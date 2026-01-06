Jet Set

Jet Set: What to Pack for a Winter Weekend Getaway

From a lush cashmere turtleneck and fashion-meets-function knee-high boots to a shearling tote and mixed-media down jacket, here’s what to pack for a winter weekend getaway.

By Morgan Halberg

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Now that the holiday season is behind us, it's time to dive right into the first official weeks of winter. For those who want to embrace the cold and not flee into the snowbird lifestyle, a winter getaway should do the trick—it's a far better choice than simply counting down the days to summer. Whether you're packing for a cozy mountain retreat, winter spa getaway or just a long weekend out of the city, we've got you covered with the fashionable capsule wardrobe of all your winter travel dreams. From a lush cashmere turtleneck and fashion-meets-function knee-high boots to a shearling tote and mixed-media down jacket, here's what to pack for a winter weekend getaway.

Hat Attack Classic Cashmere Slouchy Beanie with Pom

A good hat is an essential part of any winter wardrobe—keeping your head and ears warm makes all the difference when exploring on the chilliest days. That said, finding a good winter hat that ensures both warmth and style isn't as easy as it sounds; I despise when a beanie has no silhouette and sticks too tightly to my head. This slouchy Hat Attack beanie is one of my favorites—well, it was until I lost it a year or so ago, and now, it's back at the top of my winter must-buy list.

$131, shop now

Hat Attack. Hat Attack

Mackage Vanna Mixed-Media Shearling Down Women's Jacket

Mackage's mixed-media shearling coat proves you don't have to sacrifice style when dressing warmly—but you do have to be willing to spend nearly $2,000 if you want this water-resistant and water-repellent down jacket. The shearling collar and trim add unexpected texture, while the leather details give a little edge. It promises you'll stay warm even in frigid temperatures, and as cliché as the phrase might be, this one really does work day to night.

$1,990, shop now

Mackage. Mackage

Aquatalia Nevata Boots

A knee-high boot has transitioned from a horse-girl accessory to a must-have winter weather staple. Aquatalia's black leather version has a stacked heel and an interior zipper, but the best part might be that, like all of the brand's shoes, these are weatherproof, so you can brave the elements without risking footwear ruination.

$650, shop now

Aquatalia. Aquatalia

Citizens of Humanity Genova Low Rise Boot

A pair of cashmere-denim bootcut jeans? Well, these just might be the answer to all your winter dressing woes. Crafted from a comfortable, lightweight yet oh-so-warm cashmere-blend, these full-length jeans have a low waist and flared leg, ideal for pairing with a heeled boot and an oversized sweater.

$248, shop now

Citizens of Humanity. Citizens of Humanity

Jenni Kayne Cashmere Jet Turtleneck

A buttery-soft cashmere sweater that's as chic as it is warm? Sign us up, now. Jenni Kayne's turtleneck has been at the top of my wish list for a while now, and it's for this exact scenario—a cozy weekend away, whether it's a city trip excursion or a relaxing mountain retreat.

$575, shop now

Jenni Kayne. Jenni Kayne

MZ Wallace Medium Madison East/West Quilted Shearling Tote

No, you don't *need* to add new luggage to your travel repertoire just to match the season, but it can't hurt if you do, right? MZ Wallace's brown quilted tote is as practical as it is whimsical, with shearling lining and an adjustable and removable strap.

$365, shop now

MZ Wallace. MZ Wallace

Bombas Women's Merino Cashmere Blend Rib Calf Sock 3-Pack

Socks are usually relegated to the last-minute throw-ins for any packing situation—you know you need them, but any will suffice in a pinch. Alas, that's simply not so anymore, and especially during the frigid winter months—bringing the wrong socks can quickly turn your cozy cold-weather getaway into an utterly miserable experience, because no one enjoys walking around with frigid feet, no matter how gorgeous the snow might look. Bombas' merino cashmere blend socks are comfortable, cozy and ensure you'll stay warm and toasty.

$102, shop now

Bombas. Bombas

