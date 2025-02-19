From Racing to Red Carpets: Lewis Hamilton’s Style Evolution
Much has changed since Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One debut. In the years since the Brit’s first race for McLaren in 2007, Hamilton has won seven World Drivers’ Championships, broken several long-standing records, and, in doing so, has become one of the most iconic racing drivers in F1 history. Like his evolution from fresh-faced rookie to decorated champion, Hamilton has undergone an impressive off-track fashion transformation.
Throughout his career, Hamilton’s unique sense of style has helped set him apart from the other drivers, transforming him from sports personality to fashion icon. Hamilton’s fashion accolades have seen him making headlines for his Grand Prix weekend outfits in the race paddocks, to being named the first Valentino menswear Di.Va—an ambassador program from the brand to promote diverse voices. The driver has caused plenty of buzz beyond the track–but it took time to get here.
In Hamilton’s first few years in the spotlight, he often appeared in slim suits with the occasional pop of color. His less formal looks were usually straightforward and simple, with leather or bomber jackets layered over T-shirts and jeans. But as his career developed, so did his style, and Hamilton began experimenting more in his fashion choices, from unexpected silhouettes to incorporating feminine elements in formal menswear, such as the soft, white lace in his 2021 Met Gala look.
Some of his most statement-making outfits, like the nude-colored sequined and mesh look on the cover of WSJ Magazine, were styled by celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has collaborated with other notable celebrities like Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy. Since 2022, Hamilton has primarily worked with stylist Eric Mcneal, and their partnership has continued to prioritize standout pieces and daring fashion choices.
The fashion world has noticed Hamilton’s growth. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour named him a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” alongside Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky and Colman Domingo. And in October 2024, he released his first capsule collection with Dior (CHDRY), collaborating with the brand’s artistic director, Kim Jones, on the project.
Hamilton’s reign as an F1 legend continues as he enters his 18th season racing. His move from Mercedes-AMG, his longtime team, to Ferrari for the 2025 season has fans and the press abuzz. He makes waves both on and off the track, cementing himself as a fixture in the racing and fashion worlds. As the world waits to see what is next for Hamilton, here’s a look into his style evolution.
Lewis Hamilton's Style Evolution: See the Formula 1 Star's Best Looks
F1 Party hosted by the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, 2007
In the middle of his record-breaking maiden season with McLaren, Hamilton saved his flair for the track, opting to keep it lowkey off of the grid. His dark grey suit shows no semblance of his later shift towards subversive takes on menswear. Still, his outfits had small hints of his developing individual style, such as the pop of baby blue with his tie and shirt.
46664 Concert: In Celebration Of Nelson Mandela's Life, 2008
Hamilton struck a balance between functional and fashionable in a casual look at the 46664 concert celebrating Nelson Mandela. The minimalist T-shirt, jeans and jacket diverged from his other off-track looks where he sported team gear or event formalwear. It was no-frills but well-fitted, resulting in a laid-back but stylish look.
Nelson Mandela’s 90th Birthday Dinner, 2008
Hamilton arrived at Nelson Mandela’s birthday dinner with his then-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger in a sleek, monochromatic black suit. His black patent leather shoes and shining accessories—aviator sunglasses and a ring—elevate this outfit from classy to cool.
Hugo Boss Show, 2011
As he entered his fourth season in F1, Hamilton expanded his fashion experience, too. At the Hugo Boss show during Fashion Week in Berlin, his burgundy suit gestured towards his later experimentation with colors and unique formalwear.
One For The Boys Fashion Ball, 2014
In a move towards more experimental fashion choices, Hamilton donned bold red pants and a white button-up with an abstract brush mark in the center. The black-and-white button-up also complemented his black-and-white shoes, showing Hamilton’s growing panache for fashion.
One for the Boys Fashion Ball, 2015
Hamilton’s light-colored, patterned suit is an early example of him making a statement in the world of drab, plain black menswear. His dressy slippers, several pieces of jewelry and sunglasses topped off the look.
Paris Fashion Week Chanel Show, 2015
Seen at fashion shows more and more throughout his career, Hamilton attended a 2015 Chanel show in this navy blue Chanel wool trench. Underneath the coat, Hamilton wore an ombre blue and white dip-dyed sweater by Vince. While his base layer leaned more towards casual, the tailored jacket and matching hat elevated this look to a sharp, chic look.
L'Oreal Paris Red Obsession Party, 2016
Hamilton wore a Dolce & Gabbana jacket and head-to-toe polka dots to the L’Oreal Paris Red Obsession Party. His velvet shoes, also Dolce & Gabbana, added some elegance to the playful, busy patterned outfit.
Cartier Fetes the Grand Opening of The Fifth Avenue Mansion, 2016
Leaning into elevated streetwear over traditional red carpet formal, Hamilton wore an eye-catching, black, red and white Kenzo Nagai jacket over a clean black monochromatic shirt and pants. He chose to pare back on accessories, letting the garments speak for themselves.
Tommy Hilfiger New York Fashion Week Event, 2016
Hamilton arrived at the Tommy Hilfiger show in this army green jacket covered in patches, unafraid to stand out. Underneath the statement-making jacket, he wore a shirt with classic red, white and blue Hilfiger banding, torn-up jeans and high-top sneakers.
Milan Fashion Week, 2017
Being an F1 driver requires the confidence to take risks, and Hamilton brings that mentality to his wardrobe, too. He paired a billowing dark green jacket with a light knit sweater and patterned pants, and still created a cohesive and stylish look.
