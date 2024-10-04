Where to Find the Best Dirty Martinis in London

London’s cocktail scene is a blend of modern innovation and timeless classics. Whether you’re in the mood for an upbeat night out in Shoreditch or an elegant evening in Mayfair, the dirty martini is a quintessential libation for cocktail lovers in London. This savory beverage can be made with your choice of gin or vodka; gin provides a botanical-forward and herby experience, while vodka keeps the profile crisp and clean. The rest of the recipe is simple, calling for nothing more than dry vermouth and olive brine, yet it yields one of the most beloved cocktail creations of all time. Dirty martinis also pair perfectly with an array of savory and elevated bites like caviar, oysters and truffle bites, allowing you to enjoy an elegant spread while you sip.

While some people prefer their martini with a citrusy twist, the dirty martini is briny, salty and served with a snacking garnish of olives. While the dirty martini is an American invention (more specifically, it's reportedly a New York creation), legendary establishments like Dukes Bar in London helped to put martinis on the map, but newer cocktail bars have also taken a stab at sprucing up the beloved and spirit-forward beverage by serving them sidecar-style or adding innovative touches like wasabi or grilled olives. Whether you’re embarking on a romantic date night in Chelsea or gearing up for an evening out on the town in Soho, these are the best places to sip a dirty martini in London.