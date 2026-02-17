Jet Set: Winter Travel Wardrobe Staples
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. If you're struggling with your winter travel wardrobe, you're in the right place—especially if you're sick of stuffing your suitcase with trendy items for every cold-weather trip (and also want to avoid a checked bag at all costs). A winter travel capsule wardrobe takes all the stress and panic out of the packing process, and don't let anyone tell you that it's boring—it's not that you have to bring the exact same things on every single jaunt, but more about knowing the staples that you should always bring with you, in some variation. We're not touching on jackets here, because at this point in the arctic tundra, just wear the warmest, most comfortable jacket that you don't despise the look of—but moving on. From a classic cardigan and editor-favorite pair of boots to a sleek turtleneck and elevated flared jeans, here's what we're loving and coveting right now.
Winter Travel Style Essentials
Clare V. Weekender
Let's start with the luggage for your winter weekend getaways, because if you're not interested in taking a rolling suitcase, then it's time to invest in a good duffel-style weekender. Clare V.'s lightweight bag is crafted from a soft and durable Italian leather that beautifully patinas with time, and comes with a top handle and detachable crossbody strap.
Naadam Super Luxe Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Blundstone Women's Originals #1630
When you're keeping your packed belongings to a minimum, you need a solid pair of boots that can withstand a whole lot. Blundstone's beloved originals are a cult-favorite for a reason; these are boots for those in the know, because they can handle just about anything—and they're also quite cute. This pair of black pull-on boots features is made from a gently distressed leather, for comfort and durability.
Citizens of Humanity Caradene Turtleneck in Black
Despite my aversion to turtlenecks as a child, I'm now a fervent supporter of the style—you'll rarely find my travel wardrobe sans a turtleneck in the months from October through April. I'm currently obsessing over the Citizens of Humanity Caradene, because I simply cannot resist a good ribbed fabrication; it adds a touch of cozy sophistication.
Hudson Barbara High-Rise Bootcut Jean
After making the egregious recent mistake of packing a pair of rigid, non-stretchy jeans for a trip to Spain, I'm renewing my vow to exclusively pack comfortable denim for travel—there was nothing enjoyable about attempting to sit down in a pair of stiff jeans after plates of paella. There's no need to fret about that with these chic black flare jeans, though, which have just the right amount of stretch. The subtle boot cut feels a touch dressier, too.
Away Featherlight Tote
While a good tote bag isn't exclusively a winter travel item, I'm more cognizant of using one that can handle any weather mishaps during the cooler months. Away's ultra-lightweight tote is a good everyday option you can use both for travel or going about your usual day-to-day; it's durable, with a padded laptop sleeve and multiple pockets and compartments, plus it's water-repellent.
Madewell Raglan-Sleeve Cropped Cardigan in Merino Wool
A black cardigan is a non-negotiable for me on pretty much any trip, not just those in the winter. This merino wool version, however, is particularly well-suited to these chillier months; it's warm but not overly so, and easily layers on top of your favorite long-sleeved shirts or tees.
Hat Attack Cashmere Rib Beanie
Yes, you should also bring a scarf and gloves, but truly, it really all comes down to the winter hat, both fashionably and practically. Hat Attack's plush cashmere rib beanie comes in a few colors, including this soft camel hue, for a chapeau that's chic but not overbearing.