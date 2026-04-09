A High Desert Escape: Where to Stay, Eat and Wander in Joshua Tree

If Palm Springs is the grande dame of California’s desert, Joshua Tree is her cooler and more rebellious little sister. Though the town of Joshua Tree itself is tiny, it’s surrounded by cities like Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley, creating a close-knit community of desert dwellers drawn to the magic of the Mojave. Yes, Joshua Tree National Park is the star of the show, and you should absolutely partake in as much hiking and rock climbing as possible, but there’s so much more to explore in this rustic oasis.

In 2025, the area welcomed two new boutique hotels, and while these design-forward accommodations will appeal to travelers seeking more hands-on service, renting a house gives you the privacy and freedom you’ll want in a place like Joshua Tree. Lost Moon Ranch is a 40-acre estate that immerses guests in nature, but if you prefer more traditional amenities, opt for Hotel Wren or Reset Hotel.

Joshua Tree’s dining and drinking scenes might be anchored in burgers, tacos and saloon-style bars, but there are a few more modern gems serving up bites and beverages that rival what you’ll find in Los Angeles. Vintage shopping has become a highlight for fashion-forward travelers wanting to return home with a new pair of cowboy boots, and if you’re a ufologist hoping to spot a flying saucer, you’ve got to pay a visit to the storied Integratron.

Looking to enjoy the very best at this one-of-a-kind desert destination? Keep reading for our full rundown on where to stay, what to eat and how to have fun during a trip to Joshua Tree.