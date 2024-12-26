London’s Best New Restaurants of 2024

Since the pandemic, it feels like London unveils a new restaurant every day. There’s always something buzzing around town, whether it’s from a high-profile chef or a yet-unknown restauranteur. This year, the city did particularly well for new openings, with dozens of restaurants, cafes and bars making their grand debut across every neighborhood, enlivening locals and visitors alike. Some were highly anticipated, like Santiago Lastra’s Fonda, a Mexican eatery that opened its doors in early October, and Larry Jayasekara’s luxurious eatery The Cocochine, as well as restaurateur and chef Jason Atherton’s Sael London at St James’s Market, while others flew more under the radar, including Cornus, an elegant British spot worth a dinner or two. AngloThai, previously a pop-up, debuted in Marylebone, offering a blend of British and Thai cuisine. But while there was a lot of great food to taste in 2024, a few restaurants stood out above the rest, compelling diners with their cuisine, atmosphere and service.

From Bottarga, a buzzy new Greek spot deep in Chelsea, to the re-opening of architectural standout The Hero in Maida Vale, London acquired some strong new additions to its dining scene. And not all of them require you to break the bank to eat there. Whether you’re looking for a low-key pub meal or something more high-end, here are 10 of London’s best new restaurant openings of 2024.