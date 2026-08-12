The Essentials With Joey Wölffer: Horses, Sag Harbor Haunts and Carrying on the Family Business
The co-owner of Wölffer Estate Vineyard on her lifelong love of horses, favorite Hamptons spots and running the family business alongside her brother and husband.Read More
Growing up on her family’s farm in the Hamptons, Joey Wölffer was more interested in riding horses and playing with the potato bugs that inhabited the potato-field-turned-vineyard than she was in winemaking. “My dad would see things that people thought were a little nuts,” Wölffer tells Observer from her Hamptons office. “Owning a vineyard five minutes from the beach in the Hamptons—no one was doing that,” she recalls. “But it was his dream, he loved it, and as a daughter, it complicated our relationship when I was younger.”
Determined to follow her own dreams, Wölffer went off to college at Vanderbilt, started a career in fashion and had worked her way up to the role of trend director at The Jones Group when her father unexpectedly passed away in 2008. While her half-brother, Marc, immediately knew that he wanted to continue his father’s work with the growing vineyard, Joey Wölffer wasn’t convinced. “It took a while to settle the estate, and in that time, I made the decision that if I could stay in, I’d like to for my family’s legacy,” she says of officially joining her brother at Wölffer Estate in 2013. The pieces quickly fell into place from there, with Wölffer using her fashion background to handle marketing and branding; Marc taking over strategy and business; Wölffer’s husband, Max Rohn, as CEO; and Roman Roth, the vineyard’s first winemaker, becoming a partner. Less than a year later, Wölffer Estate introduced its signature Summer in a Bottle rosé.
“We all have our different roles, and that’s really been the secret to the success of it,” says Wölffer. “Not having any experience in wine was really good in some ways, because I just came in and said I think we should look at this as a lifestyle; people are connected even if they don’t drink wine,” she explains of her approach, which led to the estate eventually introducing ciders and non-alcoholic wines. From its start as a 14-acre hobby vineyard in the 1980s, Wölffer Estate has expanded into a 175-acre property complete with a horse farm, as well as additional vineyards in Argentina and Spain. But family is still at the heart of every decision Wölffer Estate makes, including its commitments to sustainability and community. “Often when you grow, people get ego, and—my brother and I—that is just not who we are,” Wölffer says. “The people who work for us are our family, and we need to think about legacy and think about the next generation and what we’re doing for the land.”
More than just a business ethos, that care for others carries over to Wölffer’s life outside of the estate, where she is involved with nonprofit organizations like the Feed Foundation, Robin Hood and the Bridgehampton Center. “We live in a community where people think that everyone is rich. But in order for these people to have their beautiful lawns, they need landscapers and workers, and there’s no affordable living out here, so people end up living well below the poverty line and sometimes homeless,” says Wölffer, who is chair of the advisory board of the Bridgehampton Center. “The Bridgehampton Center provides daycare and after-school care for kids, and health opportunities like breast cancer screenings that the underprivileged community doesn’t have access to.”
In addition to a collaboration with Swedish candy company BonBon and the introduction of a watermelon-flavored cider for summer, the estate has continued its tradition of hosting community events like live music and yoga classes. “Even as we grow nationwide, we’re still a family business,” Wölffer says. “There are people behind this, touching the product, tasting the wine, not just systems and A.I. and all of that,” she adds of building on her father’s goals for the vineyard. In the midst of working on Wölffer Estate’s next launch—a yet-to-be-disclosed non-alcoholic project—Joey Wölffer shared her summer essentials with Observer.
Her skincare routine:
I’m pretty basic in my skincare, but I’m getting more committed to brands as I’m getting older, and I’m like, "I probably should be thinking more about that." I’ve lately been using Danucera, which is by this incredible woman, Danuta Mieloch. It’s the first time I’ve gone for a facial where somebody has said to me, "Listen, you are an active woman, you have two kids, you ride outside, yes, you have some sun spots." She didn’t shame me about my skin; she just told me how to embrace it and, obviously, improve it. A lot of times, I fear going to those places because they’re like, "You need to stay out of the sun." How am I supposed to do that? I’m basically outside all of the time. I absolutely love the Danucera cleanser because it keeps the moisture in your skin, and a lot of times, my skin gets really dry. Nivea has a face cream called Soft that I am addicted to in the summer because, again, I dry out. I really like Biologique Recherche lip balm because when I’m riding and outside, I get really dry lips. And then I’m super lucky that my neighbor and very good friend is Laney Crowell, and she has this brand, Saie, that’s my favorite makeup ever because it’s the makeup that doesn’t look like you’re wearing makeup.
