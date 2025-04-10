The Best Brunch Spots in London

Over the past decade, London has fully embraced brunch. While the city typically prefers to indulge in a Sunday roast over the weekend, numerous London restaurants have developed winning brunch menus that embrace global cuisines with an innovative approach. Instead of opting for a traditional full English breakfast, Londoners and visitors alike can enjoy everything from Thai-inspired brunch dishes to Middle Eastern mezze-style feasts, often with a delicious drink to accompany it. And while there are plenty of places that serve breakfast menus and brunch around town, some are doing it better than others, making it worth seeking out a less generic option for a leisurely weekend meal.

Whether you’re looking for a well-brewed cup of coffee, an unusual take on breakfast food or something more classic, London has something for every taste. Khao Bird goes full Northern Thai while Akub showcases Palestinian flavors and dishes. Newer spots like The Park draw their influence from American cafes, a joy for expats and visitors. There’s plenty to taste around town, especially if you plan ahead and book a table in advance. From Caravan to The Good Egg, here are the best brunch spots to try in London.