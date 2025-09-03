The Best Hotel Spas for a Wellness Getaway in Las Vegas

Despite its reputation as the ultimate party destination, Las Vegas is home to an underrated spa scene that’s perfect for a weekend of wellness. Though dramatic pool decks, flashy restaurants and bustling nightclubs are the main highlights for hotels on the famous Las Vegas strip, many also boast five-star spas where guests can unwind with premium body treatments, soothing massages and age-defying facials.

Newer properties like the Fontainebleau have upped the ante with state-of-the-art technology, hosting everything from stargazing relaxation rooms to immersive lounges that use HD projections that make you feel like you're getting a foot massage on top of the Himalayas or inside of a vibrant rainforest. The Qua Spa at Caesars Palace is in the midst of a major transformation, bringing a modern twist to the signature Roman bath experience.

Though rejuvenating and pampering treatments are the stars of any spa day, top-notch facilities also leave a lasting impression, with the best spas having everything from steam rooms and saunas to jacuzzis and vitality pools. Whether you want to enjoy a Moroccan-inspired experience in an authentic hammam or 24/7 serenity in a wellness suite, we’ve rounded up the best hotel spas in Las Vegas.