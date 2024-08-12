Where to Eat and Drink During London Fashion Week
Many of the fashion industry professionals, celebrities and models have favorite spots around town to dine and drink, while some newer restaurants and bars are becoming a requisite part of LFW.Read More
Twice a year, London’s most famous buildings become temporary homes to top fashion shows, attracting both international and British designers. London Fashion Week, held in February and September, extends from the shows and parties into the city’s most stylish neighborhoods, from Mayfair to Hackney. Many of the professionals, celebrities and models have favorite spots around town to dine and drink (yes, fashion people do, in fact, eat), while some newer restaurants and bars are becoming a requisite part of LFW. Whether you have a coveted invite to Annabel’s, a table at Isabel or a bar seat at Flute, there are a few places you need to know when in town during one of London’s Fashion Weeks.
While many of the buzzy parties and events take place in Mayfair, other areas of London tend to attract the fashion set, including Soho, Hackney and Notting Hill. Some restaurants, like Chiltern Firehouse, are famous for celebrity guests, while others, like Akoko, fly more under the radar. London Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2024 season, between the New York and Milan shoes, begins on Thursday, Sept. 12 and runs through Sept. 17.
Here’s where you should eat and drink during London Fashion Week—even if you don’t work in the industry.
Where to Wine and Dine During London Fashion Week
Annabel’s
- 46 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AT
The number one spot to hang out during London Fashion Week is, of course, a private members club. Annabel’s, located in the heart of Mayfair, is an elegant club that attracts celebrities and notable figures from all around the world. It often hosts afterparties for events like the BAFTA Awards, and during London Fashion Week, the who’s who of the fashion set enjoy guest list-only fetes that are as stylish as the shows themselves. You’ll have to know someone to get in, but the people-watching is worth it if you do.
Sessions Arts Club
- 4th Floor, Farringdon, 24 Clerkenwell Grn, London EC1R 0NA
Although the location in Clerkenwell is not particularly chic, Sessions Arts Club has become one of London’s coolest restaurants since opening in 2021. Situated in a stylish 18th-century Grade II-listed building, the restaurant boasts one of the most beautiful dining rooms in town, along with a rooftop bar that is highly sought after. The dishes are creative shared plates, with an emphasis on both flavor and visual panache, and the wine list is notably well-crafted. It’s best for couples or smaller groups, although if you’re lucky enough to get invited to a private event there, it will make for a truly memorable (and Instagram-able) experience.
Casa Cruz
- 123A Clarendon Rd, London W11 4JG
Taylor Swift made headlines earlier this summer when she dined at Notting Hill’s Casa Cruz alongside Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss, proving that the Argentinian restaurant is the place to be. The elegant spot serves sharing plates and pasta dishes alongside meat and fish, or guests can stop by for lighter para picar snacks to enjoy with wine and cocktails. It’s a favorite with local celebs, too, and even Prince Harry has been spotted in the dining room. Be sure to book a table in advance and be ready to splurge.
Sollip
- Unit 1, 8 Melior St, London SE1 3QP
Modern Korean restaurant Sollip, found in Bermondsey near London Bridge station, combines traditional cuisine with contemporary European styles. The restaurant has one Michelin star and serves a refined tasting menu for both lunch and dinner using seasonal, local ingredients (a vegetarian version is available for plant-based eaters). The wine list changes every so often, but showcases a broad range of bottles, including soft options and Korean sips like soju and plum honey wine. It’s a tasteful spot to bring colleagues or to impress a date, and the artful plating will be a bit hit with any fashion-minded diner.
Mount St. Restaurant
- First Floor, 41-43 Mount St, London W1K 2RX
Since opening in the fall of 2022, Mount St. Restaurant has wowed guests with its elevated British cuisine and impressive art collection, displayed on the walls of the eatery. Located in iconic Mayfair pub The Audley, Mount St. Restaurant is a classy spot for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It’s best in the evenings, when executive chef Jamie Shears showcases produce and ingredients from around the U.K. in indulgent dishes like lobster pie and beef Wellington. The restaurant also has several stylish private dining rooms, ideal for small dinners or special events.
