The Best Hotel Spas for a Wellness Getaway in Las Vegas
Despite its reputation as the ultimate party destination, Las Vegas is home to an underrated spa scene that’s perfect for a weekend of wellness. Though dramatic pool decks, flashy restaurants and bustling nightclubs are the main highlights for hotels on the famous Las Vegas strip, many also boast five-star spas where guests can unwind with premium body treatments, soothing massages and age-defying facials.
Newer properties like the Fontainebleau have upped the ante with state-of-the-art technology, hosting everything from stargazing relaxation rooms to immersive lounges that use HD projections that make you feel like you're getting a foot massage on top of the Himalayas or inside of a vibrant rainforest. The Qua Spa at Caesars Palace is in the midst of a major transformation, bringing a modern twist to the signature Roman bath experience.
Though rejuvenating and pampering treatments are the stars of any spa day, top-notch facilities also leave a lasting impression, with the best spas having everything from steam rooms and saunas to jacuzzis and vitality pools. Whether you want to enjoy a Moroccan-inspired experience in an authentic hammam or 24/7 serenity in a wellness suite, we’ve rounded up the best hotel spas in Las Vegas.
Best Hotel Spas For Your Next Wellness Weekend in Las, Vegas
The Spa at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
- 3752 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89158
Marble walls, chrome accents and heated stone recliners overlooking The Strip are just a few of the highlights you can expect at the Waldorf Astoria Spa. During check-in, spa attendants greet you with orchid-adorned trays holding glass mugs of herbal tea. Whether you prefer enjoying the facilities before or after your spa treatment, there are plenty of vitality pools, saunas and rain forest-themed showers to explore, so plan accordingly. The signature relaxation massage can be customized with a choice of light or medium pressure, but if you prefer a deeper level of pressure, opt for the 80-minute stress relief massage. A lengthy vitality pool offers scenic city views from above, while a dry laconium allows you to warm up on hot stone benches before cooling off with a chilled towel and ice chips. After spending a day at the Las Vegas spa, head to Hard Shake on the 23rd floor for sky-high views, creative cocktails and elevated bites like Wagyu yakitori and caviar service.
The Spa at Aria
- 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158T
The Spa at Aria hosts some of the best and most unique facilities in all of Las Vegas. In addition to the standard whirlpools and saunas, you’ll find a Shio salt room and ganbanyoku stone beds, where you can kick back with a great book in hand before or after your appointment. The outdoor balcony allows guests to soak in the co-ed therapy pool while enjoying a gentle desert breeze and admiring the main pool deck below. The Aria also offers signature spa suites that feature cozy living rooms and private treatment areas with your own whirlpool tub, steam room and shower. Get ready to glow when you book the Radiant Diamond Facial or Knesko Gemstone-Infused Facial.
Qua Spa at Caesars Palace
- 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Paradise, NV 89109
Inspired by the bathhouses of Rome, Qua Spa is the ultimate place to recover after a long night out on the Las Vegas Strip. Most of the spa closed for renovations in summer 2025, but it is expected to reopen in the fall with upgraded facilities and treatment rooms. In the Roman baths area, three different pools allow you to warm up before playing with temperature in the steam, sauna and cold plunge circuit. The Mojave Ritual begins with a purifying sage smudge before a blend of nine essential oils is massaged into your back and feet. If you’re in the mood for a facial, splurge on the 24k Golden Goddess, which uses real gold infusions to reduce redness, improve circulation and boost collagen production.
Canyon Ranch Spa at The Venetian Resort
- 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Venetian's Canyon Ranch Spa and Fitness is one of the largest spas in the world. Spanning a whopping 134,000 square feet, guests can expect every amenity imaginable, from rainforest showers and crystal steam rooms to a wave room and a 40-foot rock climbing wall in the fitness center. Before your treatment, spend time wading in the various pools and warming up in the European-inspired thermal cabins. With more than 150 treatments available, it’s worth branching out from your standard massage. The Chakra Balancing Massage, for example, begins with a rose and lotus flower anointing before a healing ritual using an Ayurvedic Kansa wand and semi-precious stones commences. The Euphoria Kings Bath is a unique wellness experience with an aromatherapy scalp massage and relaxing soak.
Lapis Spa at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- 2777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Spanning 55,000 square feet, the Lapis Spa does wellness with a Las Vegas twist. The daily Aufguss is a communal multisensory sauna experience that includes live dancers, curated aromatherapy and invigorating light therapies, creating a spa and show wrapped in one. If you're looking to relax in between treatments, head to the Stargazing Room and curl up under a blanket while looking at the twinkling ceiling above. The Reboot Lounge is another immersive spa experience that uses projections of nature to help guests unwind while receiving foot reflexology. When it comes to treatments, the Lapis Signature Body Massage uses contrast therapy via warm oils and cold compresses to soothe muscles and achieve a sense of harmony from head to toe.
The Spa at Wynn and The Spa at Encore
- 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Though they offer two distinct experiences, the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore have sister spas; Encore’s is much larger and more lavish, while the Wynn’s is more intimate and cozy. Dark hues of purple and blue extend throughout the Wynn Spa, and you’ll find that treatments are quite customizable, though we recommend sticking with the menu and booking the Thai Oil Fusion Massage. More intense rituals like the Forest of Dreams take guests on a healing journey with targeted reflexology and heated bamboo and stones. At the Encore Spa, a gold, flashy lantern-lit corridor leads to chic treatment rooms where you can enjoy body polishing, scalp treatments or a detoxifying Moroccan Mud Wrap.
Bellagio Spa & Salon
- 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The fountain-adorned Bellagio Hotel offers a true reprieve from the chaos in the heart of The Strip. Those seeking 24/7 serenity can book one of the Stay Well rooms, which boast a relaxing Soundscape system, special memory foam mattresses and high-tech air purifiers to reduce allergies and dust from the desert outside. The hotel spa’s premium facilities include four whirlpools, a steam room, a sauna and a calming vitality pool. The treatment rooms feature calming shades of teal and blue, while glowing candlelight encourages patrons to drift away during a CBD Restore Massage or signature hydrating facial.
Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
- 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Neutral sandy tones, textured walls and Turkish decor set the scene in the Cosmopolitan’s Middle Eastern-inspired bathhouse hammam, where you’ll find everything from a micro-mist steam room to a giant heated stone slab in the center of the space. For the ultimate experience, book the CBD Moroccan Journey. This indulgent treatment kicks off with a private hammam session on the stone slab, followed by a Moroccan mint tea silt bubble cleanse and body buffing via a CBD coffee and Himalayan salt scrub. Before entering a relaxing steam bath, patrons are covered in a cleansing mud mask and pure honey. The final step of the session concludes with a CBD massage that will have you melting into the table.