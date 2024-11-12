The Most Charming Boutique-Style Hotels in London
Boutique hotels provide a heightened level of intimacy and privacy that is difficult to accomplish at larger resorts. While you’ll certainly find plenty of towering, big-name hotels in London, the elegant city is also home to more quaint and cozy accommodations. From more personable service to fewer crowds, booking a boutique property can make all of the difference when traveling through the U.K.’s capital. While most boutique accommodations are independently owned, properties like 45 Park Lane, which is a part of the Dorchester Collection, provide a more intimate feel without skimping on luxury by providing five-star service across only 45 rooms. Hilton’s 91-room NoMad London, which opened in the West End’s Covent Garden in 2021 (the same year the New York NoMad closed) is another great example of a globally-backed property that maintains an intimate and personable nature.
Typically, boutique hotels have less than 100 suites and rooms, and guests are treated with a friendly and familiar kindness from check-in to check-out. Rather than having multiple dining and drinking options on-site, like most larger hotels do, they tend to have only one or two, if any. One benefit to this is the fact that you’ll encounter fewer outside guests who are stopping by for dinner at a signature restaurant or chef-driven concept. Another is that fewer on-site dining options encourage guests to explore the city’s vibrant dining scene, allowing you to live like a local before returning to your cozy accommodations. Whether you’re a London local planning a staycation or a first-time visitor, enjoy a charming stay when you book a room at London’s best boutique hotels.
The Best Boutique Hotels in London, England
Milestone Hotel
- 1-3 Kensington Ct, London W8 5DL, United Kingdom
Located directly across the street from Kensington Palace in the heart of London, the Milestone Hotel is a Red Carnation property that is cozy, ornate and quirky—in the best way possible. Featuring 62 rooms and residences in total, it is the 13 individually-designed bespoke suites that steal the show at this quintessentially British hotel. From the Hermès suite, which boasts a gallery wall of vintage Hermès scarves, and the Art Deco Noel Coward suite, to the two-story Kensington Gardens Suite which has a private balcony overlooking the charming street below, even the most loyal of return guests can enjoy a completely unique experience across each suite. The service is attentive and intimate, and guests are given a welcome cocktail or glass of champagne upon arrival. In the evenings, head down to the Stables Bar for some of the most innovative craft cocktails in all of London—there’s nothing more English than sipping a smoky Old Fashioned in a dim-lit, equestrian-inspired interior design setting. The Milestone also hosts one of the best afternoon teas in Kensington, and the signature almond-crusted chicken salad tea sandwiches are unforgettable.
Como The Halkin, London
- 5-6 Halkin St, London SW1X 7DJ, United Kingdom
Craving a quiet escape in Belgravia? Como The Halkin is a stone’s throw away from both Buckingham Palace and Hyde Park, within walking distance to Knightsbridge and Mayfair, but the mellow and residential streets surrounding it give this boutique hotel a hyper-local feel. With interior design by Italian architecture studio Laboratorio Associati and only 41 refined rooms and suites across the classic brick property, guests rarely encounter others when walking the halls or taking the elevator, and since there is no signature restaurant on-site, outsiders rarely make an appearance. Though there is no real restaurant, you can always sit down for a cocktail at The Halkin cocktail bar or embark on a Balinese journey with the hotel’s unique afternoon tea offering; there’s also 24-hour room service. Rather than your standard cucumber and salmon tea sandwiches, expect unique bites like gazpacho, tuna tartare and coconut-forward desserts. There are also plenty of nearby restaurants to explore, one of the best being Olivomare, where you can sit amongst neighborhood locals for fresh seafood and pasta. You can also always ask the concierge for tips.
Beaverbrook Town House
- 115-116 Sloane St, London SW1X 9PJ, United Kingdom
Home to 14 suites, each named and decorated after legendary London theaters, Beaverbrook Town House provides the ultimate boutique luxury hotel experience in Chelsea. Upon walking into the refurbished Georgian townhouse, guests are greeted with busy patterns across the furniture and walls, creating a maximalist atmosphere that remains elegant and timeless. All 14 rooms are designed to the nines with modernism in mind—Chelsea’s signature pink and blue tones certainly make an appearance, along with artisan accent pillows and glossy tiled bathrooms filled with Bamford toiletries. The high-end Fuji Grill is an on-site Japanese sushi restaurant that serves fresh sushi rolls, adorable bento boxes and an optional omakase tasting menu. After dinner, stop by the stunning Sir Frank’s Bar for a stirred martini with grilled olives.
