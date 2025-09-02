London’s 20 Most Anticipated Fall Restaurant Openings

London’s dining scene is on a hot streak this year, with numerous new restaurants, bars and cafes popping up across the British capital on an almost-daily basis. This fall looks especially promising as several spots finally debut, including the revamped Whiteley in Queensway and The Chancery Rosewood in Mayfair; both hotels are bringing several eateries along with them. Some of the forthcoming openings are relaunches, like Simpson’s on the Strand, a historic restaurant that shuttered during the pandemic and will be reborn in November thanks to hospitality guru Jeremy King. Some are imports, notably New York Italian spot Carbone, debuting its first U.K. restaurant, and Aki, which comes from Malta. Others, like Legado and Alta, are brand new concepts coming to London for the first time.

Whether you’re looking for fine dining or a casual quick eat, there is something for everyone arriving in London in the months to come. Locals and visitors can expect cuisines from around the world at a variety of price points. There are so many, in fact, you may struggle to try them all or to even keep up with what has opened. Here are 20 of the best new restaurants set to open in London this fall.