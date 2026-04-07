An Insider’s Guide to Where to Stay, Eat and Explore in Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto was never the city you visited for what was new. That was always Tokyo's job, and Tokyo was happy to have it. But something has shifted. A record 10.9 million foreign visitors arrived in 2024, and the ancient capital responded the way ancient capitals do—by raising the drawbridge. A five-tier accommodation tax took effect March 1, 2026, topping out at $66 per person per night for luxury stays. Gion's private alleys are closed to tourists, with fines posted in four languages. The bus system is moving toward charging visitors nearly double by 2027.

Meanwhile, the hotel and dining landscape has undergone its most ambitious expansion since the pre-pandemic building boom. A Pritzker-winning architect converted a century-old elementary school in a geisha quarter into an 89-room property with a three-starred Californian kitchen inside. The city's largest immersive art museum drew half a million visitors before the cherry blossoms arrived. And a 450-year-old kaiseki institution—15 generations deep—continues to serve a soft-boiled egg recipe from the founder with the composure of a house that was already old when the Michelin Guide was founded.

The Nozomi Shinkansen from Tokyo takes two hours and 15 minutes for roughly $90—fast enough to tempt a day trip, though treating Kyoto as a stopover misses the point entirely. Skip buses and rely on the subway, the Keihan and Hankyu train lines, or a rented bicycle. Base in Gion for atmosphere and the best evening tables, Higashiyama for temple mornings before the crowds, Kawaramachi for convenience. Cherry blossoms arrive in late March, but November foliage draws half the visitors and equal beauty. January is cold, empty, and frankly, ideal.

The yen near ¥160 to the dollar means a world-class kaiseki lunch still costs less than a forgettable prix fixe in midtown. Those economics have a shelf life. Between the accommodation tax, a tripled departure tax arriving in July and a tax-free shopping overhaul in November, Japan is closing the discount window. What follows is where that money goes furthest—and where Kyoto, even at full price, remains worth every yen.