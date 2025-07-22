Le Sirenuse Is Positano’s Crown Jewel, Now With After-Hours Intrigue

If you've ever attempted to plan a summer trip to Italy, then you already know that it's not for the faint of heart. But despite the relentless crowds, the oppressive heat and the general agony that is navigating the Italian transport system, it's hard to resist the allure of an Italian summer. And while there's no shortage of charming destinations to explore in the country, there's always going to be something special about the Amalfi Coast.

With its enchanting cliffside vistas, sparkling blue waters and stretches of citrus trees, the Amalfi Coast, occupying the southern edge of the Sorrentine Peninsula, has long been a beloved summer spot for the jet set. And in a region known for its overabundance of glamorous hotels, there's one property that still manages to stand out among the icons—and that's Le Sirenuse.

The hotel was originally the Sersale family's summer villa; they converted it into a hotel in 1951, but even today, the property still has the feel of staying in a glamorous Italian friend's private home. Le Sirenuse, a longtime member of Leading Hotels of the World, is still owned and run by the Sersales, who have added all the bells and whistles that luxury travelers want in this day and age, but without surrendering to the bland, uninspired aesthetic of so many five-star accommodations.

It's what keeps the same loyal patrons coming back year after year, while also attracting eager new visitors and securing a top spot on many a traveler's hotel bucket list. Yes, the town gets unbelievably crowded, and yes, it's frighteningly expensive—but unlike so many locales, it really does live up to all that fanfare. Pro tip: Like so many über popular coastal destinations, the shoulder season is really the best time to visit—you get the same dreamy Amalfi weather, but far less bumbling crowds fighting for an Instagram backdrop.

Here's what to know about the Amalfi Coast legend.