The Zetter Clerkenwell
- 49-50 St John's Sq, London EC1V 4JJ, United Kingdom
The Zetter Clerkenwell is about as unique as it gets. Situated in a restored townhouse in St. John’s Square, there are only 13 bedrooms for guests to explore during their stay, curating a sense of exclusivity and privacy across the board. The “Apartment” is the most luxurious accommodation option, boasting incredible views of the London skyline, antique decor, a rain shower and more. The Parlour is a transportive bar with a cozy fireplace that is run by renowned mixologists who can whip up everything from a refreshing spritz to a complex cocktail made with white truffle oil and toasted rice syrup. The moody and vintage ambiance provides the perfect ambiance for a rainy day in London, and you can expect attentive, five-star service from start to finish. The boutique hotel brand also has an outpost in Marylebone.
Batty Langley's
- 12 Folgate St, London E1 6BX, United Kingdom
Looking to spend the weekend in trendy Shoreditch? Batty Langley’s puts a modern twist on Old World hospitality. Regal doesn’t even begin to describe the antique opulence found in every corner of the East London hotel, and the 29 rooms and suites are reminiscent of a Tudor palace. Named after an English garden designer and writer named Batty Langley, this boutique accommodation is only a five-minute walk away from the Old Spitalfields Market, allowing guests to explore the 350-year-old shopping site before returning to their cozy accommodations for a nightcap. Some of the bathrooms also have clawfoot bathtubs where you can run a bubble bath while sipping a glass of red wine before sitting down by the lobby fire with your favorite book in hand.
Georgian House Hotel
- 35 - 39 St George's Dr, Pimlico, London SW1V 4DG, United Kingdom
Pimlico’s Georgian House Hotel is a boutique property with a bed and breakfast vibe, just a short way from Victoria Station. Victorian elegance flows naturally through the historic building and 45 individually-decorated rooms. In order to remain true to the property's roots, there are no elevators or air conditioning at the Georgian House Hotel—though given London’s cooler, cloudy weather and an abundance of fans on deck, comfort is no issue. Though Victorian elements remain, you’ll also find modern furnishings, abstract art and homey accents. Start each morning at Pimlico Pantry for breakfast and sip award-winning coffee alongside flaky pastries and egg benny before heading to nearby the St. George’s Square Garden for a walk.
Number Sixteen
- 16 Sumner Pl, South Kensington, London SW7 3EG, United Kingdom
Located in South Kensington, Number Sixteen is a whimsical property in Central London backed by Firmdale Hotels. Each of the 41 bedrooms was designed by Kit Kemp, resulting in bright, lively accommodations that take a modern approach to classic English style. From blue and red to pops of pink and yellow, expect each space to feature bold color with patterned accents, Though Hyde Park is just a short walk away, Number Sixteen also boasts its own private, tree-lined garden and playful drawing room where you can admire the outdoor views through bright floor-to-ceiling windows. When hunger strikes, head to The Orangery for afternoon tea or a glass of wine and a club sandwich.
Broadwick Soho
- 20 Broadwick St, London W1F 8TH, United Kingdom
Soho is one of London's liveliest and trendiest neighborhoods, and Broadwick Soho is an independently-owned hotel that showcases the spirit of its location. The design-forward aesthetic, created by interior designer Martin Brudnizki, blends maximalism with a cosmopolitan foundation, yielding a chic yet eccentric atmosphere that is fun, playful and posh. The property is home to 57 rooms decked out with bespoke furnishings, curated artwork and marble-top sinks. Even the smallest, standard rooms utilize the space efficiently and offer charming seating areas, enhancing the overall comfort and coziness of your accommodations. On a sunny London afternoon, enjoy an Aperol spritz on the hotel’s beloved rooftop bar dining venue, Flute. Broadwick Soho also houses Dear Jackie, an Italian restaurant with red silk walls, along with The Nook, which is a convivial, ground-floor bar with a sparkling chandelier that’s exclusive to hotel guests.