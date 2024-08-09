Lana Del Rey’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

Since arriving on the scene over a decade ago, Lana Del Rey has walked her own sartorial path. From the start, Del Rey displayed a penchant for unique, nostalgic style, from her retro makeup looks to her Americana aesthetic.

Early on in her career, Del Rey (born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant) dubbed herself a “gangster Nancy Sinatra.” She embraced this self-constructed image in her art and fashion; in the self-directed music video for her official debut single, “Video Games,” for example, Del Rey relies on webcam footage and vintage cartoons, while sporting a partial bouffant and dramatic black eyeliner.

Similarly, the Born to Die album cover further embodies Del Rey’s fascination with a 1950s-inspired, sultry glamour, in the form of soft, retro waves, a deep side part and her go-to red lip. She wears a sheer white button-down shirt with a red bra visible, as she stands against a dreamy blue sky—she heavily speaks to American culture on the record, and the red, white and blue color scheme makes sense.

Indeed, considering how much Del Rey’s music references old Hollywood, pop culture and general melancholia, it’s no surprise that Del Rey’s early street style and red carpet appearances further explored the intersection of retro glamour and casual Americana. Del Rey often arrived at events in long, classic gowns reminiscent of a bygone era; she played it somewhat safe, but experimented with rich textures, patterns and necklines.

As she entered a new musical era ahead of the 2014 release of her sophomore album, Ultraviolence, her fashion choices also evolved, taking on a darker, moodier tone, along with her music—some floral, some old Hollywood and a lot of flowy white, leather details and feminine lace.

In 2018, Del Rey scored her first major high-fashion campaign, as she was named the face of Gucci Guilty, marking the start of a years-long relationship with the fashion house, which included feats like her iconic Heavenly Bodies Met Gala look. Del Rey’s style continued to mature in the following years, and in 2024, she started working with celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, who helped style the musician’s custom Alexander McQueen ensemble at the 2024 Garden of Time Met Gala, in addition to outfitting her in everything from vintage frocks to Chanel suits.

Now that Del Rey, who is best known for her indie pop music, has announced she’s releasing a country-inspired album, Lasso, another shift in her style is upon us—one that pays homage to country legends. From her first red carpets in the Born to Die era to custom McQueen at the Met Gala, take a look at Lana Del Rey’s style evolution.

FilmMagic Lana Del Rey at the Brits Awards 2012. Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic.

2012, The Brit Awards

Shortly after the release of Born to Die, Del Rey walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards (where she took home the International Breakthrough Award) in a floor-length, cherry-red Vivienne Westwood gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline. She balanced out the glamour of the dress with simple diamond studs. Although opting for a neutral lip shade, her winged eyeliner and off-center part were evocative of what would become her signature look.

Joe Schildhorn /BFAnyc.com Lana Del Rey at the Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations Met Gala. Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com.

2012, "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" Met Gala

For her first Met Gala, Del Rey wore a metallic silver Altuzarra gown, with a dramatic floor-length black cape. Diamond rings, bracelets and earrings complemented the shimmery, textural dress. It was emblematic of her early old Hollywood aesthetic, and her signature glam tied it all together, with voluminous waves, a bold cat eye and a garnet lip, with red nails to match.

Getty Images Lana Del Rey at the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

2012, Cannes Film Festival

Del Rey again channeled Hollywood glamour in the South of France, as she arrived at her first Cannes Film Festival in a strapless black Alberta Ferretti gown. She accessorized with a diamond and white gold necklace, and kept her hair in her signature long waves.

Getty Images Lana Del Rey at the Brit Awards 2013. Photo by Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images.

2013, The Brit Awards

The singer left behind the traditional gown in favor of a short, black Chanel shirt dress at the 2013 Brit Awards, where she won the International Female Solo Artist award. Del Rey completed the look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps, assorted bangles and emerald earrings. She wore her newly dark hair in a long braid and stuck with her signature black eyeliner, but with a double wing.

picture alliance via Getty Image Lana Del Rey at the 2013 Echo Music Awards. Photo by Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images.

