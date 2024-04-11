The Best London Cafes and Coffee Shops to Work Remotely
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that it’s possible to work from almost anywhere. Having the right place to work remotely, however, can make a huge difference in productivity. Light, atmosphere, location and views can impact how a space feels and what you can get done while there. And when you’re on the road, being stuck in a hotel room often starts to feel tedious and cramped, and can be isolating if you’re used to being in an office. Those in London, whether local or visiting, are in luck, as the city is quite conducive to remote working, especially if you enjoy answering emails with a good coffee in hand.
The city’s many neighborhoods are filled with cafes and coffee shops that cater to remote workers looking for somewhere to meet with colleagues or a quiet working space, from the buzzy area of Shoreditch to the popular stretch of Southbank. Whether you’re looking for a quiet, discerning space to focus or a livelier option to keep the energy high, there is a WFH option out there for you (yes, even if you don’t have a Soho House membership to take advantage of). Here are 13 of the best cafes and coffee shops to work from home in London, including hotel lounges, hipster coffee joints and museum cafes.
London's Top Cafes and Coffee Shops for WFH
Frequency Bermondsey
- 157 Tower Bridge Rd, London SE1 3LW
- Various locations
Frequency has several locations around London, including near Paddington and Kings Cross, but the Bermondsey spot is the best pick for remote employees looking for a nice spot to sit. The spacious coffee shop has both tables and long counters with outlets (ideal for laptops), and the coffee is notably good. There is some food available, but this is mainly for those who want a premium latte made by a knowledgeable barista. The brand also has meeting rooms available for rent by the hour or day in Kings Cross and Angel, which come with free coffee.
Cobalance Café
- 130 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JE
Cobalance is both a co-working space and a cafe, both of which embrace a chic aesthetic and California vibe. The menu is healthy and vegan-friendly, with options like smoothie bowls and empanadas available throughout the day. The co-working passes are available hourly, daily, weekly, monthly or yearly, making it a good choice for locals or frequent travelers to London (coffee and tea are free for paying workers). It has a low-key feel that makes it easy to motivate or meet new people.
The Wren Coffee
- 114 Queen Victoria St, London EC4V 4BJ
The Wren Coffee has been dubbed London’s prettiest coffee shop, and for good reason. Set in St. Nicholas Cole Abbey, the cafe features stained glass windows, high ceilings and lots of tables. It serves Caravan Coffee (some of the best in London), and pastries and sandwiches are available for breakfast and lunch. It’s especially well-suited for larger meetings due to the size and the impressive nature of the room, although the Wren is just as inviting for solo visitors. On Thursday afternoons, the cafe transforms into an events space for weekly religious talks, so plan your work day accordingly.
Shaman Coffee
- Leman Locke Hotel, 15 Leman St, London E1 8EN
Set in the heart of Aldgate inside the Leman Locke Hotel, the original Shaman Coffee was designed as a co-working space for “creators and dreamers.” It’s a friendly spot serving coffee, juices and food, with particular attention to plant-based options. It opens early, at 7:30 a.m., making it a good choice for morning people (or anyone experiencing jet lag). Locke also runs the nearby Buckle Street Studios, an apartment hotel with a co-working space, which caters to business travelers who prefer a contemporary ambience.
Redemption Roasters Holborn
- 71 Lincoln's Inn Fields, London WC2A 3JA
- Various locations
There’s a plethora of seating at Redemption Roasters Holborn, a two-level coffee shop with a basement space that’s ideal for remote workers and meetings. It offers delicious coffee, as well as brunch, and during the warmer months there’s outdoor seating. Redemption, which has several other locations in London, is known for its social impact, with a mission to train roasters and baristas from the prison system. So not only is it a comfortable spot to spend a few hours working, but every beverage contributes to a good cause. In North London, the Hampstead Heath location is also a good bet for WFH.
