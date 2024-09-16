Cottagecore Meets Country in Kacey Musgraves’ First Reformation Collection
Kacey Musgraves just released her first-ever fashion collab, and she thinks the 17-piece collection is the “perfect line to frolic around in.”Read More
If you couldn’t get enough of the twang in Kacey Musgraves’ “Deeper Well,” her new collection with Reformation might be the key to your fall wardrobe. The singer is known for her country-folk meets pop-rock aesthetic, and is frequently seen sporting denim, cowboy boots and puffed sleeves. All of these make regular appearances in her first-ever fashion collab, which comes out just in time to wear to her upcoming “Deeper Well” Tour. Filled with muted tones and rustic fabrics, the pastoral-inspired Kacey Musgraves x Reformation collection is a reminder to slow down and appreciate your surroundings.
“I keep saying this is the perfect line to frolic around in,” Musgraves shared on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I got to curate every single detail.” The 17-piece capsule collection features everything from equestrian-style boots to structured denim and feminine dresses. Fittingly, the campaign was shot in the English countryside, further highlighting the cottagecore-inspired feel. Characterized by neutral taupes, herringbones and chocolate browns, the collaboration embodies Musgraves’ personal style, musical evolution and the brand’s sustainable efforts.
“Designing every little detail of this collection and partnering with an earth-conscious brand I’m organically a fan of was such a joy and a fun opportunity to flex a different creative muscle,” Musgraves said. “Each piece was very thoughtfully and personally crafted over many months and propels the classic aesthetic of Deeper Well into a new, wearable dimension.”
The Magnolia two-piece, which comes in solid black, gingham and a burnt-orange floral pattern, gives country belle vibes with its structured ankle-length skirt and bustier-style top. The Bunny dress and Stella silk dress will make you want to frolic in a nearby field while showing off the hyper-feminine lacy detailing and delicate bow details. The bow motif continues with the Sutton top in a tweed-like fabric, a timeless look when paired with the matching Buxton Skirt.
There’s even a subtle nod to Victorian-style footwear with the Kittie lace-up boot, which matches perfectly with the “Deeper Well” structured denim shirt for a classic farmhouse look. Throw on the Cotswold Coat over any other piece in the collection; with roomy sleeves, a dramatic tie belt detail and tortoiseshell buttons, the long, plaid overcoat is ideal for layering.
You can create a cohesive autumnal outfit by mixing and matching any items in the collection; some basics like the Lillie Silk Top and Baez Mini Dress are evergreen, so you can dress them up or down year-round.
The collection runs from $28 to $498, and is now available online and in Reformation stores. Below, see a few of our favorite pieces from the collab.
Shop the Reformation x Kacey Musgraves Collab
Stella Silk Dress in Crimson Clover
The jewel-toned silk paired with the airy lace and bows make this a perfect dress for day or night. Dress it down with the Franklin Knee Boot or up with heels for a nighttime look.
Dallas Denim Corset in Elmwood
The peplum structure on this corset combined with the tie-up detail make it great for emphasizing the waist. Layer it over a turtleneck for extra texture and warmth in your fall and winter outfits.
Magnolia Two-Piece Set in Tartine Check
The Magnolia top and skirt are classics on their own, but combine to make the best elevated cottagecore look. You can buy it in black for more wearable basics, or create the ideal picnicking outfit with the brown gingham print.
Cotswald Coat in Tartine Check
The dropped, roomy shoulders make the overcoat comfortable even when layered over thick sweaters in the wintertime. Throw it on over anything for a cozy but put together vibe.
Austin Ultra High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Although low rise jeans are trending again, a classic pair of structured, wide leg high-rises will never go out of style. These will last years in any wardrobe, making the splurge worth it.
Sutton Top in Bown Herringbone
The front of the Sutton Top looks timeless, with a commanding high neckline that'll pair perfectly with a messy bun and any bottoms. But Musgraves throws in a twist in the back with the bow details, making it a unique elevated basic.