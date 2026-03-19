Where JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Actually Ate, Drank and Lived in New York City
From Tribeca walks to classic eateries, discover the real places JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy loved in New York City.Read More
The green cast-iron door at 20 North Moore Street still closes the same way it did in 1996, with a heavy metallic clap that echoes off the cobblestones. Paparazzi used to camp across the street and wait for that sound, because what followed was always worth the stakeout: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy stepping onto the sidewalk in sunglasses and a tortoiseshell headband, JFK Jr. half a stride behind in a T-shirt and khakis, and the two of them walking a gauntlet of motor-driven shutters to get blueberry pancakes around the corner, or wherever you go when you're the most watched couple in America and the entire neighborhood already knows your breakfast order.
In those years, Tribeca was an entirely different neighborhood. The waterfront was industrial rubble and chain-link. A top-floor loft on North Moore cost $600,000, and nobody on the block thought that was a bargain. John and Carolyn moved through this neighborhood on foot, on rollerblades, on bicycles, visible and exposed in a way that no public figure would volunteer for today and that Carolyn—who had spent seven years building a serious career at Calvin Klein, rising from a suburban mall sales floor to dressing Annette Bening and Diane Sawyer for runway shows, before the tabloids reduced her to a photograph—arguably never learned to survive. The restaurants they loved were not velvet-rope establishments with publicists and door policies. They were the places where the couple could sit in a back booth and eat without performing, or couldn't, and went anyway because the food was good and the walk was short and the alternative was hiding in the loft until the photographers got bored, which they never did.
Ryan Murphy's FX series Love Story—more than 25 million streaming hours and counting since its February premiere, with Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon playing the couple and Naomi Watts as Jackie O—has turned those places into pilgrimage sites. Fans line up at Bubby's, photograph the North Moore Street door and buy out the tortoiseshell headbands at a Greenwich Village pharmacy Carolyn used to walk to. Not everything made it. The Calvin Klein flagship at 654 Madison, where Carolyn helped build the house's celebrity-dressing operation before the fame swallowed her whole, shuttered in 2019. Tribeca Grill closed in 2025. Da Silvano and Chanterelle are both gone. But 13 places the couple actually frequented are still open, still serving—and in most cases, still recognizable from the photographs.
JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Favorite NYC Spots
Bubby's
- 120 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013
- Tribeca
Bubby's was the couple's living room, and that's not a metaphor. Owner Ron Silver has said JFK Jr. walked in on the restaurant's second day open in November 1990 and never stopped coming, eventually settling into a regular order of blueberry pancakes while Carolyn gravitated toward matzo ball soup and salad. They came together, separately, with friends and for meetings, and the proximity—literally around the corner from 20 North Moore—made Bubby's a default in a way no other restaurant in the city could claim. JFK Jr. reportedly ate his last breakfast here before the fatal July 1999 flight.
Balthazar
- 80 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
- Soho
Keith McNally opened Balthazar in April 1997, during the heart of the Kennedy-Bessette years, and it instantly became the most difficult reservation in lower Manhattan—a French brasserie so fully realized in its design and its noise and its energy that it felt like it had been there for decades on opening night. McNally also co-founded The Odeon, making him the single restaurateur most responsible for the downtown dining landscape this couple inhabited. The room—high-backed red leather banquettes, brass mirrors, a soaring tin ceiling modeled on a Parisian original—has not changed in nearly 30 years, and the bakery next door still produces some of the best bread in town.
Walker's
- 16 North Moore Street, New York, NY 10013
- Tribeca
A bar has occupied this corner since the 1880s, and the current Walker's, which opened in 1987, was where JFK Jr. went to stop being JFK Jr. Barely a block from his front door, with pressed-tin ceilings, worn wood and zero interest in being anything other than a neighborhood pub, it offered the rare gift of anonymity in a life that had almost none left. He could walk in and be a guy at the bar, order a drink and watch a game and not have the entire room resettle because a Kennedy sat down.
Rao's
- 455 East 114th Street, New York, NY 10029
- East Harlem
JFK Jr. biked from Tribeca to East Harlem—roughly eight miles—to eat at the most impossible reservation in New York, which tells you all you need to know about how seriously he took both the food and the ride. Rao's has operated since 1896, with 10 tables and a booking system that functions more like a private club: regulars hold the same weekly slot, and outsiders essentially need a blood oath or a favor owed. JFK Jr. loved the meatballs, the lemon chicken, the year-round Christmas lights and the photographs blanketing every square inch of the walls.
Nobu Downtown
- 195 Broadway, New York, NY 10007
- Financial District
When Nobu opened at 105 Hudson Street in September 1994—the same year JFK Jr. bought his loft—the couple became immediate regulars at a restaurant that was rewriting the rules of what downtown dining could look and taste like. JFK Jr. once arrived on rollerblades and was perfectly happy to sit in the farthest back corner, where co-founder Drew Nieporent recalled he never caused a moment of difficulty and was, in his words, the ideal customer. The original Tribeca space closed in 2016, and Nobu relocated to a 12,500-square-foot David Rockwell-designed restaurant at 195 Broadway near the World Trade Center.
