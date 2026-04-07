An Insider’s Guide to Where to Stay, Eat and Explore in Kyoto, Japan
The cultural capital of Japan is becoming a tourist hot spot, transforming it into a premier luxury hotel, dining and shopping destination.Read More
Kyoto was never the city you visited for what was new. That was always Tokyo's job, and Tokyo was happy to have it. But something has shifted. A record 10.9 million foreign visitors arrived in 2024, and the ancient capital responded the way ancient capitals do—by raising the drawbridge. A five-tier accommodation tax took effect March 1, 2026, topping out at $66 per person per night for luxury stays. Gion's private alleys are closed to tourists, with fines posted in four languages. The bus system is moving toward charging visitors nearly double by 2027.
Meanwhile, the hotel and dining landscape has undergone its most ambitious expansion since the pre-pandemic building boom. A Pritzker-winning architect converted a century-old elementary school in a geisha quarter into an 89-room property with a three-starred Californian kitchen inside. The city's largest immersive art museum drew half a million visitors before the cherry blossoms arrived. And a 450-year-old kaiseki institution—15 generations deep—continues to serve a soft-boiled egg recipe from the founder with the composure of a house that was already old when the Michelin Guide was founded.
The Nozomi Shinkansen from Tokyo takes two hours and 15 minutes for roughly $90—fast enough to tempt a day trip, though treating Kyoto as a stopover misses the point entirely. Skip buses and rely on the subway, the Keihan and Hankyu train lines, or a rented bicycle. Base in Gion for atmosphere and the best evening tables, Higashiyama for temple mornings before the crowds, Kawaramachi for convenience. Cherry blossoms arrive in late March, but November foliage draws half the visitors and equal beauty. January is cold, empty, and frankly, ideal.
The yen near ¥160 to the dollar means a world-class kaiseki lunch still costs less than a forgettable prix fixe in midtown. Those economics have a shelf life. Between the accommodation tax, a tripled departure tax arriving in July and a tax-free shopping overhaul in November, Japan is closing the discount window. What follows is where that money goes furthest—and where Kyoto, even at full price, remains worth every yen.
The Ultimate Guide to Kyoto
- Capella Kyoto
- Six Senses Kyoto
- The Shinmonzen
- Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto, a Luxury Collection Hotel and Spa
- Hyotei
- Cenci
- Monk
- Lurra˚
- Bee's Knees
- Nokishita 711
- Bar K6
- Komorebino
- Kaikado
- Ichizawa Shinzaburō Hanpu
- SOU・SOU
- Kennin-ji Temple
- The Daitoku-ji Labyrinth
- TeamLab Biovortex Kyoto
- Uji and the Fushimi Sake District
Where to Stay
Capella Kyoto
- 130 Komatsu-cho, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto 605-0811
Miyagawa-cho is one of Kyoto's five active geisha quarters, and the century-old elementary school that once stood here has been reimagined by Pritzker-winning architect Kengo Kuma into an 89-room property that kept the original cherry trees and crowned its atrium with a restored karahafu gable. Kyle and Katina Connaughton, who earned three stars at SingleThread in Healdsburg, California, brought their first international kitchen to a 12-seat counter called SoNoMa, where head chef Keita Tominaga cooks Kansai produce alongside heirloom Northern California seeds that Katina has been cultivating on Japanese soil. Next door, the restored Miyagawa-cho Kaburenjo Theatre stages geiko performances that remain closed to the general public, and Capella guests hold the invitation.
Six Senses Kyoto
- 431 Myohoin Maekawacho, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto 605-0932
In 2024, Six Senses’ first Japan property landed in the Higashiyama district, within walking distance of 12th-century Sanjūsangen-dō and its hall of 1,001 hand-carved Buddhas. The hotel draws its visual language from the Heian period and filters it through a Scandinavian minimalism that feels at odds with the dark wood and gold leaf dominating the surrounding blocks. Eighty-one rooms look out over either the gardens of the 16th-century Toyokuni Shrine or a roofline panorama of temples and tea houses that most visitors never see from above. The spa holds Kyoto's only dedicated Watsu pool—an aquatic bodywork therapy developed in the 1980s that combines shiatsu with warm water immersion.
The Shinmonzen
- 235 Nishino-cho, Shinmonzen-dori, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto 605 0088
Gion's Shirakawa River runs past nine suites named for Japanese materials—ishi (stone), urushi (lacquer), hinoki (cypress)—along one of the few streets in the city without visible power lines, a detail that tells you everything about the kind of experience being protected here. Pritzker laureate Tadao Ando poured the concrete shell, and Paris-based Rémi Tessier, whose usual commissions involve private superyachts for clients who don't publicize the work, furnished the rooms with a collector's eye. Works by Damien Hirst, Louise Bourgeois and Gerhard Richter occupy the corridors as naturally as they would in a private home, and Jean-Georges Vongerichten's ground-floor restaurant holds one Michelin star.
Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto, a Luxury Collection Hotel and Spa
- 284 Nijojocho, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto 604-0051
The Mitsui family built their Kyoto estate adjacent to what is now UNESCO-listed Nijo Castle roughly 250 years ago, and Hong Kong architect André Fu restored it with the same artisans who maintain the Kyoto Imperial Palace. A 300-year-old hinoki cypress gate that outlasted the merchant dynasty was reassembled piece by piece using traditional joinery with no nails or adhesives, and the thermal spring spa at the building's center draws hot-spring water from directly beneath the property—a geological rarity for a downtown hotel that the development team discovered during construction and built the entire wellness program around.
Where to Eat
Hyotei
- 35 Nanzenji Kusagawa-cho, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto 606-8437
Roughly 450 years ago, this was a resting teahouse for pilgrims on their way to Nanzen-ji Temple. Fifteenth-generation owner Yoshihiro Takahashi inherited the kitchen from his father, Eiichi, who quietly shifted the dashi base from dried bonito to dried tuna—a single mutation that captures how Hyotei evolves across centuries without appearing to move at all. The kaiseki courses change monthly in low-ceilinged rooms that face a moss garden fed by clear streams channeled from Lake Biwa, and the signature soft-boiled Hyotei egg, served since the founder's era, remains the most deceptively simple dish in Japan.
Cenci
- 44-7 Shogoin Entomicho, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto 606-8323
Ken Sakamoto trained under Yasuhiro Sasajima at Kyoto's Il Ghiottone for nine years, though the original impulse was less formal: a roommate's pasta while studying in London, then a one-way ticket to Italy. He opened Cenci in a 100-year-old machiya near Heian Shrine in 2014, and his staff built the entrance tunnel by hand from bricks they fired using the soil displaced during construction—a detail that says more about how Sakamoto thinks than any tasting note could. Kombu dashi and sake lees work alongside Parma ham and aged cheeses from Italian producers he still visits personally, arriving at cooking that feels native to both traditions.
Monk
- 147 Jodoji Shimominamidacho, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto 606-8404
Yoshihiro Imai opened this 14-seat restaurant on the Philosopher's Path near Ginkaku-ji in 2015, cooking wood-fired omakase with produce from partner farms in Ohara and ingredients he forages personally from the satoyama hillsides north of the city. The Netflix Chef's Table episode brought global recognition, but the cooking wins over the room without cameras, too, organized around Zen Buddhist philosophy and a pizza dough that Imai has spent a decade perfecting over live flame.
Lurra˚
- 396 Ishizumiincho, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto 605-0021
California-born and Japan-raised, Jacob Kear cooked at René Redzepi's Noma in Copenhagen and Noma Tokyo, then led Clooney in Auckland to three hats before relocating to Kyoto with co-founders Yusuke Sakaibe and Takuya Miyashita, all of whom met while working together in New Zealand. They opened this 10-seat counter in a renovated Higashiyama machiya in 2019, with no gas in the kitchen and a rule that no recipe is ever repeated. Kear forages daily from the northern Kyoto satoyama, and dishes like the 14-day smoked carrot or a 20-vegetable mole negro built entirely from local produce communicate a chef thinking in a vocabulary that borrows widely and owes nothing.
Where to Drink
Bee's Knees
- Behind a yellow door disguised as a bookstore, Kiyamachi
This Kyoto icon sits behind a bookshelf in the Kiyamachi district…which may be the most Kyoto sentence in this entire guide. Head bartender Toru Ariyoshi works 14 seats with house-made jams, tinctures and syrups, exalting seasonal fruit to the status of a precious stone. The namesake drink—a Prohibition-era recipe of gin, lemon and honey syrup possibly invented by Frank Meier at the Ritz Paris in the 1920s—is the anchor, and a truffle Negroni is the reason most people order a second round.
Nokishita 711
- Kamigyo-ku (exact location disclosed upon reservation)
Four guests per seating, five cocktails paired with five snacks, followed by a shared pot of tea—it’s a format that former chef Tomoiki Sekine has been refining since he opened the bar in 2014 and realized that the flavor-extraction techniques he learned in professional kitchens produced more interesting results in glassware than on plates. Every drink is built from scratch using fresh ingredients with no commercial liqueurs, no sugar and no citrus juice permitted behind the bar. Sekine sources antique Japanese vessels from Kyoto flea markets and rotates the décor seasonally in the tradition of a tea room.
