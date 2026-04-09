A High Desert Escape: Where to Stay, Eat and Wander in Joshua Tree
New boutique hotels, classic desert hangouts and a few unexpected gems for your next trip to Joshua Tree.Read More
If Palm Springs is the grande dame of California’s desert, Joshua Tree is her cooler and more rebellious little sister. Though the town of Joshua Tree itself is tiny, it’s surrounded by cities like Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley, creating a close-knit community of desert dwellers drawn to the magic of the Mojave. Yes, Joshua Tree National Park is the star of the show, and you should absolutely partake in as much hiking and rock climbing as possible, but there’s so much more to explore in this rustic oasis.
In 2025, the area welcomed two new boutique hotels, and while these design-forward accommodations will appeal to travelers seeking more hands-on service, renting a house gives you the privacy and freedom you’ll want in a place like Joshua Tree. Lost Moon Ranch is a 40-acre estate that immerses guests in nature, but if you prefer more traditional amenities, opt for Hotel Wren or Reset Hotel.
Joshua Tree’s dining and drinking scenes might be anchored in burgers, tacos and saloon-style bars, but there are a few more modern gems serving up bites and beverages that rival what you’ll find in Los Angeles. Vintage shopping has become a highlight for fashion-forward travelers wanting to return home with a new pair of cowboy boots, and if you’re a ufologist hoping to spot a flying saucer, you’ve got to pay a visit to the storied Integratron.
Looking to enjoy the very best at this one-of-a-kind desert destination? Keep reading for our full rundown on where to stay, what to eat and how to have fun during a trip to Joshua Tree.
The Joshua Tree Travel Guide
- Lost Moon Ranch
- Hotel Wren
- Reset Hotel
- A Few More Starry Night Stays…
- Pappy and Harriet’s
- The Copper Room
- Mojave Gold
- Crossroads Cafe
- La Copine
- Other Places to Cure Your Mojave Munchies…
- The Red Dog Saloon
- The Tiny Pony Tavern
- Más o Menos
- Joshua Tree Saloon
- Keep the Party Going at These Desert Dives…
- Explore Joshua Tree National Park
- Visit Pioneertown’s Mane Street
- Partake in a Sound Bath at the Integratron
- Check Out the Local Art Scene
- More Desert To-Dos: Vintage Shopping and Stargazing
Where to Stay
Lost Moon Ranch
- 5505 Hakataya Dr, Pioneertown, CA 92268
Situated on 40 acres of boulder-covered hills and valleys, Lost Moon Ranch is one of the most unique stays in all of Joshua Tree. There are very few rentals that provide this level of space and privacy, and though the outdoor elements are extraordinary, the Moroccan-inspired, four-bedroom home is equally impressive. This transportive estate, easily bookable through Fieldtrip, is outfitted with a collection of Indian and Middle Eastern artifacts that complement the home’s pink, adobe-like exterior. In the primary bathroom, soak in a deep-set jacuzzi tub while admiring 180-degree views of open desert land, or head outside to a massive patio for a sunset dinner on the deck. You’ll also find a cowboy pool buried into the rocks about a 10-minute walk down from the main house, along with a hilltop hot tub near the main driveway, which is the perfect place for stargazing at night.
Hotel Wren
- 6340 El Rey Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277
Though private rentals are my preferred way to experience Joshua Tree, Hotel Wren is an elegant, design-forward boutique hotel that’s worth a visit. There are just 12 rooms across the property, so while you won’t have as much space to spread out across, there is a strong sense of privacy and exclusivity. The bespoke rooms are inspired by the desert landscape, providing everything you need for a stylish home base in between activities. Amenities are limited, but you’ll find a charming saltwater pool and hot tub along with a curated on-site bodega where you can grab snacks and drinks.
Reset Hotel
- 7000 Split Rock Ave, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277
Reset blends hotel comfort with the rustic outdoor elements of a home rental. There are 65 industrial, minimalist-meets-boho rooms spread across 180 acres, and many of the amenities appear built into the natural surroundings. From round, stone couches that surround cozy firepits to custom-built daybeds with sweeping desert views, there are plenty of places to connect with nature outside of your suite. Other amenities include a coworking lounge, an outdoor sauna and cold plunge, a mountain-view swimming pool with an accompanying hot tub and the on-site Split Rock Cafe and Bar.
