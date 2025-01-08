London’s Most Exciting Luxury Hotel Openings of 2025
There is no lack of hotel rooms in London, a city that is home to hundreds of hotels, from sleek and sprawling luxury properties to small, neighborhood boutiques, to historic establishments that have hosted royalty. But that doesn’t stop hoteliers from debuting new properties every year, often renovating existing-but-tired buildings around town. While recent additions have included standouts like the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, the Raffles at the OWO in Whitehall, the Peninsula and the Broadwick Soho, there are still many more on the horizon. While some of the most highly-anticipated new openings, like the Admiralty Arch Waldorf Astoria, won’t come until 2026, 2025 looks particularly promising.
Although they don’t all have exact opening dates yet, some of the big debuts include the long-anticipated Six Senses London, which has been in the works for several years and originally was set to open in 2024, and the Chancery Rosewood, which is taking over the former American Embassy in Mayfair (and will feature New York City favorite Carbone). Other arrivals include the Newman in Fitzrovia and Cambridge House, Auberge Resort Collection’s first property in London. From small boutiques to impressive luxury hotels, here are the most exciting new hotels set to open in London in 2025—some of which you can already book.
Montcalm Mayfair
- 2 Wallenberg Pl, London W1H 7TN
- Opening: March 2025
Montcalm Mayfair is a boutique hotel set in a Grade II-listed building near Park Lane. The five-star property has been renovated by architects Holland Harvey and designers Studio Mica and Studio Est, who have retained the history and Georgian features while taking inspiration from some of the real-life characters who have inhabited the area. The hotel will showcase 150 rooms, including three signature suites, dining room spaces perfect for English afternoon tea, and the impressive Grand Ballroom, which can host 320 diners for special events in the bespoke, wood-panel-filled space. Montcalm Mayfair is London’s fourth Montcalm hotel, a brand known for its wellness offerings and memorable restaurants and bars. Expect a similar vibe here once more details are revealed.
Six Senses London
- 1 Redan Pl, London W2 4SA
- Opening: Early 2025
Six Senses’s debut property in the U.K. was scheduled to open in 2024, but will now arrive in 2025 with 109 guest rooms and suites, as well as 14 branded residences. The hotel is set in The Whiteley, a renovated Art Deco department store, and is notable both for its luxury and its location in Bayswater—an area that currently lacks a five-star property. Guests can expect an expansive Six Senses Spa with a 65-foot indoor swimming pool and 12 treatment rooms, and a lounge and wellness club dubbed Six Senses Place, which can be used for co-working and meetings. There will also be a lobby bar on the ground floor and all-day restaurant, although the lively and ever-evolving dining scene of Notting Hill is only blocks away. The Whiteley will also host retail and restaurants, although what, exactly, will be part of the development has yet to be announced.
The Newman
- 50 Newman St, London W1T 3EB
- Opening: Summer 2025
The Newman, a Preferred Hotels member, will arrive in Fitzrovia this summer. The chic hotel will be accompanied by two restaurants; the European-inspired Brasserie Adeline and the more intimate Gambit Bar, which will serve cocktails and bar snacks. The interiors of the common spaces and the rooms, designed by Lind + Almond, were drawn from the Victorian and Art Deco styles of the neighborhood while maintaining a contemporary elegance. It’s the debut hotel effort from hospitality company Kinsfolk & Co., which plans to follow with a second property in Westminster in 2027. It looks sleek and sophisticated, exactly what you’d expect from the area. The Newman hasn’t opened its reservations quite yet, but discerning travelers will want to stay tuned.
The July
- Vauxhall Bridge Road 268-282, London SW1V 1BB
- Opening: Summer 2025
The July has previously unveiled three locations in Amsterdam and will bring its contemporary cool vibe to London, Lisbon and Dublin next. The London edition will open its doors this summer in Victoria, not far from Victoria Station and Belgravia, with an all-apartment property that features 116 guest rooms. Each has its own kitchen, while the hotel offers a wellness area and gym, a bar and all-day restaurant, and areas to work. Bookings have opened for August 2025, although the hotel hasn’t confirmed an exact opening date. Expect chic décor with an Art Deco flair, as well as amenities like a sauna, making it perfect for solo travelers or couples looking for something with more space. Although Victoria does have several hotels, the area around the station is sorely lacking something like The July.
