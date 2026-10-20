Novelist Natalie Kikić’s Favorite Haunted Reads
Vampires, body horror and supernatural secrets populate Kikić’s recommendations, but beneath the scares lie stories of grief, rage, repression and the search for belonging.Read More
I've loved gothic horror since before I even really knew what it was (hello, Frankenstein). What began as a fascination with haunted houses and atmospheric settings grew into a love for a genre that explores our fears and anxieties in subtle yet complex ways. Characters in gothic horror novels aren't only dealing with ghosts, monsters or other supernatural elements; they are also often grappling with terrifying forces of isolation, repression, madness and power. I had so much fun putting my own spin on these classic elements in my gothic horror debut set in Croatia, The Haunting of Lavender House. For those looking for a spooky read this fall, here are some of the gothic horror novels I frequently recommend.
Gothic horror worth reading
- 'The Hacienda' by Isabel Cañas
- 'She Is a Haunting' by Trang Thanh Tran
- 'Juniper & Thorn' by Ava Reid
- 'The Dravenhearst Brides' by Lindsay Barrett
- 'The Devil & Mrs. Davenport' by Paulette Kennedy
- 'She Made Herself a Monster' by Anna Kovatcheva
- 'Japanese Gothic' by Kylie Lee Baker
- 'My Darling Girls' by Marina Scott
- 'An Immaculate Deception' by Isabela Livino
- 'The Haunting of Lavender House' by Natalie Kikić
'The Hacienda' by Isabel Cañas
This book (and its gorgeous cover) drew me back into the gothic horror genre as an adult. Set in the aftermath of the Mexican War of Independence, it's packed with gorgeous prose and chilling suspense. And it has a forbidden romance with a hot priest. Need I say more?
'She Is a Haunting' by Trang Thanh Tran
Tran takes the haunted house to a new level with this tale set in Dalat, Vietnam. I was captivated by the ghostly bride that visits the protagonist and the way food is used as a haunting element.
'Juniper & Thorn' by Ava Reid
I've never read anything quite like this, with its unique Slavic worldbuilding and elements of body horror. Both gruesome and uplifting, this story feels like a dark and twisted fairy tale in the best way.
'The Dravenhearst Brides' by Lindsay Barrett
This book is gothic horror at its finest. Not only does it have ghosts, a sultry romance with a bourbon distiller and a house full of secrets, but it also expertly weaves in themes of grief, madness and mental health. Warning: it may make you crave whiskey.
'The Devil & Mrs. Davenport' by Paulette Kennedy
To anyone who's ever thought being a dutiful housewife in the 1950s sounds a little frightening, this story is for you. It was unbelievably satisfying to follow the protagonist as she takes on evil in her home and beyond with her new supernatural powers.
'She Made Herself a Monster' by Anna Kovatcheva
From the first line, I was captivated by the grisly and lyrical prose. Set in 19th-century Bulgaria, this novel is a haunting and feminist take on the classic vampire story. Highly recommended for those who like their horror with a healthy dose of female rage.
'Japanese Gothic' by Kylie Lee Baker
This gothic tale is so unique, blending the lives of a present-day college student on the run and a female samurai centuries in the past. It beautifully and chillingly captures how the past can haunt the present.
'My Darling Girls' by Marina Scott
Did you know there were photographers who used to capture the dead? I was instantly drawn in by this premise, and captivated by Scott's weaving of mystery, ghostly imagery and secrets as a death photographer tries to solve the murder of her latest subject.
'An Immaculate Deception' by Isabela Livino
This book has all the hallmarks of a classic gothic horror novel—suspense, religious trauma, atmosphere—yet it's told in a completely fresh way. Not only that, I was truly shaken by the story's twist.
'The Haunting of Lavender House' by Natalie Kikić
I couldn't finish off this list without throwing my own book in for consideration. Featuring sleep paralysis and a sinister spirit inspired by Croatian folklore, it combines atmospheric horror with haunting romance, while also exploring themes of monstrosity and belonging. It's a great pick for those looking for a new cultural take on gothic horror, or newcomers (especially romance readers) who want to explore the genre.