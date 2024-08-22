The Most Exciting New Restaurant Openings in London

London has seen flourishing hospitality growth since the pandemic, with dozens of new hotels, restaurants and bars opening their doors to welcome locals and visitors alike. The restaurant scene, in particular, has expanded dramatically over the past few years, with many popular spots opening second (or third) locations. The next few months will bring several more exciting new openings to London from both established and lesser-known chefs, with a focus on global cuisine that emphasizes the city’s international influence. Food lovers can expect everything from Mexican to Sri Lankan to Mediterranean, as well as the requisite British offerings (which are significantly better than the assumptions about British food make them out to be). Whether you’re looking for traditional Punjabi fare or a classic French bistro dish, London has a new restaurant for all your food cravings.

In the coming months, The Barbary will debut its third outpost, Jason Atherton will expand his culinary empire, Santiago Lastra will open up his innovative Mexican creations to a new audience and Belgravia will get a few major additions to its food scene. From Fonda to Wildflowers to Goodbye Horses, here are 10 of the most exciting new restaurants joining London, from now through the fall.