re loving and coveting right now.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Frequent travel can be stressful on your skin, and when you add the current climate, it's more than a slight inconvenience—it becomes a downright burden. If the winter weather is wreaking havoc on your skin right now, you're in the right place. The coldest time of year is always rough on skin; the combination of a lack of humidity, frigid temperatures and brisk winds can lead to dry, itchy and tight skin. Not only are your lips more chapped than ever, but that same chapped feeling extends to every part of your body, especially parts that are more exposed to the cold, like your hands. I'm never without my emotional support Aquaphor, but this latest bout of icy temps has me craving even more in my skincare and body care routine, especially right before and after a jet-set adventure. From a new vanilla hand cream and a trusty sleeping mask favorite to a soon-to-come ultra-luxe eye moisturizer and a face lotion that never fails, here's what we're loving and coveting right now.
The Beauty Products We're Loving Right Now
Sisley Velvet Sleeping Mask with Saffron Flowers
There have been some good new launches as of late, but more and more, I've found myself turning to my tried-and-true skincare essentials. I fell in love with this Sisley overnight face mask from the moment I discovered it at a work event years ago, and it's been my secret weapon against dehydrated and dull winter skin ever since. Whenever my skin is feeling tight, flaky and generally disturbed by the harsh, frigid air, I slather this on before bedtime, and wake up with visibly smoother, softer skin.
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream with TFC8 Face Moisturizer
The first time I tried Augustinus Bader moisturizer, I really, really wanted to hate it. Because, truly, it's near-impossible to justify the sky-high price tag here, when I was gifted this face cream I hoped I'd immediately find it was the same as any drugstore brand. Alas! The classic moisturizer and the Rich Cream (my winter go-to), have, unfortunately, become the only face moisturizer that properly soothes my sensitive, reactive skin when it's at its most red, chapped and flaky.
La Mer The New Rejuvenating Eye Cream
I was lucky enough to try out La Mer's new Rejuvenating Eye Cream before it officially launches this month, and it has already added a much-needed dose of luxury to my skincare routine—and one that actually works. Powered by the brand's RPC-6 complex, it contains six actives that work to help improve firmness and density, aiding in smoothing, strengthening and brightening that ultra-delicate area. It comes with a special eye tool applicator, to seamlessly glide along the contours of the eye area and help depuff and boost circulation.
Herbivore Coco Rose Tremella Cleansing Oil Body Wash
Another new product I've tested out recently: Herbivore's Coco Rose body wash. I'm not usually a rose fragrance lover—it can be a bit overwhelming for me, and I'm more of a gourmand girl—but I was pleasantly surprised by this one. It's an oil-to-foam formulation, so it's still nourishing and moisturizing, and doesn't leave you feeling like your body has been stripped of every inch of hydration when you exit the shower.
Tata Harper Resurfacing Body Serum
There comes a point in the depths of every winter when I panic and convince myself that the cure to a speck of dry skin must be a 17-step skincare and body care routine, because simply drenching my body in a single moisturizer isn't enough in these trying times! I've loved Tata Harper's skin products for years (especially the sensitive skin line—highly recommend if you, like me, have painfully reactive skin), and this body serum smooths and brightens my itchy, dry skin during the dullest time of winter.
Cyklar Vanilla Verve Urea Hand Cream
This is a new addition to my routine, and a much-needed one. Some context: One of my favorite compliments is when someone tells me I have the softest hands, and unfortunately, this winter has been exceptionally cruel to my skin. Seriously, my knuckles are looking downright scaly as of late, and I'm simply not here for it. I'm somewhat sensitive to scents, and don't love anything too strong when it comes to lotions, but I recently started slathering on this vanilla hand cream, and I'm obsessed. Yes, it's hydrating and softening, but perhaps most importantly, it's also very fast-absorbing, because some of us don't enjoy feeling like there's a film on the top layer of our skin for hours after application. And the fragrance? Utterly delicious.