A Few More Starry Night Stays…
Though it’s not the fanciest accommodation, the Pioneertown Motel is a historic and authentic Western lodging option that is cozy and quaint. The Joshua Tree House is a stylish, two-bedroom hacienda just 10 minutes from the main entrance of the national park, but if you prefer more modern accommodation with chic amenities like an indoor pool and epic boulder views, rent the famous Invisible House.
Where to Eat
Pappy and Harriet’s
- 53688 Pioneertown Rd, Pioneertown, CA 92268
One of Joshua Tree’s most noteworthy destinations since 1982, Pappy and Harriet’s is a landmark dining destination that doubles as a music venue. The rustic interior features vaulted ceilings covered in taxidermied animals, vintage license plates and old-school posters. It’s the kind of place that beckons you to order an ice-cold ale. If you’re craving a cocktail, try the signature smoky Desert Lily or keep things classic with a salt-rimmed margarita. The food is hearty and comforting, but if you’re not hungry enough for the famous baby back ribs, opt for the fried catfish sandwich with fries and slaw.
The Copper Room
- 57360 Aviation Dr, Yucca Valley, CA 92284
The Copper Room is a landmark restaurant that used to operate as a private airport lounge, regularly hosting Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack. The historic eatery maintains its vintage appeal with wood-paneled walls and lipstick-red leather booths, while the food menu is both refined and comforting. The 1957 Martini is served with a seared ahi tuna amuse-bouche, but we recommend the Dusty and Dirty Martini made with cold-pressed olive juice. Can’t-miss dishes include spinach and artichoke dip, crispy chicken lettuce wraps and the five-spice fried rice.
Mojave Gold
- 56193 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley, CA 92284
Bright yellow booths are surrounded by black-and-gold snake wallpaper at this swanky and upscale dinner spot. The menu centers on farm-to-table dining, but the ambiance is enhanced with live music and DJ events throughout the week. Start with the bacon-wrapped dates and cured salmon tartine, before moving on to larger format dishes like bison ribeye, cast-iron lamb or classic fish and chips.
Crossroads Cafe
- 61715 29 Palms Hwy, Joshua Tree, CA 92252
Crossroads Cafe is a classic American diner that serves up one of the most nostalgic breakfasts in Joshua Tree. Grab a window seat while sipping on a no-frills cup of coffee or start your vacation early with a bubbly mimosa. The food is simple but consistent, and if you're in the mood for something savory, opt for the corned beef hash Messie Jessie scramble. The polenta and eggs is another great choice, and sweet highlights include the buttermilk pancakes and sourdough French toast.
La Copine
- 848 Old Woman Springs Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284
Located just north of Yucca Valley in Flamingo Heights, La Copine is a local gem that brings seasonally driven dining to the desert. The setting is cute and casual, and though the space leans minimalist, you’ll find bohemian accents here and there. Since the menu changes with the seasons, you can always look forward to new dishes, but the NcMuffin is a regular favorite, as is the tender steak sando.
Other Places to Cure Your Mojave Munchies…
Las Palmas is a cozy, homegrown Mexican restaurant where you can cure your craving for enchiladas and tangy Micheladas. If you want pizza, our best options are Giant Rock Meeting Room and Sky High Pie. Though the majority of restaurants revolve around tacos, burgers and other southwestern classics, you can find more diverse options at Yucca Kabob and Royal Siam Cuisine. Don’t forget to stop by Joshua Tree Coffee Company to pick up one of their signature pink bags of coffee beans.
Where to Drink
The Red Dog Saloon
- 53539 Mane St, Pioneertown, CA 92268
In late 2020, L.A.-based restaurant group Last Word Hospitality brought The Red Dog Saloon back to life with an updated look and an award-winning mixology team. Though major updates were made to the space, the same red exterior from 1946 endures, paying homage to the bar’s Old West roots. Unlike your typical desert dive bar, the ingredients used at The Red Dog Saloon are fresh and sourced with precision. Expect Los Angeles-level quality while sipping everything from the spicy Lightning margarita to the customizable Bloodies. They also serve a variety of tasty tacos and shareable plates, like chips and queso.
