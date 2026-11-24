When Lexie Hull stepped onto the Indiana Fever court to start her fifth season in the WNBA this past spring, she had just added another profession to her resume: co-founder of Forta Cosmetics. But the starting guard had secretly been putting Forta’s first launch—a setting spray—to the ultimate test during her basketball games for several seasons. "For about two years, I would do half my face with one of our samples, half my face with another brand’s product, and I’d come out of a game or a practice and dab my face on a towel to see if it worked,” Hull tells Observer.

Though it took Hull and her co-founder, Sarah Guller, two years to perfect their first product, Hull had been dealing with makeup that melted off and setting products that caused breakouts since high school, when the Washington native played volleyball and ran track in addition to basketball. By college, Hull had come to expect that her pregame makeup routine, which consists of foundation, concealer, blush, eyebrow gel and mascara, wouldn’t make it to halftime. “And then I got drafted to the Indiana Fever, and all of our games are on TV, and there’s a camera in your face all of the time,” says Hull, who would notice makeup coming off during games on her towels and jerseys. “Even more so, I wanted to keep up with my makeup routine to look and feel confident.”

Courtesy Zach Barron/NBAE via Getty Images Lexie Hull.

The problem was that Hull’s makeup couldn’t keep up with her. During a conversation with Guller, Hull’s roommate at Stanford, the two commiserated over their shared frustration: Guller was experiencing a similar makeup problem off the court while working long hours in private equity. The idea for Forta was born, and the duo teamed up with manufacturers and chemists to start creating something that could be incorporated into anyone’s makeup routine to achieve longer-lasting results.

More than 20 samples later, the co-founders had their star Lock & Go Setting Spray in hand and immediately turned their sights to developing performance-driven makeup with their PR-Proof Lip Stain, which doubles as a liquid blush. “For us, it’s been so important to create products that allow girls to not have to choose between being a badass on the court and feeling pretty and confident while doing it,” says Hull.

Flow State Creative Lexie Hull, using Forta's new lip stain.

That confidence extends beyond makeup. Guller and Hull established the Forta Impact Foundation from the company’s founding, pledging 1 percent of all proceeds to organizations committed to providing children in underprivileged communities with access to team sports. The co-founders hope to expand the initiative as the company grows, with a Forta team dedicated to creating more opportunities in youth sports. “We want this to be bigger than a makeup brand,” Hull emphasizes. “Sports gave Sarah and I so much in our lives: experiences, and life skills, and lessons, and people that we’ve been able to meet through sports, and we want to impact communities in that way.” During her off-season reset, which includes marrying her fiancé, Will Matthiessen, Hull shares her current essentials with Observer, from the iced coffee order you’ve spotted in her tunnel walks to a soon-to-be-released Forta product.