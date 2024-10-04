Where to Find the Best Dirty Martinis in London
Whether you’re embarking on a romantic date night in Chelsea or gearing up for an evening out on the town in Soho, here’s where to sip on a dirty martini in London.Read More
London’s cocktail scene is a blend of modern innovation and timeless classics. Whether you’re in the mood for an upbeat night out in Shoreditch or an elegant evening in Mayfair, the dirty martini is a quintessential libation for cocktail lovers in London. This savory beverage can be made with your choice of gin or vodka; gin provides a botanical-forward and herby experience, while vodka keeps the profile crisp and clean. The rest of the recipe is simple, calling for nothing more than dry vermouth and olive brine, yet it yields one of the most beloved cocktail creations of all time. Dirty martinis also pair perfectly with an array of savory and elevated bites like caviar, oysters and truffle bites, allowing you to enjoy an elegant spread while you sip.
While some people prefer their martini with a citrusy twist, the dirty martini is briny, salty and served with a snacking garnish of olives. While the dirty martini is an American invention (more specifically, it's reportedly a New York creation), legendary establishments like Dukes Bar in London helped to put martinis on the map, but newer cocktail bars have also taken a stab at sprucing up the beloved and spirit-forward beverage by serving them sidecar-style or adding innovative touches like wasabi or grilled olives. Whether you’re embarking on a romantic date night in Chelsea or gearing up for an evening out on the town in Soho, these are the best places to sip a dirty martini in London.
Artist’s Bar at The Dorchester
- 53 Park Ln, London W1K 1QA, United Kingdom
Artist’s Bar is one of London's most glamorous places for a dirty martini. Located within the Dorchester Hotel, the Lalique crystal bar sits under a glimmering chandelier, surrounded by marble floors and ornate pillars. A glamorous piano sets the tone with live performances in the evening, while elevated bites like caviar, canapés and oysters provide the perfect snack. The Icon’s Around the Piano drink menu takes inspiration from legendary musicians that the hotel has hosted in the past. Dirty martini lovers will be enticed by the Benedetto, a savory cocktail inspired by Tony Bennett’s Italian heritage that is made with an olive oil-infused gin, tomatoes and basil. If you prefer to keep things traditional, your attentive bartender will create the perfect ice-cold classic martini which can be made dirty or Vesper martini style.
Dukes Bar
- 35 St James's Pl, London SW1A 1NY, United Kingdom
Perhaps the most famous place for a martini in England, Dukes Bar in Mayfair was made famous by James Bond author Ian Fleming. Fleming himself loved to frequent Dukes, a trait he instilled in his suave British spy character. The famous frozen glasses are a signature, but nothing beats sipping a crisp and delicate dirty martini while surrounded by vintage portraits and sophisticated decor. Whether you prefer your martini shaken or stirred, famed bartender Alessandro Palazzi and his team have mastered the art of every martini imaginable.
Stables Bar
- 1-3 Kensington Ct, London W8 5DL, United Kingdom
The Stables Bar at The Milestone Hotel serves some of the most innovative cocktails in all of London. Headed by bar manager Angelo Lo Greco, this recently renovated bar takes inspiration from its history as an actual horse stable, featuring equestrian paintings by Belgian artist Elie Lambert, green plaid and dark wood-paneled walls in a classic English style. The signature cocktails range from a Dorito-inspired beverage to a clarified tzatziki drink, but the martinis are made to perfection every time. Simply tell Lo Greco just how dirty or dry you like your martini, what your preference of spirit is and how many olives (or stuffed olives) you want on your garnish, and he’ll serve you one of the best martinis in the most delicate glassware. For a more unique experience reflective of Stable Bar’s creativity, spice things up with the one-of-a-kind wasabi martini while nibbling on bar nuts and rice crackers.
Scarfes Bar
- 252 High Holborn, London WC1V 7EN, United Kingdom
Scarfes Bar at the Rosewood London is ranked number 41 by The World’s Best 50 Bars, and for good reason. Dapper and posh don’t even begin to describe the ambiance at this hotel bar, which was inspired by the old-school gentleman clubs of London’s past. Enjoy watching bartenders and master mixologists in white jackets prepare artisan cocktails while jazz musicians play tunes on the grand piano. Indulge in a dirty martini garnished with juicy olives, or branch out with the Gibson Please. This savory drink is similar to a martini, but is made with apples, peppers and pickles rather than olives.
