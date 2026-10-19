An Insider’s Guide to Johannesburg: Where to Stay, Eat, Drink and Explore

Let’s start with the obvious: Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest and most populous city, doesn’t have the best reputation. In reality, however, like most metropolises, safety comes down to common sense and sticking to residential and commercial neighborhoods like Rosebank, Sandton and Parkhurst. The city’s public image is one reason too many travelers make the mistake of breezing through the City of Gold on their way to safari. Those who linger are bound to discover one of Africa's most exciting destinations for art, design and food. As someone who lives in Cape Town for part of the year, I find a new reason to extend my stay every time I have the chance to return to Joburg, falling in love with the city’s creative energy, world-class restaurants and park-like neighborhoods.

Despite its relative youth—Joburg was founded in 1886 following the discovery of gold—the city has profoundly shaped modern South Africa. Understanding that history means engaging with its difficult legacy of apartheid and the inspiring people who fought against it. All first-time visitors should stop by the Apartheid Museum, which provides essential context for how segregation shaped daily life and its enduring impact on society. Located in Soweto, a township created in the 1930s by the apartheid government, Vilakazi Street was once home to Nobel Peace Prize winners Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Mandela House offers an intimate glimpse into Mandela’s life under apartheid, while the nearby Hector Pieterson Memorial and Museum commemorates the 1976 student uprising that became a turning point in the struggle against oppression.

In recent years, Joburg has gradually evolved into one of the continent's most exciting destinations for travelers interested in contemporary African art and design. The shift has been driven by a growing network of artists, architects and entrepreneurs who are reimagining the city from the ground up. New cultural events—including Design Week South Africa and the RMB Latitudes Art Fair—have helped draw international attention, while galleries and artist-run spaces take over former industrial buildings, such as 44 Stanley. The result is a city that feels constantly in motion, where new ideas emerge as quickly as the skyline changes.

For all its urban energy, Joburg is also unexpectedly green. Home to more than 10 million trees and over 2,000 parks, the city is often described as one of the world's largest urban forests. In October and November, jacaranda trees blanket entire neighborhoods in purple. Back at street level, spend time on foot in leafy neighborhoods like Parkhurst and Rosebank, where heritage architecture, public art, bustling cafés and oak-lined streets reveal a city far more walkable and layered than its reputation suggests—and worth so much more than a stopover.