Wicked Good Style: Jonathan Bailey Is Always Living Fashionably

As Jonathan Bailey glides across red carpets promoting Wicked this week, it's clear the British actor has mastered more than just hitting his marks. Already earning rave reviews for his portrayal of Fiyero in the highly anticipated film adaptation, Bailey has simultaneously emerged as one of Hollywood's most intriguing new style forces—a leading man whose sartorial choices are as bold and nuanced as his acting range.

The 36-year-old Brit's fashion evolution mirrors his meteoric rise from stage actor to global star. While he initially caught attention as the brooding Anthony Bridgerton (a role he confirms he'll reprise in season four, albeit in a reduced capacity), it's his confident red carpet appearances that have cemented his status as a male style icon. Whether sporting perfectly tailored Gucci suits or experimental Loewe ensembles, Bailey brings a dancer's physicality and theatrical flair to menswear that feels both classic and distinctly modern.

His approach to fashion reflects his wider artistic philosophy—one he tells IndieWire rooted in early years as "the only boy within whatever-mile radius" at dance class. That same willingness to stand out and embrace personal expression now manifests in his wardrobe choices, from statement outerwear to adventurous proportions. Living in seaside Hove, where he starts each day with an invigorating swim, Bailey maintains an effortless balance between polished leading man and artistic free spirit. As he steps into even bigger spotlight with Wicked and the upcoming Jurassic World: Rebirth, his thoughtful approach to style continues to evolve, proving that the most compelling fashion wins come from a place of authentic self-expression.