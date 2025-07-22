Le Sirenuse Is Positano’s Crown Jewel, Now With After-Hours Intrigue
Le Sirenuse is an Amalfi Coast icon that loosens its tie after dark.Read More
If you've ever attempted to plan a summer trip to Italy, then you already know that it's not for the faint of heart. But despite the relentless crowds, the oppressive heat and the general agony that is navigating the Italian transport system, it's hard to resist the allure of an Italian summer. And while there's no shortage of charming destinations to explore in the country, there's always going to be something special about the Amalfi Coast.
With its enchanting cliffside vistas, sparkling blue waters and stretches of citrus trees, the Amalfi Coast, occupying the southern edge of the Sorrentine Peninsula, has long been a beloved summer spot for the jet set. And in a region known for its overabundance of glamorous hotels, there's one property that still manages to stand out among the icons—and that's Le Sirenuse.
The hotel was originally the Sersale family's summer villa; they converted it into a hotel in 1951, but even today, the property still has the feel of staying in a glamorous Italian friend's private home. Le Sirenuse, a longtime member of Leading Hotels of the World, is still owned and run by the Sersales, who have added all the bells and whistles that luxury travelers want in this day and age, but without surrendering to the bland, uninspired aesthetic of so many five-star accommodations.
It's what keeps the same loyal patrons coming back year after year, while also attracting eager new visitors and securing a top spot on many a traveler's hotel bucket list. Yes, the town gets unbelievably crowded, and yes, it's frighteningly expensive—but unlike so many locales, it really does live up to all that fanfare. Pro tip: Like so many über popular coastal destinations, the shoulder season is really the best time to visit—you get the same dreamy Amalfi weather, but far less bumbling crowds fighting for an Instagram backdrop.
Here's what to know about the Amalfi Coast legend.
Le Sirenuse: Inside Positano's Most Iconic Hotel
How are the rooms?
Le Sirenuse was originally the Sersale family's own villa, and while most of the 58 rooms and suites weren't part of that private home, the accommodations still very much have the feel of visiting an impossibly chic Italian friend's estate. All the rooms are individually designed and decorated; no two are exactly alike. The rooms are airy, bright and welcoming, but aren't enormous—you're not checking into Le Sirenuse to laze around a sterile suite. On a recent visit, I stayed in one of the sea view rooms, which (like most of the accommodations) had a lovely private terrace, perfect for taking in that iconic Positano sunset.
The accommodations aren't sleek and modern; they're classic Amalfi Coast, filled with seaside charm in the form of colorful tiled floors, vaulted ceilings, fresh white walls and inviting upholstered furnishings, mostly in a neutral, earthy color palette that feels inspired by the surrounding landscape—warm terracottas, blues, creams and a touch of that Amalfi lemon yellow.
What are the restaurants like?
Positano is replete with charming Italian restaurants, but the famed La Sponda might have one of, if not the, best views in the entire coastal town. Led by chef Gennaro Russo, the menu is classic Mediterranean with a distinctly Italian tilt—branzino, lemon risotto, pasta pomodoro, lobster linguini.
It's a notoriously expensive meal, but is also surely one of the most romantic restaurants, with the vistas complemented by over 400 candles that are lit every single evening, along with whimsical live music—it's worth noting, however, that while the overall service at the hotel is impeccable, the service at the restaurant can be a bit pretentious, especially for the price. I actually preferred the low-key atmosphere at Aldo's, the more casual on-site restaurant option, where you can dine al fresco on a bar/bistro-style menu.
What about the bar?
Le Sirenuse is a hotel that prides itself on its sense of history and place, but that doesn't mean the property isn't constantly innovating and refreshing its offerings. The hotel opened Don't Worry Music Bar, a speakeasy-inspired watering hole, in May 2024, in the rooms that were once at the center of the family's private villa. Don't Worry Music Bar fits in the same classic Italian design feel as the rest of the hotel, but with both retro influences as well as a touch of modernism, like with the rainbow neon "Don't Worry" sign that hangs from the ceiling. The rest of the furnishings are quintessential Le Sirenuse: Italian tiled floor, upholstered armchairs and couches, wood accents, plentiful greenery.
The bar is open every evening starting at 7 p.m. until late in the night (or early morning, depending on how you see it), with a resident DJ that comes on at 9 p.m. As the sun begins to set over Positano, the dim lighting adds a moody feel to the space. The cocktail menu features a combination of classic cocktails (I had quite possibly the best amaretto sour of my life here) and what the mixology team has dubbed "Italian Pop Classics," inspired by popular Italian songs from the 1950s through 1990s, like the Tu Vuo' Fa' L'americano and Parole Parole.
What are the other highlights?
You can't talk about Le Sirenuse and not mention the famous pool—it's one of the hotel's most recognizable features; think of it as the less in-your-face, Amalfi Coast little sister to Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc's much-Instagrammed pool. The one at Le Sirenuse is much smaller, yes, but this is supposed to be exclusive—though no less photogenic, especially with the gorgeous mosaic tiles that give the impression of rolling waves. Even if you don't take a dip, make sure to sit on the sun loungers and sip on an Aperol spritz while taking in the view.
If you do want to venture out into Positano—which you absolutely should—then just walk out of the hotel and you're right on the charming walkway that leads you to the center of the idyllic town. The hotel also offers a much-appreciated selection of mostly-complimentary activities, including wine tastings, boat excursions and guided hikes.