Rita’s
- 49 Lexington St, Carnaby, London W1F 9AP
American and British dining intersect at Rita’s, an intimate spot in Soho from Missy Flynn and Gabriel Pryce. It’s beloved by celebs, including Dua Lipa, Lena Dunham and Taylor Swift, although it’s just as welcoming to regular folks, as well. The lunch and dinner menus are seasonal, with shareable options like grilled sea bass, tuna crudo and barbecued beef tartare. The wine list is as effortlessly cool as the space, while the cocktail selection is edgy and creative (and inclusive of non-drinkers). Reserve a table well in advance, especially in the evenings.
The Twenty Two
- 22 Grosvenor Sq, London W1K 6LF
The Twenty Two is part hotel, part restaurant and part members club, attracting a trendy crowd of Londoners who probably already have invites to every LFW party. The restaurant serves Mediterranean-inspired British cuisine alongside both classic and signature cocktails, and it’s a must-book spot for breakfast and lunch meetings. Found near Grosvenor Square, The Twenty Two is an ideal address while in town for Fashion Week or to enjoy dinner with friends after a show. Hotel guests get access to the members club, while everyone else will need to apply themselves.
Isabel
- 26 Albemarle St, London W1S 4HY
Isabel’s famous patrons include Robert Pattinson, Princess Beatrice and Sienna Miller, which isn’t surprising since the Mayfair restaurant is immaculately stylish and decadent. The fashionable spot, which debuted in 2017, is open late, with dinner served in the vivacious dining room until 11:15 p.m. on weekends (10:45 p.m. during the week). The menu is indulgent but accessible, with favorites like lobster linguini and grilled Australian Waygu, and brunch is offered on Sundays. Those not looking for a meal can head to the lively bar, known for its pricey cocktails.
Café Cecilia
- 32 Andrews Rd, London E8 4FX
In east London, near Broadway Market, those in the know book Café Cecilia, a chic, unassuming restaurant that frequently changes its menu. The crowd is hip and the wine list is discerning, but it’s the sharing plates that are the real draw. The restaurant serves lunch and dinner, as well as breakfast, which is worthwhile if you’re in the area. This is one you’ll want to book in advance, especially if coming in a larger group. Don’t skip dessert, which is a highlight of the meal regardless of which one you pick.
Three Sheets Soho
- 13 Manette St, London W1D 4AP
Since expanding from its original outpost in Dalston, Three Sheets has established itself as one of London’s most creative cocktail bars. The Soho edition serves up a menu that showcases innovative takes on classics like a dirty martini and a French 75. There’s something for everyone, alcohol-free included, and wine and champagne are on offer if you prefer a lighter option. The food menu is small, but satisfying for those on the go. Tables can be booked in advance, which is a good idea if you’re coming in on a weekend or with a larger group.
Akoko
- 21 Berners St, London W1T 3LP
Akoko, a Michelin-starred spot in Fitzrovia that celebrates founder Aji Akokomi’s West African heritage with seasonal British ingredients, is one of London’s best-kept dining secrets. It serves a dynamic, visually stunning tasting menu for lunch and dinner, with the option for a shorter menu during the day. Guests can partake in a drinks pairing that combines ingredients, cocktails and wines from across Africa, a must-do for curious diners, but there is also more traditional and a softs pairing available. Akoko is one of those places you’ll be glad you tried before it completely blows up.
Flute
- 7th Floor, 20 Broadwick St, London W1F 8HT
Soho’s recently-opened Broadwick Hotel embodies maximalist style, as does its rooftop bar Flute, which offers incredible panoramic views of London in a glamorous setting. The vibe is opulent and lively, with live music and magic shows regularly held for guests. The bar serves cocktails and wine along with a food menu that will keep you satiated through LFW. Reservations can be made for tables of up to six, although there’s a minimum spend on weekend evenings. Bookings open 30 days in advance, so set your calendar alert now.
Chiltern Firehouse
- 1 Chiltern St, London W1U 7PA
It’s not really London Fashion Week if you don’t pay a visit to the celeb-filled Chiltern Firehouse, a part hotel and part restaurant/bar in Marylebone. It’s a seriously scene-y place, especially if you can score a table on the terrace, but the food is also solid, with a weekend brunch menu that is particularly satisfying. For dinner, head chef Luke Hunns focuses on favorites like woodfired pizza, rib-eye steaks and oysters—with a high-end flair, of course. Be prepared to eat late, unless you book a table far in advance.