The London Members’ Clubs Worth Knowing
From old-guard Mayfair institutions to new-school Soho hideaways, these are the London members’ clubs where access still comes with a certain amount of theater.Read More
London has been home to members’ clubs for centuries. It’s housed so many, in fact, that the city is often considered the birthplace of these elite establishments. Gentlemen's clubs, used primarily for gambling, began to populate the city in the 18th century, primarily for the wealthy aristocracy. The 19th century saw a rise in institutions like the Athenaeum Club, founded for arts and sciences professionals to mingle, and still exists today. Women’s clubs emerged later, and by the 20th century, it was easy to find a club to join—that is, if you had the right connections. London has maintained that tradition, with dozens of clubs available across the city, some of which, like Soho House, have expanded globally. Today, only a few of the particularly uptight, historic clubs remain separated by gender—most of London’s more contemporary iterations are far more progressive. Still, getting access typically comes with being well-connected.
Even though not every club is tailored specifically to a wealthy, well-connected crowd, joining can still be an expensive, time-consuming endeavor. And each comes with its own set of benefits, whether it’s gym access, networking events, office space, rooftop pools or special events. Soho House, which has over 10 locations across the city, is perhaps the most well-known, but smaller, less obvious clubs can better suit those looking for a more personalized experience. Others, like Annabel’s, are about clout. Here are 12 of London’s top members’ clubs, groups that may bring you one step closer to society’s poshest set. Or, at least, give you access to what is perhaps London’s rarest amenity: a pool.
The Best Members' Clubs in London
Annabel's
- 46 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AT
Mayfair’s elite club Annabel’s first opened at 44 Berkeley Square in 1963. It was founded by the late Mark Birley, who named the club for his then-wife, Lady Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart. It was one of London’s first nightclubs and was (and remains) a popular haunt for the British aristocracy, as well as royals like Princess Diana. After years of success, the Birley family sold Annabel's in 2007, shortly before Mark Birley's death, and it was later reopened next door in 2018. It has a huge waitlist of prospective members, and the specific criteria for acceptance are kept secret. The fashionable club has a strict dress code (no ripped denim, formal shoes, no shorts for men under any circumstances, and a required blazer for men after 6 p.m.) and disallows any photos or videos. Members—and their chosen guests—have access to several restaurants and bars, as well as a cigar salon. Annabel’s often hosts parties for fashion week or around awards shows like the BAFTA Film Awards.
Soho House
- 40 Greek Street, London W1D 4EB
- 76 Dean Street, London W1D 3SQ
- 180 The Strand, London WC2R 1EA
- 2 Queen Street, London W1J 5PA
- 1 Ebor Street, London E1 6AW
- 2 Television Centre, 101 Wood Lane, London W12 7FQ
- 191 Portobello Road, London W11 2ED
- 162-166 Chiswick High Road, London W4 1PR
- 15-19 Bedford Hill, London SW12 9DS
Hospitality guru Nick Jones founded Soho House in London in 1995 with the launch of 40 Greek Street in Soho. It expanded relatively rapidly, and each of London’s outposts has a slightly different vibe and membership—Shoreditch House draws more of a hipster party crowd, for example, while 180 House is beloved by an artsy set. It long maintained that it catered to those in arts-related careers, with an emphasis on the music and film communities. Depending on the membership tier, benefits include access to the house’s top-of-the-line health clubs, tons of events and screenings, and spaces for meetings and networking. It’s no longer particularly well-suited to remote working due to restrictions on laptop use, but Soho Works is a possible add-on membership for those who want to escape the home office. Membership costs vary based on your primary house, but for all-house access in the U.K., it’s around £4,500 ($6,000) annually or £375 per month. In the summer, the pool at Shoreditch House is almost worth the monthly fee.
Home House
- 20 Portman Square, London W1H 6LW
Located in a Georgian townhouse on Portman Square, Home House was transformed from a private home into a members’ club in 1998. It’s as discreet as it is exclusive—according to Tatler, Madonna once lived in one of the suites while her own home was being renovated. It’s named for the Countess of Home, a former resident. It's quite architecturally impressive thanks to the historic building it occupies, and it boasts a first-class art collection. The club is a social hub for members, with bedrooms, restaurants and lounge spaces. Full members paying £4,450 a year can also access wellness facilities and Home House Studio, a second club intended for coworking. It’s hosted parties for plenty of famous people over the years, although it’s not totally clear what qualifies someone for membership. Home House boasts itself as “somewhere you can be yourself and bring all of your curiosity,” which does sound pretty appealing, albeit rather vague.
The House of Koko
- 74 Crowndale Rd, London NW1 1TP
The House of Koko launched above iconic Camden music venue Koko in 2022, making it one of London’s newer additions to the members’ club scene. It’s ideal for music fans, who can access more than 150 live shows a year via a private members-only balcony. The club features three restaurants, eight bars, vinyl listening rooms and a penthouse space that includes a high-spec recording studio for podcasts and music. The House of Koko has a vast calendar of events, DJ nights and talks, and, bonus, dogs are welcome during the week. This is one for Londoners who love vibrant nightlife or who are looking to network with fellow music lovers—basically, you should be cool if you want to join. Annual membership runs £2,450 for those over 35 and £1,650 for those under 35.
Ned's Club
- 27 Poultry, London EC2R 8AJ
The Ned debuted in 2017 at the former Midland Bank headquarters, another project from Nick Jones, who stepped down from the Soho House brand in 2022. The grand building houses a stylish hotel with 250 rooms, 10 restaurants, 17 bars and a spa. Part of the hotel is also home to Ned’s Club, a members’ club that offers access to the impressive rooftop pool and terrace, a downstairs club in the bank’s former vault and a high-end gym. There are daily events for members, who also get perks at the public restaurants and when booking rooms. It’s loosely related to Soho House, but the memberships are different, making this a slightly more exclusive proposition. The big win is the pool, which has views overlooking London and is, thankfully, heated. Membership is £4,100 each year, with a reduced rate of £2,750 for under-30s.
