Novelist Natalie Kikić’s Favorite Haunted Reads

Vampires, body horror and supernatural secrets populate Kikić’s recommendations, but beneath the scares lie stories of grief, rage, repression and the search for belonging.

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By Natalie Kikić
A collage of book covers

I've loved gothic horror since before I even really knew what it was (hello, Frankenstein). What began as a fascination with haunted houses and atmospheric settings grew into a love for a genre that explores our fears and anxieties in subtle yet complex ways. Characters in gothic horror novels aren't only dealing with ghosts, monsters or other supernatural elements; they are also often grappling with terrifying forces of isolation, repression, madness and power. I had so much fun putting my own spin on these classic elements in my gothic horror debut set in Croatia, The Haunting of Lavender House. For those looking for a spooky read this fall, here are some of the gothic horror novels I frequently recommend.

Gothic horror worth reading

'The Hacienda' by Isabel Cañas

This book (and its gorgeous cover) drew me back into the gothic horror genre as an adult. Set in the aftermath of the Mexican War of Independence, it's packed with gorgeous prose and chilling suspense. And it has a forbidden romance with a hot priest. Need I say more?

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'The Hacienda' by Isabel Cañas. Berkley

'She Is a Haunting' by Trang Thanh Tran

Tran takes the haunted house to a new level with this tale set in Dalat, Vietnam. I was captivated by the ghostly bride that visits the protagonist and the way food is used as a haunting element.

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'She Is a Haunting' by Trang Thanh Tran. Bloomsbury YA

'Juniper & Thorn' by Ava Reid

I've never read anything quite like this, with its unique Slavic worldbuilding and elements of body horror. Both gruesome and uplifting, this story feels like a dark and twisted fairy tale in the best way.

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'Juniper & Thorn' by Ava Reid. Harper Voyager

'The Dravenhearst Brides' by Lindsay Barrett

This book is gothic horror at its finest. Not only does it have ghosts, a sultry romance with a bourbon distiller and a house full of secrets, but it also expertly weaves in themes of grief, madness and mental health. Warning: it may make you crave whiskey.

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'The Dravenhearst Brides' by Lindsay Barrett. Pluviophile Publishing

'The Devil & Mrs. Davenport' by Paulette Kennedy

To anyone who's ever thought being a dutiful housewife in the 1950s sounds a little frightening, this story is for you. It was unbelievably satisfying to follow the protagonist as she takes on evil in her home and beyond with her new supernatural powers.

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'The Devil & Mrs. Davenport' by Paulette Kennedy. Lake Union Publishing

'She Made Herself a Monster' by Anna Kovatcheva

From the first line, I was captivated by the grisly and lyrical prose. Set in 19th-century Bulgaria, this novel is a haunting and feminist take on the classic vampire story. Highly recommended for those who like their horror with a healthy dose of female rage.

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'She Made Herself a Monster' by Anna Kovatcheva. Mariner Books

'Japanese Gothic' by Kylie Lee Baker

This gothic tale is so unique, blending the lives of a present-day college student on the run and a female samurai centuries in the past. It beautifully and chillingly captures how the past can haunt the present.

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'Japanese Gothic' by Kylie Lee Baker. Hanover Square Press

'My Darling Girls' by Marina Scott

Did you know there were photographers who used to capture the dead? I was instantly drawn in by this premise, and captivated by Scott's weaving of mystery, ghostly imagery and secrets as a death photographer tries to solve the murder of her latest subject.

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'My Darling Girls' by Marina Scott. Lake Union Publishing

'An Immaculate Deception' by Isabela Livino

This book has all the hallmarks of a classic gothic horror novel—suspense, religious trauma, atmosphere—yet it's told in a completely fresh way. Not only that, I was truly shaken by the story's twist.

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'An Immaculate Deception' by Isabela Livino. Dutton

'The Haunting of Lavender House' by Natalie Kikić

I couldn't finish off this list without throwing my own book in for consideration. Featuring sleep paralysis and a sinister spirit inspired by Croatian folklore, it combines atmospheric horror with haunting romance, while also exploring themes of monstrosity and belonging. It's a great pick for those looking for a new cultural take on gothic horror, or newcomers (especially romance readers) who want to explore the genre.

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'The Haunting of Lavender House' by Natalie Kikić. Park Row

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