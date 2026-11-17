Las Vegas is the kind of place where staying in style matters, but during the Grand Prix, the city’s flamboyant persona gets put into hyperdrive. Whether you’re a loyal F1 fan or simply want to indulge in a little high-speed spectacle, this three-day event, taking place from Nov. 19 to 21, is worth splurging on. An occasion such as this calls for a top-of-the-line suite, so skip the standard room and explore some of Sin City’s most indulgent accommodations.

At the Aria Resort & Casino (my personal favorite for a Las Vegas stay), the top-floor Sky Suites operate as a sort of hotel within a hotel, offering overnight guests private Sky Lounge access, personalized service and sweeping mountain views. The Venetian’s recently remodeled Executive Suites include rooms with private theaters and others with billiards rooms, and The Villas at Caesars Palace feel like royal estates spanning more than 10,000 square feet.

Off-Strip hotels like The Palms are also worth exploring, especially if you have the sudden urge to book a room with a bowling alley and DJ booth. From a two-bedroom accommodation with a six-seat sunken bar at the Bellagio to the Fontainebleau’s epic penthouse, these are the flashiest Las Vegas suites to book during the upcoming Grand Prix.