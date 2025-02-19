From Racing to Red Carpets: Lewis Hamilton’s Style Evolution

Much has changed since Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One debut. In the years since the Brit’s first race for McLaren in 2007, Hamilton has won seven World Drivers’ Championships, broken several long-standing records, and, in doing so, has become one of the most iconic racing drivers in F1 history. Like his evolution from fresh-faced rookie to decorated champion, Hamilton has undergone an impressive off-track fashion transformation.

Throughout his career, Hamilton’s unique sense of style has helped set him apart from the other drivers, transforming him from sports personality to fashion icon. Hamilton’s fashion accolades have seen him making headlines for his Grand Prix weekend outfits in the race paddocks, to being named the first Valentino menswear Di.Va—an ambassador program from the brand to promote diverse voices. The driver has caused plenty of buzz beyond the track–but it took time to get here.

In Hamilton’s first few years in the spotlight, he often appeared in slim suits with the occasional pop of color. His less formal looks were usually straightforward and simple, with leather or bomber jackets layered over T-shirts and jeans. But as his career developed, so did his style, and Hamilton began experimenting more in his fashion choices, from unexpected silhouettes to incorporating feminine elements in formal menswear, such as the soft, white lace in his 2021 Met Gala look.

Some of his most statement-making outfits, like the nude-colored sequined and mesh look on the cover of WSJ Magazine, were styled by celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has collaborated with other notable celebrities like Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy. Since 2022, Hamilton has primarily worked with stylist Eric Mcneal, and their partnership has continued to prioritize standout pieces and daring fashion choices.

The fashion world has noticed Hamilton’s growth. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour named him a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” alongside Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and Colman Domingo. And in October 2024, he released his first capsule collection with Dior (CHDRY), collaborating with the brand’s artistic director, Kim Jones, on the project.

Hamilton’s reign as an F1 legend continues as he enters his 18th season racing. His move from Mercedes-AMG, his longtime team, to Ferrari for the 2025 season has fans and the press abuzz. He makes waves both on and off the track, cementing himself as a fixture in the racing and fashion worlds. As the world waits to see what is next for Hamilton, here’s a look into his style evolution.