Zetter Bloomsbury
- 28-30 Seymour St, London W1H 7JB
- Opening: Mid-2025
British brand Zetter, which already operates hotels in Marylebone and Clerkenwell. will expand to Bloomsbury in 2025, taking over six Georgian townhouses near Russell Square in the West End neighborhood. It will feature 68 rooms, showcasing the hotel group’s signature design, which pairs vintage elegance, including four-poster beds and clawfoot tubs, with modern coziness. Guests can take advantage of the in-house gym, as well as the Orangery restaurant and the outdoor garden terrace restaurant. Bloomsbury tends to be less popular with tourists, but the central location, not far from the British Museum and Covent Garden, is sure to be a win for the hotel. Expect historic and unique accents through the hotel and rooms, a great addition to a London hotel stay.
The Other House Covent Garden
- Strand, London WC2R 0HS
- Opening: Late 2025
The Other House Covent Garden follows in the footsteps of its sister property The Other House South Kensington, which debuted in 2022. Rather than present itself as a hotel, The Other House is a residents’ club, combining apartment-style guest rooms with a private club. The Covent Garden location, comprised of seven historic buildings in central London, will feature cocktail bar Owl & Monkey, restaurant The Other Kitchen, a wellness center and gym and several lounges alongside the rooms (which all have their own kitchenettes). The standout will be the rooftop bar and terrace, offering views over the Thames and London’s famous landmarks. It’s ideal for those looking for a longer stay or some extra amenities you can’t find in a traditional hotel.
Cambridge House, an Auberge Hotel
- 94 Piccadilly, London W1J 7BP
- Opening: Late 2025
Piccadilly’s former In and Out Military Club will become Cambridge House, the U.K.’s first Auberge Resorts Collection hotel, in late 2025. Set in a Georgian townhouse built in 1756, the property will include 102 rooms and suites, a private members club and several restaurants and bars. It’s being designed by a duo of designers; Jean-Louis Deniot, who is responsible for the hotel, and Laura Gonzalez, who is taking on the members club and the spa. Guests can expect the Auberge Spa, which is inspired by Roman bathhouses and will feature hydrotherapy facilities, two heated swimming pools and seven treatment rooms. It’s situated right along Green Park, and within walking distance to Hyde Park and Buckingham Palace. The culinary partnership has yet to be announced, although Auberge has teased an open-air jasmine courtyard and a brasserie-style restaurant in a luxe Georgian ballroom setting. Bridgerton fans, this one is for you.
Sir Devonshire Square
- 5 Devonshire Square, London EC2M 4YE
- Opening: 2025
There are multiple Sir Hotels around Europe, including in Amsterdam, Berlin and Barcelona. The boutique brand, part of the Sircle Collection, is set to voyage to London at some point in 2025 after originally being announced for 2024. Located in Shoreditch, near Liverpool Street Station, Sir Devonshire Square promises 81 rooms, 11 suites, a gym and yoga studio and a private members club called The Circle. The hotel will also feature a restaurant and bar, which will reportedly be helmed by Israeli chef Eyal Shani, whose restaurant Lilienblum is a 20-minute walk from the property. It’s a top location, with easy access to Spitalfields Market and the buzz of Shoreditch, and looks notably serene despite the busy neighborhood. A great addition to East London.
The Chancery Rosewood
- 252 High Holborn, London WC1V 7EN
- Opening: 2025
London’s existing Rosewood, an impressive property near Covent Garden, will be joined this year by the long-anticipated Chancery Rosewood. The hotel in Grosvenor Square is being built into the former American Embassy, a massive structure that overlooks Mayfair. After the major refurbishment led by English architect Sir David Chipperfield, it will feature 144 spacious guest rooms and suites designed by Joseph Dirand, plus a well-being space and eight bars and restaurants. These will include Italian hotspot Carbone, making its European debut, and the return of Le Caprice. It’s probably the most exciting hospitality opening in London for 2025, and not just because everyone will be vying for Carbone reservations.
St. Regis London
- 37 Conduit St, London W1S 2YF
- Opening: 2025
Although there is no opening date (nor are there are any images just yet), the St. Regis London is supposedly finally coming in 2025. Last year, Marriott announced plans to open the hotel in the former Westbury, a Mayfair establishment with a prestigious address. In keeping with the brand, London’s first St. Regis property will be a luxury hotel with butler service and top-notch amenities in the refurbished guest rooms and suites. It’s been reported that it will also feature a restaurant, spa and fitness center and speakeasy jazz bar, but few details have officially been released. The property will maintain the iconic Polo Bar, originally designed for the Phipps family.