The Tiny Pony Tavern
- 57205 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley, CA 92284
Artsy and eclectic, The Tiny Pony Tavern is a community-driven hub in the high desert. The exterior is somewhat unassuming, but once you walk inside, expect vintage paintings and quirky trinkets galore. There is also an open-air patio where you can enjoy some food and drink, but to experience The Tiny Pony Tavern in all its glory, visit on a Friday or Saturday night. The menu includes a wide range of beverage options, from nitro espresso martinis to rich Guinness on tap, alongside bites like smash burgers and duck nachos.
Más o Menos
- 66031 29 Palms Hwy, Joshua Tree, CA 92252
Más o Menos is a charming little spot that offers coffee by day, cocktails and dancing by night. Their beans are sourced from Canyon Coffee, ensuring a quality cup of brew that can come in the form of lattes, cappuccinos or iced coffees. Though the bar portion is open during the day, the entire venue becomes 21-plus at 8 p.m., and the vibes shift drastically. Live DJs and musical performances take over alongside various vendors and pop-ups, and you’ll find guests moving freely from the interior to the stringlight-covered, open-air patio.
Joshua Tree Saloon
- 61835 29 Palms Hwy, Joshua Tree, CA 92252
Looking to kick back with a pint while playing a round of pool or darts? Joshua Tree Saloon has been a local staple since 1984, and its rustic, worn-down metal ambiance fits perfectly in with the surrounding desert landscape. Every Saturday afternoon, enjoy live music on the patio, or give your own performance at open mic Sundays. This family-owned watering hole serves 14 different burger renditions, but if you’re just stopping by for a drink, cool off with the Margarita Slush or Fresh Spring Mojito.
Keep the Party Going at These Desert Dives…
Those wanting to take a break from the western vibes can head to Z Club for a swanky cosmo and live jazz. This speakeasy-like lounge is hidden in the Shops at Zanny’s courtyard, and it’s a great place to mix and mingle with the locals. Grnd Sqrl is a laid-back gastropub in Twentynine Palms, while The Cactus Bar serves late-night drinks in a sports bar setting.
What to Do
Explore Joshua Tree National Park
- 6554 Park Blvd, Joshua Tree, CA 92252
Out of the country’s 63 national parks, Joshua Tree is one of the most unique. Towering boulders create majestic formations, while the signature funky, bent Joshua Trees contribute to the otherworldly landscape. Whether you want to hike between two narrow slot canyons at the Hall of Horrors or try your hand at rock climbing, there are plenty of ways to get your adrenaline fix. Prefer a more mellow take on exploration? Simply driving through the park is a worthwhile activity, and if you stay for sunset, expect cotton-candy skies and one of the most unforgettable golden hours.
Visit Pioneertown’s Mane Street
Considering an inanimate object named Tiny Chef is the official mayor, and the deputy mayor is a sheep, to call Pioneertown quirky would be an understatement. This eclectic, 1880s-themed community was created as a filming location for Hollywood Westerns, and today, it remains a popular tourist attraction with local shops, a museum and live Wild West reenactments on the weekends. Mane Street is car-free and reserved for pedestrians; however, animals are allowed on the street and in most businesses—just be sure to have them on a leash.
Partake in a Sound Bath at the Integratron
- 2477 Belfield Blvd, Landers, CA 92285
Designed by UFO-fanatic and alleged alien contactee George Van Tassel, the Integratron is a local landmark located just 20 miles north of the national park. Though it was built in 1954, supposedly based on the instructions given by extraterrestrials, this all-wooden dome has been completely restored and is now privately owned by the Karl sisters. Healing sound bath sessions are typically hosted Thursday through Sunday, but tickets sell quickly, so do your best to book in advance.
Check Out the Local Art Scene
From the unique, outdoor Glass Outhouse Art Gallery to the more refined 29 Palms Art Gallery, Joshua Tree is home to a creative community. If you can, plan your trip around the second Saturday of a month so you can experience one of La Matador Gallery’s popular art parties, and don’t forget to do a drive-by visit to the famous 28-foot-tall outdoor “Transmission” sculpture by South African artist Daniel Popper.
More Desert To-Dos: Vintage Shopping and Stargazing
If you want to return home with some western updates for your closet, Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree are scattered with cool vintage shops and boutiques like Time Echo Vintage, The End and Desert’s Edge. Stargazing is also a must when in the desert, and though you can easily do so on your own at the park or from your rental, book an experience with Stargazing Joshua Tree for a more formal excursion with experts.