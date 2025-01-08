London’s Most Exciting Luxury Hotel Openings of 2025

There is no lack of hotel rooms in London, a city that is home to hundreds of hotels, from sleek and sprawling luxury properties to small, neighborhood boutiques, to historic establishments that have hosted royalty. But that doesn’t stop hoteliers from debuting new properties every year, often renovating existing-but-tired buildings around town. While recent additions have included standouts like the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, the Raffles at the OWO in Whitehall, the Peninsula and the Broadwick Soho, there are still many more on the horizon. While some of the most highly-anticipated new openings, like the Admiralty Arch Waldorf Astoria, won’t come until 2026, 2025 looks particularly promising.

Although they don’t all have exact opening dates yet, some of the big debuts include the long-anticipated Six Senses London, which has been in the works for several years and originally was set to open in 2024, and the Chancery Rosewood, which is taking over the former American Embassy in Mayfair (and will feature New York City favorite Carbone). Other arrivals include the Newman in Fitzrovia and Cambridge House, Auberge Resort Collection’s first property in London. From small boutiques to impressive luxury hotels, here are the most exciting new hotels set to open in London in 2025—some of which you can already book.