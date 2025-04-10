The Best Brunch Spots in London
Over the past decade, London has fully embraced brunch. While the city typically prefers to indulge in a Sunday roast over the weekend, numerous London restaurants have developed winning brunch menus that embrace global cuisines with an innovative approach. Instead of opting for a traditional full English breakfast, Londoners and visitors alike can enjoy everything from Thai-inspired brunch dishes to Middle Eastern mezze-style feasts, often with a delicious drink to accompany it. And while there are plenty of places that serve breakfast menus and brunch around town, some are doing it better than others, making it worth seeking out a less generic option for a leisurely weekend meal.
Whether you’re looking for a well-brewed cup of coffee, an unusual take on breakfast food or something more classic, London has something for every taste. Khao Bird goes full Northern Thai while Akub showcases Palestinian flavors and dishes. Newer spots like The Park draw their influence from American cafes, a joy for expats and visitors. There’s plenty to taste around town, especially if you plan ahead and book a table in advance. From Caravan to The Good Egg, here are the best brunch spots to try in London.
Sunday in Brooklyn
- 10-12 James St, London W1U 1EE
American import Sunday in Brooklyn now boasts two restaurants, a smaller one in Notting Hill and a larger one in Marylebone, conveniently located near Selfridges. The dishes are elevated versions of American classics like pancakes and omelettes, along with an egg sandwich served on a brioche bun, but there are also globally-inspired offerings like shakshuka, Mediterranean bowls and Turkish cilbir eggs. You can also opt for a burger or a salad, both of which are sizable by London standards. Cocktails are plentiful (there are a few zero-proof options), making it a great place to meet a group of friends on a Saturday morning.
Caravan Fitzrovia
- 152 Great Portland St, London W1W 6AJ
Caravan has several locations around London, from Covent Garden to Chelsea, but its light-filled Fitzrovia outpost is one of the best places for brunch in the entire city. Since Caravan is also a coffee roastery, the brews are spot on and the brunch menu is eclectic and comforting in equal measure. They tend to change things up seasonally, but the jalapeño cornbread, served with a fried egg, is a mainstay for a reason, as is the halloumi, prawn crackers and the chorizo and potato hash. You can go sweet or savory, indulgent or light, and still have room for dessert, which, yes, is served at brunch. On weekends, it’s best to book a table in advance.
Fallow
- 52 Haymarket, London SW1Y 4RP
Fallow’s Saturday brunch is not one to miss, particularly if you prefer your eggs with a bit of flair. The Piccadilly-adjacent restaurant is known for its thoughtful presentations and the brunch dishes are no different. The black pudding benedict is a popular favorite, and diners can partake in a variation on the restaurant’s croissant roll (try the crispy mushroom) and hash browns. There are also cocktails, coffee and tea, although this probably isn’t the spot for coffee snobs. Fallow also serves breakfast during the weekend in case you can’t make it over the weekend. Book ahead to avoid a wait.
Sune
- 129A Pritchard's Rd, London E2 9AP
Follow the crowds at Broadway Market to Sune, a charming neighborhood restaurant in the heart of Hackney. Since opening in late 2023, Sune has established itself as a top choice for Sunday brunch, serving an array of small and large plates that highlight its local, seasonal approach to dining. Expect everything from oysters to poached eggs to a croque monsieur to a pork chop, and be sure to order a selection to share with the table. The drinks menu is equally compelling, with an emphasis on both traditional brunch cocktails like Bloody Marys and zero-proof choices like a Botivo and soda. Book early.
Lantana London Bridge
- 44-46 Southwark St, London SE1 1UN
With three locations in London, Lantana has established itself as a go-to brunch spot, serving what they boast as the city’s original Aussie breakfast. Those who imbibe can go for the bottomless brunch, which includes unlimited prosecco or mimosas, and there is even a non-alcoholic bottomless option with coffee and juice. The most popular order is the full Lantana breakfast (with meat or veggie), but some of the more creative dishes, like the corn fritters and the avocado poke bowl, are the way to go. If you’re feeling really hungover, try the crispy chicken French toast, which is pure indulgence.
Khao Bird
- 8 Bedale Street, London SE1 9AL
Head upstairs at The Globe in Borough Market to discover Khao Bird, a Northern Thai barbecue restaurant that serves a serious weekend brunch. The menu is extensive and original, with a focus on classic dishes with a modern edge. There are some egg options, like the sausage and scrambled egg wrap, but it’s better to try a few of the more filling menu inclusions, including the khao soi and the BBQ lemongrass chicken. Come hungry and don’t leave without trying the doughnut bao, served with ice cream. Tables can be booked in advance, which is a good idea if you’re coming in a group.
Akub
- 27 Uxbridge St, London W8 7TQ
Akub, found in Notting Hill, celebrates Palestinian cuisine using British ingredients. Brunch is vibrant and exciting, with lots of choices to combine on the table. The menu at this West London spot veers between breakfast dishes like fried eggs with sumac and mezze-style plates like hummus, lamb kofta and eggplant fatteh. It’s ideal for sharing, although the menu also lends itself to individual ordering. It’s a less-trodden brunch spot, which makes Akub feel like more of a discovery. Reservations are recommended on the weekends.
The Park
- 2 Queensway, London W2 3RX
Recently opened in Queensway, The Park is a stylish, American-influenced café that serves weekday breakfast and weekend brunch. Brunch is a full-on affair, with both traditional choices like eggs benedict and lunch options like pasta, josper-grilled meat and sandwiches (there’s even a Coney Island hot dog). Coffee comes in a substantial mug that is very un-London-like, and the cocktail list is generous and innovative. And if you’re in the mood, the menu also features a bespoke ice cream sundae created just to your liking.
The Good Egg
- 93 Stoke Newington Church St, London N16 0AS
It may seem odd to order fried chicken at a London brunch spot influenced by Israeli cooking, but the za’atar fried chicken, presented with chili honey, is one of the best dishes in London. The Good Egg is slightly off the beaten tourist path in Stoke Newington, but it’s worth a trek for weekend brunch, which features popular items like shakshuka, sabih stuffed with aubergine and babka French toast. There are kids options, ideal for families, and the selection suits both meat lovers and plant-based eaters. The drinks list is just as extensive and welcoming, with everything from coffee to homemade sodas to classic cocktails.
Coal Office
- 2 Bagley Walk, London N1C 4PQ
Coal Drops Yard, located behind Kings Cross, is home to Coal Office, a chic Middle Eastern-inspired eatery from chef Assaf Granit. Weekend brunch shows off the restaurant’s predilection for a variety of ingredients and dishes, including breads and dips and more substantial meat options. It’s best served as a shared feast with a selection from the menu (do not skip the kubalah, a pillow-y brioche, or the sesame bagel). Coal Office is stylish without being pretentious, and it’s great for groups of friends or couples. Consider booking in advance.
Where the Pancakes Are Fitzrovia
- 7 Charlotte St., London W1T 1RG
The U.K.’s version of a pancake is more like a French crepe, and hearty American-style pancakes can be hard to come by. Enter: Where the Pancakes Are. There are three locations, including in Fitzrovia and Battersea Power Station, and each restaurant showcases a selection of savory and sweet pancakes served on an all-day menu. Savory dishes, like the English breakfast and the BBQ chicken, arrived accompanied by two pancakes, while sweet options can be over-the-top or simple depending on your mood. There is also a dairy-free, vegan and gluten-free version for those who want it, as well as a children’s menu.