Quo Vadis
- 26-29 Dean St, London W1D 3LL
Quo Vadis is equal parts restaurant, led by chef Jeremy Lee, and Soho members’ club. It’s casual but elegant, with an emphasis on good British food served alongside a thoughtful wine and cocktail list. The restaurant initially opened in 1926 and has since passed through several hands. The members' club debuted in 2008, and Lee joined forces with the current owners in 2012 to update the culinary offerings. It attracts actors, artists and writers, although Lee’s food and personality are the real draws. The membership is eclectic, as befits the neighborhood, and it’s more of a social hang than anything else. There are events and talks, but generally, you join Quo Vadis for access to its lounge space, whether it’s to work or chill. Standard membership goes for £650 per year. A discounted rate of £350 is available for under-30s and out-of-town members pay £525.
Groucho Club
- 45 Dean St, London W1D 4QB
Artists, writers and journalists have congregated in the Groucho Club since 1985, when it was established by a group of mostly women publishers “as an antidote to the stuffy gentlemen’s clubs.” It has a serious art collection on display in its Soho club and the vibe is sophisticated and cool. Members (who have included Cara Delevingne and Lily Allen) all have artistic roles in the creative industries, and prospective joiners must be proposed by an existing member. The club features several bars and restaurants, as well as a terrace and boutique bedrooms. It draws its name from the famous Groucho Marx quote (“I don't want to belong to any club that will accept me as a member”), although this is a club where you likely would, in fact, want to become a member.
1 Warwick
- 1 Warwick St, London W1B 5LR
Those looking for a club for both working and socializing can find it at 1 Warwick, located in a neo-Baroque mansion in Soho. It’s chock-full of amenities, including work and office spaces, a gym with daily fitness classes and a rooftop restaurant. The club is run by Maslow’s, which also owns the members’ clubs Mortimer House and Maslow’s Kensington, and members can access all three spaces with one membership. It feels swanky and thoughtful, especially in the workspaces, which are well-suited to working away from home or from the office. Prospective members can choose between regular access to the club (from £300 per month), access to a desk (from £1,200 per month) or access to a dedicated workspace (from £1,100 per month). Whatever you select, the perks are A+, from bike storage to desk-side dining to holistic wellness classes.
Maison Estelle
- 6 Grafton St, London W1S 4EQ
Mayfair’s Maison Estelle opened its doors in 2021 in a former Georgian townhouse. It was founded by Ennismore founder Sharan Pasricha, who also helms Estelle Manor, a vast retreat and hotel in Oxfordshire. Maison Estelle is notably discreet—it’s rare to see a photo of the interior—and it focuses on an exclusive experience for its members. The seven-floor club features four restaurants, 11 bars and two levels of nightclub space, and it’s possible to apply for a membership that also covers Estelle Manor and Notting Hill club Celeste. That is, of course, if you ever get off the waitlist—currently, it’s not even accepting new members.
Pavilion Club
- 64 Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7JF
- 96 Kensington High St, London W8 4SG
- Cannon Green, 27 Bush Lane, London EC4R
- 81-83 Fulham High St, London SW6 3JW
Pavilion Club launched its first coworking space in Kensington in 2011, and eventually expanded into a members’ club with locations in Knightsbridge, the City of London and Fulham. Pavilion welcomes both creatives and professionals, and there’s a big effort to help people meet their fellow club-goers. For those who need to get some work done, there are quiet libraries, Zoom booths and meeting rooms, while more casual guests can hang out in the bars or order food. Each location has a slightly different vibe and layout—the Knightsbridge location is better suited to socializing, while Kensington and Fulham are for the more productive set. Membership fees vary based on what you’re looking for, but expect between £175 ands £295 per month.
Mark's Club
- 46 Charles St, London W1J 5EJ
Mark’s Club was founded by Annabel’s Mark Birley in 1972 and changed hands in 2007; its interiors were most recently redone in 2015. The fashionable spot has hosted events for the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, David Beckham and Vivienne Westwood. It requires an “elegant” dress code, which is specific to both male and female guests, befitting its Mayfair location and opulent decor. Mark’s Club is where you go out, whether it’s for dinner or drinks, and it’s typically an A-lister affair. If you can get in, you’re probably someone.
The Other House
- 15-17 Harrington Gardens, South Kensington, London SW7 4JJ
The Other House, located in Kensington, is part hotel and part members’ club. The club welcomes “independent and forward-thinking individuals” to its private lounges and fitness and wellness spaces, where special events are held regularly. The Kensington location, founded in 2022 by Naomi Heaton, is well-designed and modern, and the guest rooms offer long-term stay options. A Covent Garden outpost, expected to open soon, will be even grander, featuring a rooftop terrace and lots of areas to socialize or meet with colleagues. This is a good choice if you want access to a comfortable, chic space and a gym along with a calendar of events, though it’s not specifically tailored to coworking.
5 Hertford Street
- 2-5 Hertford St, London W1J 7RB
Mayfair’s 5 Hertford Street is a haven for A-listers, perhaps because it has long been known as London’s most secretive members' club. It has a strict dress code, which includes the banning of all sportswear and shorts, and jackets are required at all times except on the club’s dance floor after 11 p.m. Only members and their guests really know what goes on inside, but it’s known as a hub for networking and socializing...particularly for those in the Conservative party. The townhouse location means extravagantly designed rooms for drinking and dining, and there’s a downstairs nightclub called Loulou’s. Don’t expect to spot it on Instagram: phones are discouraged, and photos are forbidden.