Met Gala, 2018
Hamilton arrived at the 2018 “Heavenly Bodies” fête in theme, wearing an angelic all-white suit by Tommy Hilfiger. The fitted suit had intricate beading on the vest, lapel, and back. The look was completed with sparkling accessories and bejeweled Loriblu sneakers. 2018 was an important year for both Hamilton and Hilfiger, with the driver becoming a global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger that spring.
Givenchy Show, 2019
Hamilton layered a black, cropped jacket with a white line pattern over a black-and-white button-up and a black undershirt. His dark jeans and chunky accessories tied the look together.
Met Gala, 2021
Blending the elegance of a custom lace piece by Kenneth Nicholson and a sharp, well-tailored jacket, this Met Gala look was one of Hamilton’s finest. Styled by Law Roach, he paired a mesh white shirt with flowing lace with the black suit and delicate accessories. This Met Gala was also Hamilton’s first time hosting his own table. A champion of diverse talent, he invited Black creatives to fill his table’s seats, including designer Jason Rembert of Aliette and the musician Kehlani, showing his involvement in the fashion world as more far-reaching than simply being a stylish dresser.
Investiture Ceremony at Windsor Castle, 2021
Even when he became Sir Lewis Hamilton, the racing world champion did not shy away from showing his unique personal style. For the investiture ceremony at Windsor Palace, Hamilton wore an all-black, side-breasted suit by British designer Wales Bonner. His ever-present accessories, such as a jeweled brooch and chunky, sparkling rings, enhanced and modernized the look.
WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, 2021
Hamilton wore this striking look to accept WSJ. Magazine’s 2021 Sports Innovator Award. He paired the bright blue Ami Paris suit with a silver and blue brooch, wearing a chunky, edgy combat boot to provide some contrast.
Valentino Womenswear Show, 2022
After he starred alongside Zendaya in Valentino’s Pink PP campaign, Hamilton arrived at the brand’s all-pink runway wearing head-to-toe black. Never one to conform to expectations, Hamilton’s long coat, black pants and dark sunglasses made him stand out among the hot pink surroundings.
F1 Austrian Grand Prix Weekend, 2022
Treating the Formula One grid like his own personal runway, Hamilton arrived at the Red Bull Ring in a vivid blue streetwear look by AGR Knit. His knitted bucket hat and knitted sweater were a similar blend of blue and purple, and well with his royal blue pants and white sneakers.
F1 Italian Grand Prix Weekend, 2022
Now known for his distinctive grid fashion, Hamilton debuted a dark fuchsia monochromatic look in Monza, Italy ahead of the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. He piled on the layers, wearing a knit hat, knit turtleneck, vest, pants and a structured wool bomber jacket by Teddy von Ranson, all in the vivid hue. His black Prada sunglasses stood out against the mauve. Though he ended up just two places shy of the podium in the weekend’s race, this outfit was definitely a winner.
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Weekend, 2023
In a cream-colored, double denim look, Hamilton opted for a chic yet utilitarian vibe ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Designed by longtime collaborator Tommy Hilfiger, with whom Hamilton co-created five “TommyXLewis” collections, the driver displayed his love for the brand with this outfit.
F1 Monaco Grand Prix Weekend, 2023
The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most iconic races in Formula One history, so it is no surprise that Hamilton came to day one of Monaco’s 2023 race weekend dressed to impress. He wore an oversized, pink mesh jersey with “23” in bright orange on the front, with oversized patterned cargo pants, both by designer Dries van Noten. This colorful look was trendy and attention-grabbing, bringing Hamilton’s signature flair for the unique to a historic track.
Playoff Game: Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, 2023
Whether he is front row at a fashion show, walking in the race paddock, or courtside at a Lakers game, Hamilton arrives in style. In this adventurous experiment in color, he suited up in a chartreuse double-denim Martine Rose outfit and tan suede boots.
Met Gala, 2024
Wearing custom Burberry (BURBY), Hamilton continued his streak of on-theme Met Gala outfits for the 2024 “Garden of Time” party. Collaborating with his stylist Eric Mcneal and Burberry’s Daniel Lee, the team designed this look to pay tribute to John Ystumllyn, one of Britain’s first Black gardeners. The coat’s floral embroidery and the intricate, thorn-like jewelry made this look both captivating and meaningful.
Dior Men's Fall 2024 Show, 2024
Hamilton attended the Dior (CHDRY) Fall 2024 Menswear show in a dark brown long jacket and pants, which he paired with a deep-V-necked light brown top, all by Dior. Just months after this show, it was announced that Hamilton would guest-design a capsule collection for Dior, which was released in late 2024. The collection pays homage to snow sports, with ready-to-wear pieces like a quilted ski jacket and knitted sweaters.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix Weekend, 2024
In a set by Jacquemus, Hamilton took tried-and-true double denim and turned it into something fresh. Both the baggy jeans and the boxy-cut top were in a vivid blue wash, and he paired the look with the workman-like black boots, black sunglasses and a watch. With an interesting silhouette and simple yet complimentary accessories, Hamilton was once again a star when it came to race weekend fashion.
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 2024
Ahead of the last race of the 2024 season, and his last race with Mercedes, Hamilton wore this dramatic Rick Owens look in the paddock of Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit. With a wide leg and a flowing coat, Hamilton was nothing short of showstopping. His color choices, bold as ever, might have even functioned as a nod to his move to Scuderia Ferrari–with this look’s prominent red gesturing towards his new team’s iconic colors.