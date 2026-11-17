The Delightfully Extravagant Las Vegas Suites for Formula 1 Weekend
These over-the-top Las Vegas suites offer an extravagant home base particularly fitting for F1 weekend.Read More
Las Vegas is the kind of place where staying in style matters, but during the Grand Prix, the city’s flamboyant persona gets put into hyperdrive. Whether you’re a loyal F1 fan or simply want to indulge in a little high-speed spectacle, this three-day event, taking place from Nov. 19 to 21, is worth splurging on. An occasion such as this calls for a top-of-the-line suite, so skip the standard room and explore some of Sin City’s most indulgent accommodations.
At the Aria Resort & Casino (my personal favorite for a Las Vegas stay), the top-floor Sky Suites operate as a sort of hotel within a hotel, offering overnight guests private Sky Lounge access, personalized service and sweeping mountain views. The Venetian’s recently remodeled Executive Suites include rooms with private theaters and others with billiards rooms, and The Villas at Caesars Palace feel like royal estates spanning more than 10,000 square feet.
Off-Strip hotels like The Palms are also worth exploring, especially if you have the sudden urge to book a room with a bowling alley and DJ booth. From a two-bedroom accommodation with a six-seat sunken bar at the Bellagio to the Fontainebleau’s epic penthouse, these are the flashiest Las Vegas suites to book during the upcoming Grand Prix.
Executive King Suite at the Venetian Las Vegas
- 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
In 2024, the Venetian gave all 4,000 of its suites a much-needed facelift, modernizing the rooms and making them some of the most sought-after accommodations on the Strip. The newly remodeled Executive Suites are among the most stylish, offering hard-to-beat city views during the Grand Prix. Available with either a private theater, billiards room or wellness area with a dry sauna and Peloton bike, these one-bedroom suites span 1,850 square feet and feature double-door entrances with Italian marble foyers. Since the hotel is conveniently positioned on a corner turn and faces 20 percent of the total track, your chances of seeing the races, pit-lane exit area and the Sphere's exterior 16K LED display from the upper-level suites are pretty high.
Sky Suites at Aria Las Vegas Resort & Casino
- W Aria Pl, Las Vegas, NV 89158
The top floors of the Aria Resort & Casino are reserved for the Sky Suites. Think of the Sky Suites collection as its own hotel within a hotel, with check-in taking place at a quiet, private entrance that feels far removed from the standard Strip experience. Near the discreet lobby, there is a private Sky Lounge where guests can enjoy an array of complimentary snacks and drinks throughout the day, ranging from breakfast pastries to an evening wine hour for those wanting to grab a glass on the way out. Though most guests want a clear view of the Strip—especially during the Grand Prix—you can also take in a more peaceful red rock scene from one of the mountain-view Sky Suites. The rooms themselves are elegant and refined, accentuated by pops of color that contrast with the cool grey and white tones throughout. Modern floor-to-ceiling windows, carefully curated coffee-table books and custom furnishings create an almost residential backdrop that’s outfitted with convenient tablet-controlled lighting, music and curtains.
The Villas at Caesars Palace
- 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Paradise, NV 89109
Looking for a suite that feels more like a palatial estate than a hotel room? The Villas at Caesars Palace deliver just that. These sprawling, Italian-inspired residences combine lavish interiors with hyper-personalized service to create an opulent home away from home for high-profile guests willing to shell out upwards of $25,000 per night. Most of the villas exceed 10,000 square feet and have between three and four bedrooms. During your stay, make the most of 24-hour butler service, complimentary spa day passes and an array of amenities, depending on your suite. The three-bedroom Marcus Aurelius Villa, for example, has everything from an exotic fish tank and grand piano to a movie theater and private terrace with a hot tub. The Titus Villa is outfitted with a fireside grand piano and media room with massage chairs, while the Trajan Villa features a 10-person dining room and a private backyard with a heated plunge pool and whirlpool spa. Those really wanting to up the ante can book one of the two presidential villas, which were redesigned in 2026 with more than 19,000 square feet of space, along with a private rooftop terrace and over-the-top entertainment lounge featuring a billiards table, wet bar and double-sided fireplace.
The Kingpin Suite at The Palms
- 4321 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Rather than a standard minibar or soaking tub, The Kingpin Suite at The Palms takes indulgence up a notch by treating guests to their very own bowling alley. The colorful, retro 4,240-square-foot accommodation has two professional bowling lanes in the middle of the lounge-like living area, along with an actual DJ booth, pool table and U-shaped bar. This is the ultimate suite for F1 fans looking to host their own post-race party, and since The Palms is a bit farther from the Strip, it also offers more privacy and peace during the Grand Prix. It’s ideal for a big group, as the room can accommodate up to 10 people in the primary bedroom and bunk room, which is outfitted with four queen beds.
Chairman Suite at the Bellagio
- 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The Fountains of Bellagio are one of the most defining characteristics of the Las Vegas Strip, and in the hotel’s Chairman Suite, these views take center stage. Though this room is slightly more understated than the other suites on this list, it has a timeless, sophisticated charm (shocking for Vegas, right?) that works well for travelers who want to slow down after a day at the Grand Prix racetrack. Marble finishes and calming, neutral tones lay the foundation, while arched, semi-circular windows let in ample light and remind you that, despite the serene setting of the Chairman Suite, you are in fact perched 33 floors above the Sin City chaos. After entering the mosaic marble foyer with trickling water fountains, guests are greeted by a fireside living room and a sunken six-person bar, which is the perfect place for a little pre-circuit cocktail hour. However, no stay in The Chairman Suite is complete without a scenic city-view soak in the primary bathroom’s massive jacuzzi tub.
Fleur de Lis Suites at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
- 2777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The 76 Fleur de Lis suites and penthouses occupy the top five floors of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. These accommodations come complete with exclusive Italian linens and a VIP lounge for seamless and discreet check-in. The Maison suite is a one-bedroom with sweeping mountain views and a designated dining area, but for a little extra in-room entertainment, book the Crown suite and take in the bustling Strip below while playing a round of billiards on your own pool table. Those seeking the ultimate splurge will be tempted by the Empire penthouse, which has two bedrooms, an in-suite sauna, a wellness room, a gym and a personalized bar.