The Essentials With Lexie Hull: Throne of Glass, Cabo and Makeup Put to the WNBA Test
The Indiana Fever guard shares her game-day routine, current read and the years-long trial-and-error process that led to creating Forta Cosmetics alongside her college roommate.Read More
When Lexie Hull stepped onto the Indiana Fever court to start her fifth season in the WNBA this past spring, she had just added another profession to her resume: co-founder of Forta Cosmetics. But the starting guard had secretly been putting Forta’s first launch—a setting spray—to the ultimate test during her basketball games for several seasons. "For about two years, I would do half my face with one of our samples, half my face with another brand’s product, and I’d come out of a game or a practice and dab my face on a towel to see if it worked,” Hull tells Observer.
Though it took Hull and her co-founder, Sarah Guller, two years to perfect their first product, Hull had been dealing with makeup that melted off and setting products that caused breakouts since high school, when the Washington native played volleyball and ran track in addition to basketball. By college, Hull had come to expect that her pregame makeup routine, which consists of foundation, concealer, blush, eyebrow gel and mascara, wouldn’t make it to halftime. “And then I got drafted to the Indiana Fever, and all of our games are on TV, and there’s a camera in your face all of the time,” says Hull, who would notice makeup coming off during games on her towels and jerseys. “Even more so, I wanted to keep up with my makeup routine to look and feel confident.”
The problem was that Hull’s makeup couldn’t keep up with her. During a conversation with Guller, Hull’s roommate at Stanford, the two commiserated over their shared frustration: Guller was experiencing a similar makeup problem off the court while working long hours in private equity. The idea for Forta was born, and the duo teamed up with manufacturers and chemists to start creating something that could be incorporated into anyone’s makeup routine to achieve longer-lasting results.
More than 20 samples later, the co-founders had their star Lock & Go Setting Spray in hand and immediately turned their sights to developing performance-driven makeup with their PR-Proof Lip Stain, which doubles as a liquid blush. “For us, it’s been so important to create products that allow girls to not have to choose between being a badass on the court and feeling pretty and confident while doing it,” says Hull.
That confidence extends beyond makeup. Guller and Hull established the Forta Impact Foundation from the company’s founding, pledging 1 percent of all proceeds to organizations committed to providing children in underprivileged communities with access to team sports. The co-founders hope to expand the initiative as the company grows, with a Forta team dedicated to creating more opportunities in youth sports. “We want this to be bigger than a makeup brand,” Hull emphasizes. “Sports gave Sarah and I so much in our lives: experiences, and life skills, and lessons, and people that we’ve been able to meet through sports, and we want to impact communities in that way.” During her off-season reset, which includes marrying her fiancé, Will Matthiessen, Hull shares her current essentials with Observer, from the iced coffee order you’ve spotted in her tunnel walks to a soon-to-be-released Forta product.
Her morning skincare routine:
It starts with a hypochlorous acid spray right when I wake up. I’ll use the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic and P-TIOX serums, and then the Weleda Skin Food moisturizer and the Kiehl’s avocado eye treatment, which I love. And then sunscreen! I’ve been getting facials ahead of the wedding, and they’re like, "Sunscreen, sunscreen," so the last year and a half, I’ve been adamant on wearing sunscreen every single day, and I think that’s made a difference. And then I’ll do a little bit of our Forta lip stain on my cheeks and my lips and eyebrow gel, and I’ll go from there, depending on what I’m doing the rest of the day.
Her pregame routine:
I always take a pregame nap, and this is the same on the road or at home. If the game is later in the day, I’ll take a longer nap, so it kind of varies depending on the time of day, but I always do my pregame nap. When I wake up, I do my hair and makeup. That always gets me in the mood, and it’s a routine that I enjoy and relaxes me. I’ll go and pick out my outfit for the day, which is another thing that I really enjoy; the walk-ins have become such a big thing in women’s sports, and especially in the WNBA. After I choose my outfit, I’ll drive to the game, and at that point, the start of the actual routine begins—warm-ups with the team and our trainers.
What she's binge-watching:
I’m not binging it right now because it’s live, but I love Survivor. Every Wednesday, I’m glued to the TV. My fiancé and I just started MobLand, which is not my typical go-to, but we’re watching that every night right now.
What she's reading:
I’m deep into the Throne of Glass series by Sarah J. Maas. I think I’m on one of the last books in the series, and it’s so good.
Favorite vacation spot:
I would say The Cape in Cabo. I grew up going to Cabo, and it’s also where we’re getting married in November, so it will always hold a special place in my heart. If I’m going on vacation, I prefer a beach and just sitting outside in the sun and relaxing, so it’s a great vacation spot for that.
What she's traveling with:
I would love to say I’m a carry-on girl, but I bring way too much hair [products] and cosmetics that I need in my full sizes, so I check most of the time. I use Beis for my luggage, and I always have to have headphones with me—I have every brand, and I kind of just bounce around. I always carry a water bottle and some type of lip gloss or lip balm. Lately, it’s been a lip balm that’s coming on the way from Forta.
Her go-to Indianapolis spots:
Our favorite late-night, post-game spot that’s kind of near our house is a pizza place called Crafters. And then if we’re going out for a date night, Monterey is really good sushi. And then I would say my favorite coffee place is Bovaconti; I like an iced vanilla latte with regular milk.