London’s 20 Most Anticipated Fall Restaurant Openings
The city’s restaurant scene shows no signs of slowing, with fall debuts promising everything from spicy rigatoni to Sri Lankan street food.Read More
London’s dining scene is on a hot streak this year, with numerous new restaurants, bars and cafes popping up across the British capital on an almost-daily basis. This fall looks especially promising as several spots finally debut, including the revamped Whiteley in Queensway and The Chancery Rosewood in Mayfair; both hotels are bringing several eateries along with them. Some of the forthcoming openings are relaunches, like Simpson’s on the Strand, a historic restaurant that shuttered during the pandemic and will be reborn in November thanks to hospitality guru Jeremy King. Some are imports, notably New York Italian spot Carbone, debuting its first U.K. restaurant, and Aki, which comes from Malta. Others, like Legado and Alta, are brand new concepts coming to London for the first time.
Whether you’re looking for fine dining or a casual quick eat, there is something for everyone arriving in London in the months to come. Locals and visitors can expect cuisines from around the world at a variety of price points. There are so many, in fact, you may struggle to try them all or to even keep up with what has opened. Here are 20 of the best new restaurants set to open in London this fall.
Best New London Eateries Opening This Fall
Legado
- 1C Montacute Yards, 185-186 Shoreditch High Street, E1 6HU
- Opening date: August 28
Spanish chef Nieves Barragán Mohacho will debut her latest endeavor, Legado, in Shoreditch at the end of August. The restaurant will feature a dining room and counter seating, as well as a dedicated bar and outdoor terrace open all day serving tapas and pintxos. The dishes will center on whole animal butchery, along with seafood, vegetables and salads, and will showcase lesser-known dishes and regional culinary traditions from Spain. “Many dishes I love, I have never seen outside the country and want to bring them and even more to London,” Barragán Mohacho explained of the concept. Like the chef’s beloved Mayfair spot Sabor, there are sure to be crowds and a scramble for reservations.
Adoh!
- 36 Maiden Lane, London, WC2E 7LJ
- Opening date: September 8
Sri Lankan street food will be on the menu at Adoh!, a new restaurant from Kolamba and Kolamba East founders Eroshan and Aushi Meewella. Dishes will include popular street food favorites like kothu, a plate of chopped roti, vegetables and eggs tossed together on a grill and finished with curry sauce, and vadai, savory lentil doughnuts served with chutney. It’s a casual spot that is walk-in only for both lunch and dinner, with tables available outside during nice weather.
Aram
- Somerset House, Strand, London WC2R 1LA
- Opening date: September 8
Somerset House will welcome Aram, a cafe, deli and restaurant created by Imad Alarnab, the founder of popular eatery Imad’s Syrian Kitchen. The low-key restaurant will serve baked goods, salads, breakfasts and lunches from across the Eastern Mediterranean, with dishes inspired by Syria, Turkey, Cyprus, Jordan and beyond. It will take guests for breakfast and lunch, and will open on specific evenings for charity events and supper clubs. Along with food and drinks, Aram will sell products from across the Mediterranean in its shop, including Medjool dates, Aram ground coffee, chili jam and roasted hazelnuts.
Nela
- 163 Queensway, London W2 4BD
- Opening date: September 10
Chefs Hari Shetty and Ori Geller will bring their live-fire cooking concept to the redeveloped Whiteley after previously launching in Amsterdam and Ibiza. The menu concept involves using seasonal ingredients that celebrate both local British produce and global influences, with a focus on hand-crafted flatbreads, grilled shellfish, spiced meats and vegetable-based dishes cooked over the embers. The restaurant itself will feature a 360-degree bar in the center of the dining room and an open kitchen. Reservations are currently open.
Cé La Vi
- 1 Paddington Square 17th & 18th Floor, London, England, W2 1DL
- Opening date: September 12
Named for the French saying “c’est la vie,” Cé La Vi is an expansive rooftop restaurant and bar that will open its first London location in Paddington Square. It will inhabit the top two floors of the building, with an outdoor terrace on both levels, and each will offer its own culinary experience. The menu on the 17th floor is Asian-led, with dishes like miso sea bass and Wagyu beef tataki and a central bar serving Asian-inspired cocktails. The upper level will feature a private dining room and a lounge bar with a relaxed vibe that includes live DJs and curated performances. Reservations are open now.
