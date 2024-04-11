The Best London Cafes and Coffee Shops to Work Remotely

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that it’s possible to work from almost anywhere. Having the right place to work remotely, however, can make a huge difference in productivity. Light, atmosphere, location and views can impact how a space feels and what you can get done while there. And when you’re on the road, being stuck in a hotel room often starts to feel tedious and cramped, and can be isolating if you’re used to being in an office. Those in London, whether local or visiting, are in luck, as the city is quite conducive to remote working, especially if you enjoy answering emails with a good coffee in hand.

The city’s many neighborhoods are filled with cafes and coffee shops that cater to remote workers looking for somewhere to meet with colleagues or a quiet working space, from the buzzy area of Shoreditch to the popular stretch of Southbank. Whether you’re looking for a quiet, discerning space to focus or a livelier option to keep the energy high, there is a WFH option out there for you (yes, even if you don’t have a Soho House membership to take advantage of). Here are 13 of the best cafes and coffee shops to work from home in London, including hotel lounges, hipster coffee joints and museum cafes.