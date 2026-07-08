The London Members’ Clubs Worth Knowing

London has been home to members’ clubs for centuries. It’s housed so many, in fact, that the city is often considered the birthplace of these elite establishments. Gentlemen's clubs, used primarily for gambling, began to populate the city in the 18th century, primarily for the wealthy aristocracy. The 19th century saw a rise in institutions like the Athenaeum Club, founded for arts and sciences professionals to mingle, and still exists today. Women’s clubs emerged later, and by the 20th century, it was easy to find a club to join—that is, if you had the right connections. London has maintained that tradition, with dozens of clubs available across the city, some of which, like Soho House, have expanded globally. Today, only a few of the particularly uptight, historic clubs remain separated by gender—most of London’s more contemporary iterations are far more progressive. Still, getting access typically comes with being well-connected.

Even though not every club is tailored specifically to a wealthy, well-connected crowd, joining can still be an expensive, time-consuming endeavor. And each comes with its own set of benefits, whether it’s gym access, networking events, office space, rooftop pools or special events. Soho House, which has over 10 locations across the city, is perhaps the most well-known, but smaller, less obvious clubs can better suit those looking for a more personalized experience. Others, like Annabel’s, are about clout. Here are 12 of London’s top members’ clubs, groups that may bring you one step closer to society’s poshest set. Or, at least, give you access to what is perhaps London’s rarest amenity: a pool.