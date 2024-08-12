Where to Eat and Drink During London Fashion Week

Twice a year, London’s most famous buildings become temporary homes to top fashion shows, attracting both international and British designers. London Fashion Week, held in February and September, extends from the shows and parties into the city’s most stylish neighborhoods, from Mayfair to Hackney. Many of the professionals, celebrities and models have favorite spots around town to dine and drink (yes, fashion people do, in fact, eat), while some newer restaurants and bars are becoming a requisite part of LFW. Whether you have a coveted invite to Annabel’s, a table at Isabel or a bar seat at Flute, there are a few places you need to know when in town during one of London’s Fashion Weeks.

While many of the buzzy parties and events take place in Mayfair, other areas of London tend to attract the fashion set, including Soho, Hackney and Notting Hill. Some restaurants, like Chiltern Firehouse, are famous for celebrity guests, while others, like Akoko, fly more under the radar. London Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2024 season, between the New York and Milan shoes, begins on Thursday, Sept. 12 and runs through Sept. 17.

Here’s where you should eat and drink during London Fashion Week—even if you don’t work in the industry.