The Odeon
- 145 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013
- Tribeca
This is where the love story restarted. In early summer 1994, weeks after Jackie Kennedy Onassis's death and JFK Jr.'s final split from Daryl Hannah, Carolyn was working a private Calvin Klein event at The Odeon when he showed up uninvited. According to Tim English, she intercepted him before he could be turned away, and the two spent the rest of the evening talking in the Art Deco dining room with its red leather banquettes and paper-topped tables and amber light that makes everyone look better than they deserve. They had dated briefly before and lost touch. That night reconnected them for good. It was also at The Odeon, later, that Carolyn asked her friend Narciso Rodriguez to design the bias-cut silk crepe wedding gown she would wear on Cumberland Island.
Panna II Garden
- 93 First Avenue, New York, NY 10003
- East Village
Impossible to miss thanks to the hundreds of string lights hanging from the ceiling in what can only be described as maximalist defiance of fire code, Panna II was a genuine favorite of the couple's, and not just a Love Story invention. Owner Bashir Khan has confirmed JFK Jr.'s regular order was chicken tikka masala, and the show recreated an early date scene here that has since sent reservations surging, with fans requesting the specific booth depicted on screen. Panna II has been serving the same affordable, colorful Indian fare since the '90s and remains cash-friendly and cheerfully chaotic.
The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel
- 35 East 76th Street, New York, NY 10021
- Upper East Side
Three generations of Kennedys passed through this hotel. President Kennedy kept a seven-room apartment on the 34th and 35th floors and referred to it as his New York White House. After the assassination, Jackie lived here with young John and Carolyn for 10 months before moving to 1040 Fifth Avenue. JFK Jr. returned as an adult, and in December 1995, he arranged a meeting with Princess Diana at The Carlyle to ask her to appear on the cover of George magazine—an offer she reportedly declined, but that made the magazine the talk of the media world for weeks. Bemelmans Bar, home to the only surviving Ludwig Bemelmans murals in the world, and Café Carlyle upstairs were part of the family's social orbit for decades.
C.O. Bigelow Apothecary
- 414 Sixth Avenue, New York, NY 10011
- Greenwich Village
Founded in 1838, family-run by the Ginsbergs since 1939 and the oldest operating apothecary in America, C.O. Bigelow is a working pharmacy that currently functions as both a store and a shrine. Both Carolyn and JFK Jr. were regular customers, but the specific item driving Love Story tourism is the Charles J. Wahba tortoiseshell headband, the exact accessory most associated with Carolyn Bessette's look and arguably the single most commercially viral artifact the series has produced. Since the show premiered, fans have lined up through the aisles hunting for it, photographing the Victorian-era cabinetry and buying C.O. Bigelow's own apothecary line alongside curated beauty and grooming brands that have been displayed on these same shelves for decades.
Calvin Klein Soho Flagship
- 530 Broadway, New York, NY 10012
- Soho
Carolyn spent roughly seven years at Calvin Klein, from 1988 to 1996, starting on the sales floor of a Boston-area mall boutique and rising to director of show productions, where she oversaw runway presentations and dressed the house's most important clients—women like Annette Bening and Diane Sawyer, who trusted her eye and her discretion. The 205 West 39th Street headquarters, where she worked daily, remains PVH Corp.'s office address, but the famous 654 Madison Avenue flagship—a minimalist 20,000-square-foot John Pawson temple that opened in 1995 and became an architectural landmark in its own right—closed permanently in 2019. Calvin Klein returned to New York retail on December 2025, with a new Soho flagship designed to evoke NYC loft apartments with its exposed timber joists, cast-iron columns, and poured concrete.
Central Park
- Central Park
JFK Jr. grew up at 1040 Fifth Avenue overlooking the park, and it remained a constant through every chapter of his adult life. He was an avid jogger, rollerblader, cyclist and touch-football player, all activities conducted here and regularly photographed by paparazzi who had learned to stake out the entrances and wait for the shirtless jogger to come around the Reservoir loop (renamed the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in 1994, in honor of the former first lady). Touch football on the Great Lawn was a Kennedy family tradition he maintained with friends well into his 30s, and the lawns between the Met and Bethesda Fountain were as much a part of his weekly routine as any office or restaurant. Central Park requires no reservation and no introduction. It is the same park it was in February 1996 when a photographer captured JFK Jr. and Carolyn in their most painful public moment, a wrenching argument near the fountain that CBS broadcast over five days and that the Love Story series recreates in agonizing detail.
Indochine
- 430 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10003
- Noho
Open since 1984, Indochine was the pulsing center of the downtown fashion-media-nightlife ecosystem that defined JFK Jr. and Carolyn's social world in the years before and during their marriage. Models, editors, designers and Kennedy-orbit figures mixed over lemongrass-scented plates beneath palm fronds and candlelight in a space that managed to feel both tropical and urbane, exclusive and welcoming, depending on who you were and what table you got. The FX series used Indochine as a filming location to recreate that milieu, and the restaurant has leaned into the moment, drawing a new generation of diners who discovered it through the show alongside the fashion-industry regulars who never left.
Il Cantinori
- 32 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10003
- Greenwich Village
Part of the Italian-restaurant circuit JFK Jr. and Carolyn worked across downtown Manhattan in the mid-'90s, Il Cantinori has outlived almost every competitor in that category, and the list of closures is sobering. Da Silvano on Sixth Avenue—once the most paparazzi'd sidewalk in the Village—closed in 2016, and its owner Silvano Marchetto died in 2024. Chanterelle, the James Beard Award-winning Tribeca French spot, shuttered in 2009. Il Cantinori, open since 1983, has maintained its rustic Tuscan character through four decades of downtown dining trends with white tablecloths, exposed brick and seasonal plates.