Attendant Coffee Roasters Shoreditch
- 74 Great Eastern St, London EC2A 3JL
- Various locations
Attendant Coffee Roasters is one of London’s favorite coffee brands, with four coffee shops around town. The Shoreditch location is best for remote working, with a peaceful interior and a breakfast and lunch menu that will keep you satiated. It’s relatively small, so it’s ideal for a meeting or a few hours on your computer rather than a full day. The outposts in Clerkenwell and Mayfair are equally lovely and the original, a former Victorian restroom in Fitzrovia, is a fun brunch spot.
Wellcome Collection Café
- 183 Euston Rd., London NW1 2BE
Located near Euston Station, the Wellcome Collection is a free museum and library dedicated to exploring health and the human experience. The museum’s cafe, which serves food and drinks, is a well-kept secret when it comes to remote working. It welcomes laptops and encourages meet-ups, making it a great place to catch up on emails for a few hours. The museum is well-located for those catching a train from Euston or Kings Cross, or anyone staying in Marylebone or Bloomsbury.
Cromwell Place Café
- 4 Cromwell Pl, South Kensington, London SW7 2JE
If an elegant, sophisticated aesthetic is important to your workday motivation, snag a table at the Cromwell Place Café. Found inside Cromwell Place, a series of Kensington townhouses that host art exhibitions and events, the cafe is charming and quiet—and they specifically welcome solo working and meetings. It serves drinks alongside breakfast and lunch, and there’s also a dedicated aperitivo hour for when you’re ready to close your laptop. Arrive early to secure your table of choice.
Barbican Cinema Café & Bar
- Beech St, London EC1Y 4SB
The Barbican is an underrated WFH spot in general, with lots of cafes and quiet areas scattered throughout the vast complex of museums and art spaces. The best is the Barbican Cinema Café and Bar, set in the lobby of one of the Barbican’s movie theaters. The cafe offers coffee, as well as pastries and a lunch menu that’s served between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. It has an artsy, cool vibe (with a good playlist) and tends to attract remote workers looking for a calm space to write, answer emails or have a chat with a colleague. Elsewhere, visitors to the Barbican can find seats and tables around the Barbican’s lake or throughout its massive foyers.
Shoreditch Grind
- 213 Old St, London EC1V 9NR
Shoreditch Grind is one of London’s OG cool coffee shops, located on the buzzy Old Street roundabout. It has a circular façade and modern interior, with plenty of tables and counter seats for guests. On the weekends the coffee shop is a popular brunch spot (book in advance), but during the week, locals pop in for meetings or to work over a good latte. It’s not quiet, if that’s a concern, but it has a good energy that will keep you motivated throughout the day.
The Hoxton Southwark
- 40 Blackfriars Rd, London SE1 8NY
Travelers and Londoners have long filled the Hoxton’s lobbies, transforming them into makeshift offices. The hip hotel brand smartly caught on to the trend and opened a co-working space in their Southwark location, which offers memberships and day passes. The sunny, plant-filled rooms, which have communal tables, boast bottomless coffees and teas, which means you’ll be fully fueled up. You can, of course, still stop by the hotel lobby, but the co-working space, dubbed From_Southwark, is a great option for visitors who really need to focus.
The Standard Library Lounge
- 10 Argyle St, London WC1H 8EG
Design is king at the Standard, found across the street from St. Pancras station. The hotel’s Library Lounge, a former public library, is a cozy space that welcomes laptops before 6 p.m. (after that, it’s all about the DJ and cocktails). It’s especially great for writers and creatives as the space is filled with books that are organized by category, from philosophy to gardening. There are communal tables, sofas and chairs throughout, making it an easy place to focus or enjoy a coffee with a coworker.
Southbank Centre Concrete Café
- Belvedere Rd, London SE1 8XX
The theaters and event spaces along London’s Southbank offer many places to work or read, including the cafes inside the National Theatre and BFI. But Southbank Centre’s Concrete Café is the hidden gem in the midst of the action. Offering views of the Thames, the cafe serves coffee and drinks along with pastries and sandwiches. There’s lots of seating, including tables, counters and benches, and the cafe extends into the foyer. In the evenings, it becomes a lively bar, effortlessly taking you from day to night.