2013, The Echo Awards

Ahead of the Ultraviolence release, Del Rey wore a bridal-esque white gown to the 2013 Echo Awards, where she won the Best International Female Artist (Rock/Pop) and Best International Newcomer awards. It marked a turning point for the aesthetic that defined her next record: what we’ll dub “melancholy bride chic.” She completed the ensemble with diamond-studded alligator hairpins, while her jet-black do and striking eye makeup were reminiscent of Priscilla Presley’s signature look.

WireImage Lana Del Rey at the Opening Ceremony and premiere of 'The Great Gatsby' during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage.

2013, Cannes Film Festival

With an original song, “Young and Beautiful,” on The Great Gatsby soundtrack, Del Rey headed back to Cannes for the film’s premiere. For the occasion, she donned a Lena Hoschek dress with an opulent train and exquisite lace detailing. She paid tribute to the film’s 1920s setting with her finger waves-inspired hairstyle.

FilmMagic Lana Del Rey at the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globe Party. Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.

2013, InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globe Party

The singer switched things up with a menswear-inspired look at the 2013 Golden Globe party, in the form of a cream-colored Houghton pantsuit. She accessorized with a handheld gold clutch and turquoise dangling earrings.

Getty Images for The Weinstein C Lana Del Rey attends The Weinstein Company's Academy Award party. Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company.

2014, The Weinstein Company's Academy Award Party

Even though “Young and Beautiful” didn’t garner an Academy Award nomination, Del Rey still looked the part of a winner. For a 2014 Oscars party, she wore an angelic white silk gown with a plunging neckline, a tasseled white shawl with embroidered detailing draped over her shoulders and a tortoise bangle on her left arm, just beneath a tennis bracelet. She stuck to her go-to hair and makeup: a half-up bouffant and winged eyeliner.

FilmMagic Lana Del Rey at the "Child Of God" premiere. Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.

2014, Child Of God New York Premiere

Del Rey sported a summery, white two-piece set with a high neck, polished below-knee hem and intricate floral stitching at the Child of God premiere at the Tribeca Grand Hotel. Strappy sandals, red nails and a burgundy bangle tied it together.

Getty Images Lana Del Rey at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images.

2015, Golden Globe Awards

A shift from her favored neutrals, Del Rey walked the 2015 Golden Globes red carpet wearing a silk Cameron Silver gown in a vivid shade of aqua. The pleated floor-length dress cinched at the waist, with a plunging neckline that was met with a subtle bow. Aside from a flashy ring, she kept her jewelry minimal.

FilmMagic Lana Del Rey at the Elle Style Awards 2016. Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic.

2016, Elle Style Awards

The singer arrived at the 2016 Elle Style Awards in London wearing an elegant Shareen Michael gown in a soft, blush pink hue. The chiffon frock was actually a wedding dress, but the pastel color and studded square buckle made it red carpet-ready. Instead of her usual waves, Del Rey wore her auburn shade in a more subdued, straight style.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com Lana Del Rey at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Billy Farrell/BFA.com.

2016, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Del Rey embraced unapologetically lavish glam at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars party. She arrived in a shimmering, ethereal Vivienne Westwood gown with soft ribbed details on the cap sleeves that resembled scallop shells. Del Rey wore her auburn hair down, along with retro, exaggerated cat eyeliner.

Getty Images Lana Del Rey at the BRIT Awards 2016. Photo by Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images.

2016, Brit Awards

Del Rey was a vision in floral at the Brit Awards, where she accepted her third International Female Solo Artist award. Her flowery Monique Lhuillier caftan-style dress featured a dramatic high slit and sleeves that hit at the elbow. She completed the look with unexpected copper and mustard yellow Marlowe stilettos with a bold, fluffy toe strap.

Corbis via Getty Images Lana Del Rey attends the MTV EMAs 2017. Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images.

2017, MTV EMAs

Del Rey wore another patterned dress at the 2017 EMAs; this time, she opted for a bold, graphic Gucci gown, complete with a short train and a high slit going up the left leg. Long sleeves balanced out the low neckline, while embellished purple heels added another pop of color.

Getty Images for Gucci Lana Del Rey attends the Gucci Bloom Fragrance Launch. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gucci.

2017, Gucci Bloom Launch

A year before she was named the face of the Gucci Guilty campaign, Del Rey attended the Gucci Bloom perfume launch—Alessandro Michele’s first fragrance as creative director—at the Museum of Modern Art in a ladylike two-piece set from the brand. The blue gingham blazer was trimmed with black and red, paired with a matching knee-length skirt. Snakeskin slingbacks, embellished with bright red cherries, finished off the look.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Lana Del Rey at The Fashion Awards 2018. Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage.

