Letters to the Editor: Remembering Rex Reed

At the bottom of Rex Reed's obituary a week ago today, on May 12, 2026, I invited readers to share their memories. A very close and very private friend of Rex's told me that "all Rex ever wanted was to be loved and to be famous." Maybe the call for remembrances was my way of honoring that. Maybe I wanted to know if he got what he wanted.

The emails started coming. Dozens of them, from critics, actors, writers, artists, producers, pals, lovers and fans. Many included photos—handwritten letters Rex had sent them, typed notes on his stationery, things they'd kept for years, sometimes decades.

Rex was a man who wrote back, even if you weren't his friend. To teenagers. To strangers. To almost anyone who took the time to reach him. They didn't expect a reply, but they got one (gracious, thoughtful). He was relentlessly social, holding court at parties, burning up the phone lines. Sending five-page responses to three-paragraph letters.

An entire generation of gay men grew up watching Rex on TV, recognizing something they couldn't yet name. One put it simply: "There weren't many role models for Future Homosexuals of America in the 1970s." Rex was among the few. For them, he was rarer than a critic.

Many people discovered Rex as children. A 9-year-old watching talk shows past his bedtime. A 14-year-old writing fan letters from the suburbs of L.A. A 10-year-old who saw him in Superman and became obsessed with Myra Breckinridge. A child whose single, immigrant mother found such joy in Rex's writing that the child's memories of Rex are inseparable from her memories of making a new life in America. They found him on television, in libraries, in their parents' newspapers. And they followed him for the rest of their lives. Many of them wrote to Rex. (Many got letters back.)

The reviews, of course, quoted from memory. One reader's favorite Rex pan sparked a decades-long obsession with a forgotten 1969 film; this year, that reader—now a successful screenwriter—helped restore it. Several readers noted, with sadness, that they'd been checking Observer, hoping to see his byline, wondering what happened.

In letter after letter were his eyes, his voice, the way he moved through space, the way his entire body paused, almost quizzically focused on the person in front of him. People describe Rex the way you describe someone you know and love every inch of, even from your living room, even as a child, even if you never met him.

In 1971, Rex wrote to a 14-year-old girl who'd sent him a fan letter: "I sometimes think I'm writing into a vacuum and nobody ever sees what I write. It's comforting to know I got through to somebody."

In an age when everything can be generated, here's the evidence that something irreplaceable happens when a person sits down and puts words on a page about another person. Here's what it means for writing to matter. Human writing. Writing about humans. Writing to humans.

Rex spent his life doing that. He was an Observer, in every sense, for almost 90 years.

Like most parents, I correct certain words that come out of my children's mouths. Stupid. Ugly. We're not supposed to say such things. But this past week, every time I've reflexively gone to stop one of them—mostly, my four-year-old—I pause, thinking about Rex.

There are stupid things in the world. There are ugly things. And if nobody's willing to say so—clearly, without hedging, without apology—what does it mean to call something beautiful?

Rex wasn't cruel for cruelty's sake. He believed that for words to mean anything, you have to be willing to use all of them. Even the uncomfortable ones. Especially those.

That's what I want my children to learn. Say what you see and make sure your praise is worth something—because you've proven you're not afraid to say when it isn't.