Green Bar
- 10 Air St, London W1B 5AB, United Kingdom
Located in the heart of Soho at Hotel Café Royal, Green Bar specializes in all things absinthe. The earthy, whimsical decor centers around a circular bar that has a lush tree in the middle, paying homage to absinthe’s nickname, “the green fairy.” While the absinthe cocktails use unique ingredients like tobacco liqueur and matcha, a classic dirty martini pairs perfectly with the green atmosphere and savory food menu. You can also switch things up with a pickle garnish rather than one of olives. Order a selection of shareable bites like the Champagne oysters, mini lobster rolls and black truffle arancini.
The Connaught Bar
- 16 Carlos Pl, London W1K 2AL, United Kingdom
Named the fifth-best bar by The World’s 50 Best Bars in 2023, The Connaught Bar is about as elegant as it gets. Cool tones, textured walls and crown moldings set the scene in this David Collins Studio-designed space, while some of the city’s most talented mixologists whip up classic creations behind the bar. Each cocktail is created with art and presentation in mind, but it is the martini pairings that steal the show, thanks to the iconic Martini Trolley. You can customize your martini to your exact preferences, from the type of liquor to the bitters to how wet or dry you want the drink. The Connaught Martini, made with Tanqueray No.10 Gin, a blend of dry vermouths and a selection of bitters, is the most famous, while the Belvedere 10 Vodka Martini Pairing features Gillardeau oysters alongside a velvety vodka martini, and the Seventy One Martini Pairing showcases a gin martini with Royal Siberian caviar.
Bar 45
- 45 Park Ln, London W1K 1PN, United Kingdom
Bar 45 is the perfect place for a dirty martini nightcap following a steak-forward dinner downstairs at Cut by Wolfgang Puck. This second-level bar maintains a modern appeal that is consistent with the rest of 45 Park Lane’s ambiance, and if you can’t find a spot at the bar, grab a cozy red booth in the corner. On the weekends, expect a local DJ to spin tunes while you sip timeless libations. While the dirty martinis are made precisely to your liking, and kept ice-cold with a stainless steel chilling ball in the middle of the glass, the negroni trolley is another highlight that allows guests to watch the mixologists work their magic tableside. Dirty martini lovers should also consider trying the Infinity Martini, which is made with a truffle and vanilla-infused vodka.
Seed Library Shoreditch
- 100 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JQ, United Kingdom
Spending the evening in London’s hip and trendy Shoreditch? Seed Library, which was created by cocktail expert Ryan “Mr Lyan” Chetiyawardana, boasts a dim-lit and retro basement space that is enhanced by DJ sets Wednesday through Sunday. Even the most classic of cocktails are given an innovative and modern twist. A dirty martini can be made with your choice of vodka or gin, but the real treat is the side of Castelvetrano olives served sidecar-style on ice. Sip alongside Baja fish tacos or the zesty tuna tostada.
Sir Frank’s Bar Chelsea
- 115-116 Sloane St, London SW1X 9PJ, United Kingdom
If you find yourself craving a dirty martini while exploring Chelsea, pop into Beaverbrook Town House and snag a barstool at Sir Frank’s Bar. This charming and stylish bar bursts with color in true Chelsea fashion, featuring dark blue tiles, patterned pink backdrops, vibrant vases and light teal walls. If you’re visiting Fuji Grill Sushi Bar for dinner, Sir Frank’s is also great for pre-dinner drinks. The menu boasts an entire section dedicated to martinis that are stirred, not shaken, with a favorite being the Lady Clementine. This ice-cold martini is made with frozen Beluga Noble Vodka and garnished with grilled olives, giving it a unique, smokey taste. For a more vibrant and zesty take on the dirty martini, opt for the dry gin-based Sir Winston with pickled baby onions and gherkin pickles.
Tayēr + Elementary
- 152 Old St, London EC1V 9BW, United Kingdom
Those craving a cozy neighborhood bar with craft cocktails should head to Old Street’s Tayēr + Elementary. This two-in-one cocktail bar concept was created by industry legends Monica Berg and Alex Kratena. Upon walking in, guests are first greeted by Elementary, a casual and industrial spot serving wine, beer, coffee and cocktails on draft. Here, you can order the One Sip Martini, which is made with a signature Tayēr Vodka, Martini Ambrato vermouth, a dash of Fino Sherry and blue-cheese stuffed olives. When you head past the concrete partition, you enter moody and mysterious Tayēr. At Tayēr, the cocktail menu lists only the rotating ingredients being used rather than actual cocktail names—this is the perfect place to get adventurous and expand your palate with flavors like wasabi, saffron, smoked grappa and mugwort.