2018, The Fashion Awards

To present Gucci’s then-creative director Alessandro Michele with the Brand of the Year Fashion Award, Del Rey fittingly wore head-to-toe Gucci. The simplicity of the long, black gown’s skirt was offset by a gold corset bodice with floral and structural detailing, and the look was further elevated by a royal blue velvet cape, adorned with crystal and sequin stars.

WireImage Lana Del Rey at the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Met Gala. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage.

2018, “Heavenly Bodies” Met Gala

Del Rey attended the 2018 Met Gala with Alessandro Michele, and made quite the entrance with the Gucci designer and Jared Leto. She nailed the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” dress code, wearing a long-sleeved, papal-inspired dress embellished with gold detailing. The custom look was inspired by Our Lady of Sorrows. A halo made of diamonds was perched upon her head, enhanced by a crown of blue angel wings. She flaunted a heart-shaped chest piece, engraved with her stage initials, “LDR.”

Getty Images for The Recording A Lana Del Rey at The Drop: Lana Del Rey at the GRAMMY Museum. Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.

2019, The Drop: Lana Del Rey at the GRAMMY Museum

Del Rey paired an off-white cable knit sweater with a gray below-the-knee kilt for her visit to the Grammy Museum, where she met with Scott Goldman and Jack Antonoff to discuss her sixth studio album, Norman F***ing Rockwell. She dressed down the outfit with a pair of canvas low-top sneakers, plus a thick knit belt and turquoise jewelry.

FilmMagic Lana Del Rey at the ceremony honoring Guillermo del Toro with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

2019, The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

To support her friend Guillermo del Toro when the filmmaker received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lana Del Rey wore a floral Zimmermann dress with long, puffy sleeves, a high neck and a scalloped hem.

FilmMagic Lana Del Rey attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

2020, Pre-Grammy Gala

For a 2020 pre-Grammy Gala, Del Rey wore a custom velvet Redemption gown with silky, gold drapery at the bust, a matching gold bow sash at the waist and a high slit. The off-the-shoulder neckline feels distinctly retro, while strappy black and gold sandals and minimal jewelry add a touch of modernity.

Getty Images Lana Del Rey attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images.

2020, Grammy Awards

The following night, Del Rey walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in a beaded silver Aidan Mattox gown, which she later revealed she purchased last-minute at the mall. The flapper-esque dress features quarter-length sleeves and tassels throughout.

Getty Images Lana Del Rey at the Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

2022, Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball Honoring Jamie Lee Curtis

Del Rey attended the Women’s Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball in a long-sleeve red mini dress with a tonal belt cinching in the waist. A pair of gold Gucci kitten heels, dangling earrings and a simple, straight blow-out finished the look.

WireImage,

2023, Billboard Women in Music

Del Rey was all about springtime in an embellished yellow Zimmermann dress at Billboard’s Women in Music event. The maximalist frock featured plenty of lace and embroidery, with a high neckline and a yellow belt at the waist. Not one to shy away from re-wearing her clothes, Del Rey wore her gold Gucci heels. She went for a more romantic, half-up hairstyle, wavy pieces in front.

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com Lana Del Rey at the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion Met Gala. Madison Voelkel/BFA.com.

2024, Met Gala "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"

Del Rey understood the assignment for the 2024 Met Gala’s “Garden of Time” dress code; she arrived in a fairytale ensemble from Alexander McQueen’s new creative director, Seán McGirr, who was appointed to his role less than a year prior. Del Rey’s custom dress was inspired by an archival McQueen look from 2006; the corseted silk georgette and tulle dress was hand-embroidered with bronze hammered bullion hawthorn branches, inspired by Alberto Giacometti’s sculptures.

Getty Images Lana Del Rey at the 66th GRAMMY Awards. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

2024, Grammy Awards

Del Rey, who was nominated for five awards at the 2024 Grammys, walked the red carpet in a black vintage dress that she sourced from her own closet. The musician had previously announced she was releasing a country album, and her outfit seemed to pay homage to country icon Loretta Lynn in the styling of her puff-sleeve, gothic-influenced frock, complete with lacy gloves.