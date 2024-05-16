12 Must-Visit Cocktail Bars in London

London’s many cocktail bars frequently top the 50 Best Bars list, and the city has established itself as a haven for both classics and experimental originals. It’s home to some of the most influential cocktail bars in the world, including a number of high-end hotel bars like the Library Bar at the Lanesborough, Dukes Bar at Dukes London and Ryan Chetiyawardana's Lyaness at Sea Containers. Aside from these classic mainstays, however, in recent years, plenty of newer spots have stood out as particularly memorable, with an international set of mixologists who want to innovate and push the boundaries of what can be mixed in a glass.

Many of these bars, which tend to prioritize walk-in guests, also cater to sober-curious guests, featuring a list of non-alcoholic options alongside their classic cocktails. It’s an important step that ensures all visitors get to have the same mixology experience. Some are less pricey than others, and some take visitors into less touristy areas of the city, but all of the bars we’ve compiled offer something compelling and enjoyable, with an emphasis on less already-hyped spots—but including a few classics, of course. Whether you’re looking for an espresso martini, classic cocktail or a more unusual option, these are 12 of the best cocktail bars in London.