Bar K6
- Nijo-dori, Nakagyo-ku
Owner Shuzo Nagumo has run this bar near Nijo Castle for over two decades and trained a generation of Kyoto bartenders along the way. Twelve hundred bottles line the back wall, 600 of them single-malt whisky, and the signature Cha-Tini—gin shaken with Kyoto-grown matcha—remains one of the more convincing single-ingredient cocktails in the city. Nagumo also serves a haggis pizza that has become a regular order. Bar Keller downstairs operates as a dedicated whisky den under the same ownership.
Komorebino
- Gion, Higashiyama-ku
Sommelier Yamamoto opened this eight-seat natural wine bar in Gion in 2017 and stocks it from a cellar of roughly 1,000 bottles, 599 of which make the active list at any given time—101 of them Japanese, a number chosen because it means "beginnings" in the house philosophy. The wine list rotates 24 times a year to align with Japan's traditional nijūshi-sekki solar calendar, so what you drink in early March during the snowmelt weeks differs from what Yamamoto pours at the spring equinox. A Japanese Wine Flight of five indigenous-grape pours (Koshu, Delaware, Muscat Bailey A) serves as the best short education in domestic winemaking available in Kyoto.
Where to Shop
Kaikado
- 84-1 Umeminatocho, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto 600-8127
Sixth-generation craftmaster Takahiro Yagi hand-polishes every copper, brass and tin tea canister through 130 steps at Japan's oldest chazutsu manufacturer, which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2025 using the same process the founder developed with tinplate imported from England during the Meiji Restoration. Place the lid on any canister, and it descends under its own weight, displacing air into a seal so exact that first-time visitors routinely assume it was machine-made.
Ichizawa Shinzaburō Hanpu
- 602 Takabatake-cho, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto
Canvas bags have been cut and sewn on-site for 121 years by craftspeople who back a lifetime repair guarantee with decades of evidence—bags return after 40 years of daily use with a patina their owners consider an upgrade. Current owner Shinzaburō Ichizawa won the workshop from his brother in a Japanese Supreme Court case, and every employee followed him.
SOU・SOU
- Shinkyogoku-dori, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto
Katsuji Wakisaka joined Finland's Marimekko in 1968 as the first Japanese textile artist on its roster. He spent decades absorbing Scandinavian design logic, then returned to Kyoto and founded SOU・SOU to put traditional Japanese craft into daily circulation rather than behind glass. Eight clustered shops along Shinkyogoku-dori sell contemporary tabi split-toe shoes in hundreds of patterns printed using the centuries-old yuzen stencil technique, some with hiragana characters concealed on the soles. It remains the last domestically produced tabi brand in Japan.
What to Do
Kennin-ji Temple
- 584 Komatsu-cho, Higashiyama-ku, Kyoto 605-0811
The Monk Eisai founded this temple in 1202 and proceeded to introduce both Zen Buddhism and tea cultivation to Japan, which makes Kennin-ji arguably the most consequential piece of real estate in Gion. Surprisingly, it’s also one of the least visited, sitting steps from Hanamikoji Street while Kinkaku-ji absorbs the crowds. A Twin Dragons ceiling painting fills the Dharma Hall, tea bushes in the courtyard descend from Eisai's original Chinese plants, and the circle-triangle-square garden has never been explained.
The Daitoku-ji Labyrinth
- Murasakino Daitokuji-cho, Kita-ku, Kyoto 603-8231
Twenty-two walled sub-temples spread across 57 acres of northern Kyoto, connected by stone paths that operate on a timeline the rest of the city abandoned centuries ago. Zuihō-in, built in 1535 by a Christian daimyo, hides a Virgin Mary figure inside a stone lantern—coded devotion that survived generations of persecution. Ryōgen-in holds Japan's smallest dry landscape garden. Izusen serves Zen vegetarian cuisine inside the compound. Block the morning.
TeamLab Biovortex Kyoto
- Higashiyama-ku, near Kyoto Station
The collective's largest permanent museum opened in October 2025, with over 107,000 square feet and 50-plus artworks across four floors, many created exclusively for this space. Founder Toshiyuki Inoko sourced the bonsai tree at the entrance himself from the Kyoto mountains, and newer installations like the Massless Amorphous Sculpture—a floating sea of bubbles that restores itself when touched—push well beyond the immersive projections that defined earlier teamLab venues. Half a million visitors came in the first four months. Superblue Kyoto, an international immersive art space, opens nearby in winter 2026.
Uji and the Fushimi Sake District
Two day trips, one train line, 20 minutes from Kyoto Station. Uji is Japan's matcha capital—Byōdō-in Temple sits on the 10-yen coin, Nakamura Tokichi has been pouring for seven generations, and Kanbayashi lets visitors grind their own across 17. The new Nintendo Museum also opened here. On the return, Fushimi lines nearly 40 sake breweries along willow-shaded canals, and Fushimi Sake Village pours from all 18 local producers in one sitting.