Richoux
- 14-15 Langham Place London W1B
- Opening date: September 15
Richoux, a beloved London patisserie and restaurant founded in 1909, will re-open on Regent Street in September after closing its doors in 2023. It will feature a French-inspired all-day menu serving classics like steak frites and lobster thermidor, and visitors can opt to sit inside or outside. In traditional style, Richoux will also offer patisseries and viennoiseries from its signature trolley. Expect a drinks menu of French wines, as well as signature cocktails. A second location is set to open near Tower Bridge in the coming months.
Lagana
- 3 Great Eastern Street, London, EC2A 3HR
- Opening date: September 15
The former Pachamama East will transform in Lagana, a Greek-inspired restaurant in the same group as Nina/" title="Bottarga and Nina" class="company-link">Bottarga and Nina. The menu, from executive chef Tzoulio Loulai, promises flatbread, seasonal dips, skewers and kebabs, and Greek doughnuts called loukoumades, as well as signature soft serve. It will be more casual than its sister restaurants, with an emphasis on home-cooking style. Those who frequented Pachamama East will find the space redesigned, with warm wood tones and a brushed steel mosaic bar, and guests can partake for lunch and dinner. If the impossible-to-get-reservation at Nina is anything to go by, this will be a hit.
Carbone
- 30 Grosvenor Sq, London W1K
- Opening date: September TBA
Mario Carbone’s popular Italian eatery will make its U.K. debut in the new Chancery Rosewood, a hotel built into the former American Embassy. The London outpost promises a similar experience to Carbone’s other locations, including tableside Caesar salads and the famous spicy rigatoni vodka—a menu staple that is sure to delight locals. Interior images haven’t been revealed, but the hotel itself boasts an impressive renovation and Carbone looks to include an outdoor terrace.
Labombe by Trivet
- 19 Old Park Ln, London W1K 1LB
- Opening date: September 16
Trivet, a two-Michelin starred restaurant in Bermondsey, will open a second outpost in the former Met Bar location in the Como Metropolitan London. Labombe was previously a weekly pop-up at Trivet, which was helmed by chef Jonny Lake and master sommelier Isa Bal, and now will get a dedicated space on Old Park Lane. It’s a “wine-forward” restaurant with a more relaxed cooking style than Trivet. Not much is known about the menu, but prior Labombe pop-ups have featured special wines by the glass and indulgent bar snacks. The restaurant will be open from noon daily and promises to be a popular after-work spot.
Tobi Masa
- 30 Grosvenor Sq, London W1K
- Opening date: September 16
The Chancery Rosewood will feature several restaurants alongside Carbone, and Tobi Masa is one of the most exciting. The upscale eatery sees Michelin-starred chef Masayoshi Takayama (of Masa and Bar Masa fame) bringing his signature Japanese cuisine to London. It’s being touted as an “elevated omakase experience” and will feature some of Takayama’s beloved dishes, including Peking duck tacos and toro tartare, as well as dishes that are unique to London. The restaurant will feature an omakase counter, a main dining room and a separate bar.
Michael Caines at The Stafford
- 16-18 St James's Pl, London SW1A 1NJ
- Opening date: September 17
English chef Michael Caines will unveil his first London restaurant this year, replacing The Game Bird in The Stafford. It will highlight upscale modern European cuisine using British seasonal ingredients while also incorporating classics from the historic hotel, including beef Wellington and Dover sole. The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a tasting menu available for lunch and dinner on specific days of the week. Caines has a similar restaurant in Lympstone Manor, which is also part of the Stafford Collection.
Alta
- Kingly Court, Carnaby, London W1B 5PW
- Opening date: September 22
Alta is the second opening from Mad Restaurants, following MOI in Soho this summer. The restaurant, led by head chef Rob Roy Cameron, is named for Spain’s Alta Navarra peninsula and will showcase Basque country-inspired dishes using British ingredients. It will span two floors of Soho’s Kingly Court, with an outdoor dining area and a private dining room, and will be centered on an open kitchen with a fire grill. It’s one of the buzziest fall debuts, especially since Cameron is an alum of El Bulli and 41 Degrees.