How she unwinds:
I am an Aries, and I’m self-diagnosed ADHD, so I have to work out—I’m so crazed if I don’t work out. I like sculpt, I like lifting weights, I like the occasional SoulCycle. I am secretly a show jumper; I jump horses to sort of a high level. The vineyard is on a horse farm, as well, so I grew up riding, and I still try to ride every day. I get it in early because the rest of the day, I’m working and I have kids, but I’m pretty hooked. Besides my kids, it’s kind of my raison d’être. I feel like riding has always been my savior in my life. Any time that I’ve hit rock bottom or felt like, ‘Oh, I don’t know,’ I always go back to the horses, and I’m always happy.
What she’s binge-watching:
Because we were just in Sicily, I rewatched the whole White Lotus in Sicily; I think it’s the best White Lotus season. I started watching Friends again on the airplane. I decided it’s exactly my humor, and I love it so much. I started that Jennifer Garner show, The Five-Star Weekend, but I haven’t finished it. The character who was with the husband is making me nervous, so I had to stop watching it at night—I’m going to have to watch it on a weekend morning.
What she’s reading:
I’m reading Yesteryear, which is controversial. It’s a satire on the tradwife. I’m really interested in it because I do think there’s a real culture of women being our own worst enemy and not being accepting that we all have different roles in this world and what we want to do. We should respect if somebody wants to stay at home or if somebody wants to make money [by] looking like they stay at home; whatever it is, we have to be supportive of each other. But I’m also so bothered by traditional influencers.
Her go-to Hamptons spots:
When it’s not summer, I go to Grindstone for coffee, which is in Sag Harbor; it’s my favorite. Honestly, my favorite lunch spots are either Red Horse Market for their salad bar or Citarella for their sushi bar—and I’ll just eat it outside at the pergola here. I think Sunset Beach is so great because it feels like you’re on vacation there, and my friends [Gabby Karan De Felice and Gianpaolo De Felice] have Tutto Il Giorno, and that’s just a classic spot for dinner. At Sen, which is my favorite sushi restaurant in Sag Harbor, I always get the exact same thing: spicy tuna on crispy rice and a yellowtail jalapeño roll.
Favorite vacation destination:
I think it’s now Sicily, because I fell madly in love with it. We just got back from probably the best vacation ever, with all of our best friends and their kids for my husband’s 50th birthday. We stayed about a half-hour from Siracusa and Catania in an area called Brucoli, in a house for 28 people—15 kids, 13 adults. We were overrun by kids, but it was so much fun. I’m not a sit-around-and-relax kind of person. Siracusa is a really cool area because there are nice hotels and there’s a lot to do, but it wasn’t packed, so it wasn’t one of these trips where you’re sort of inundated with people. There was so much history there, and the history is quite brutal because of the mafia. Obviously, it’s an island, and they kept getting passed around from different cultures and different countries, so there are Roman ruins, there are Greek ruins. We went on a boat around Siracusa in the Mediterranean, and there were points where there was just clear turquoise water with white sand underneath, and we swam through a Greek ruin. We climbed Mount Etna, and then that night, Mount Etna erupted. It was so beautiful. There are so many different landscapes, and it’s so lush, and the wine is amazing because of Mount Etna making the land so fertile. We really got into the culture, and I found it reasonably affordable, which also makes you enjoy your vacation so much more.
What she’s traveling with:
My husband and I fight over this all the time. On a trip like this, I brought a checked bag, but if I can avoid it, I will. I have no patience; I cannot stand baggage claim; I cannot stand waiting for my bag. It’s enough to go through passport control when you’re traveling now. I’m so sad that Paravel is dead because that was always my go-to for luggage. I still have mine, but the other day, the zipper sort of started breaking. I’ll bring one sweater for the plane. I really like Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic Face Mist; I put that on religiously, along with my Nivea cream, and then I alternate all of my chapsticks. Oh, and for sure an eye mask.