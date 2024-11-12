The Most Charming Boutique-Style Hotels in London

Boutique hotels provide a heightened level of intimacy and privacy that is difficult to accomplish at larger resorts. While you’ll certainly find plenty of towering, big-name hotels in London, the elegant city is also home to more quaint and cozy accommodations. From more personable service to fewer crowds, booking a boutique property can make all of the difference when traveling through the U.K.’s capital. While most boutique accommodations are independently owned, properties like 45 Park Lane, which is a part of the Dorchester Collection, provide a more intimate feel without skimping on luxury by providing five-star service across only 45 rooms. Hilton’s 91-room NoMad London, which opened in the West End’s Covent Garden in 2021 (the same year the New York NoMad closed) is another great example of a globally-backed property that maintains an intimate and personable nature.

Typically, boutique hotels have less than 100 suites and rooms, and guests are treated with a friendly and familiar kindness from check-in to check-out. Rather than having multiple dining and drinking options on-site, like most larger hotels do, they tend to have only one or two, if any. One benefit to this is the fact that you’ll encounter fewer outside guests who are stopping by for dinner at a signature restaurant or chef-driven concept. Another is that fewer on-site dining options encourage guests to explore the city’s vibrant dining scene, allowing you to live like a local before returning to your cozy accommodations. Whether you’re a London local planning a staycation or a first-time visitor, enjoy a charming stay when you book a room at London’s best boutique hotels.