Kudu Marylebone
- 7 Moxon Street W1U 4EP
- Opening date: September TBA
Peckham hotspot Kudu is relocating to central London this fall, with a new outpost in Marylebone that will bring together all three of its formative restaurants. The menu will showcase Kudu’s signature modern European cooking with a South African twist featuring new dishes and favorites from both Kudu and Kudu Grill. Guests can partake in lunch, dinner, Saturday brunch and Sunday lunch, as well as drinks from the bar. The restaurant will be helmed by husband and wife team Patrick Williams and Amy Corbin, and is taking over the former Aubaine restaurant site off Marylebone High Street.
Cicoria by Angela Hartnett
- Bow St, London WC2E 9DD
- Opening date: September TBA
British chef Angela Hartnett is set to bring her Italian-inspired cooking to London’s Royal Opera House in September. Located on the fifth floor of the theater, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner while the adjacent the rooftop terrace will feature an all-day Italian bar inspired by Turin, Italy. Hartnett described the restaurant as “relaxed, with food that celebrates exceptional produce and simplicity” and noted that it will be “entirely new” for the space.
Cô Thành
- 16 Henrietta St, London WC2E 8QH
- Opening date: September TBA
Vietnamese restaurant Cô Thành will follow its success in Hong Kong with a spot in London’s Covent Garden this fall. Founded Brian Woo, Cô Thành is inspired by the late Nguyễn Thị Thanh—better known as The Lunch Lady—whose Saigon street food gained global recognition after appearing in Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations. Woo opened his Hong Kong outpost in 2017 after being urged to carry on her legacy. The menu will feature broths, noodle soups and street food favorites alongside natural wines, cocktails and traditional Vietnamese drinks.
Aki London
- 1 Cavendish Square, London W1G 0LA
- Opening date: September TBA
Aki is a new import from Malta, where it initially opened in Valletta in 2020. The menu takes its cues from Kyoto’s farm-to-table dining and focuses on fish-to-tail techniques in a contemporary Japanese style. Many of the dishes and ingredients will celebrate the melding of Maltese and Japanese cultures, particularly the use of bluefin tuna. The restaurant has been built into a refurbished Grade II-listed former bank and will offer several dining options, including a central dining room, a vault bar and a mezzanine terrace. Early glimpses of the space look impressive, as do the dishes themselves.
Luso
- 30 Charlotte St., London W1T 2NG
- Opening date: September TBA
The former Lisboeta pace will become Luso, a contemporary Portuguese restaurant from MJMK Restaurants. The two-floor restaurant will showcase food from the Iberian Atlantic coastline, with a focus on well-sourced ingredients. The menu is being developed in collaboration with Portuguese chef Leandro Carreira, previously of The Sea, The Sea. Changes to the décor and layout haven’t been revealed, but Carreira’s food is memorable so diners can expect thoughtful dishes that pay tribute to his heritage.
Khao-Sō-i
- 9-10 Market Place, London W1W 8AQ
- Opening date: October TBA
Chiang Mai’s cult-favorite noodle bar is heading to London. Khao-Sō-i, founded by husband and wife team Win Srinavakool and Por Haruethai Noicharoen, will debut its first international location in October. The vibe is casual northern Thai soul food, including the restaurant’s namesake and signature dish khao soi. Khao-Sō-i previously held a very popular pop-up in London in 2024, so anticipate queues when it first opens.
Simpson's in the Strand
- 100 Strand, London WC2R 0EZ
- Opening date: November TBA
Simpson’s in the Strand is one of London’s oldest restaurants, showcasing a classic British vibe and traditional dishes with sophisticated service since 1828. The restaurant closed in March 2020, but will reopen this year thanks to restaurateur Jeremy King, who is also responsible for The Arlington and The Park. King has confirmed that diners can expect the return of the carvery trolleys—a quintessential London dining experience—and two dining rooms, two bars and a private ballroom. King’s website notes that the food “will be British at its core,” with one dining room offering a lower price point and the other focusing on the historical restaurant’s traditional menu.
Brasserie Adalana
- 50 Newman Street Fitzrovia, London, W1T 3EB
- Opening date: Fall TBA
The much-anticipated Newman hotel is set to open its doors in Fitzrovia this summer, and the property has announced two food and beverage outlets, including all-day European bistro Brasserie Adalana and Gambit Bar. Adalana promises a menu of classic comfort dishes and a bespoke sandwich trolley that will visit diners tableside during lunchtime. The dining room will include an al fresco option, and the restaurant will welcome diners for breakfast, lunch and dinner all week long. The hotel has yet to get an official opening date, but it should arrive at some point this year.