The Best Places to Dine Solo in London
Although it may sound awkward, there is a real satisfaction that comes with walking into a restaurant and asking for a table for one. And it should be pleasurable to enjoy a meal on your own, especially when you’re traveling alone or can’t find someone to join you at a restaurant you’ve been coveting. The reality is that many places don’t cater to solo diners, with some restaurants not even offering reservations for groups less than two, and some wait staff can be perplexed when you show up and order the tasting menu for a single person. Luckily, London is a city that prioritizes countertop seating, even in some of its most popular eateries. That means any type of diner can feel welcome.
Whether you’re looking for a Michelin-starred fine dining experience or a more casual solo dinner out, London has plenty of options that are ideal for going out solo. Not all of the restaurants have countertop seating, an advantage for lone diners, but each one offers something specific that will help ease any discomfort you may feel dining solo, especially if it’s your first time embarking on a one-person culinary adventure. It’s often easiest when you bring along a book or something to read on your phone, but just sitting with yourself and enjoying the meal while people-watching can be an amazing respite from the buzz of everyday life. Plus, London restaurants like Aulis, Behind and Lilienblum encourage interaction with the chefs, so ask them questions instead of scrolling through Instagram. Here, find 13 of the best places to dine solo in London.
The Best Restaurants in London for Solo Dining
Aulis
- 16 St Anne's Ct, London W1F 0BF
A fine dining restaurant experience doesn’t have to feel lonely if you’re flying solo. Aulis, a seasonal modern British dining concept from renowned chef Simon Rogan, ensures that all guests have a good time regardless of their companionship. There is one seating with only 12 seats, centered around a small kitchen at a semi-circular counter, and the friendly staff showcase a lengthy tasting that is prepared entirely in front of you. It’s a long experience—clocking in at more than three hours—but the chefs keep things lively and interesting, and every dish feels complex and surprising. There’s a wine or softs pairing, both of which are worth the price, and you will be thinking about the cheese course. Solo travelers looking for a splurge should book here.
Arcade Food Hall
- 103-105 New Oxford St, London WC1A 1DB
If you want something more casual, but don’t want to lose out on taste, Arcade Food Hall is a good option for solo diners and groups alike. Located near Tottenham Court Road, the all-day food hall features multiple restaurants and cuisines—all of which can be ordered via app directly from your table. Combine a smash burger and waffle fries from Manna with a maki roll from Japanese food counter Sushi Kamon, or opt for southern Thai dishes from Plaza Khao Gaeng. It’s easy to find something you want and extremely low pressure since you don’t have an actual server. It’s helpful to have a reservation during busier times, but there are plenty of tables for walk-ins. Arcade Food Hall has a second location in Battersea Power Station, with a similar selection and vibe.
Kiln
- 58 Brewer St, London W1F 9TL
If you prefer your food with a bit of flair, Kiln’s countertop is the place for you. The Thai eatery showcases authentic dishes by cooking them on open flames (don’t come here in the middle of summer unless you like to sweat) and amping up the spice levels. The counter seating is walk-in only, ideal for those arriving on their own, and it’s possible to order a few dishes to try without overdoing it. Don’t miss out on the clay pot baked glass noodles, which come with pork belly and crab meat, and anything based around seafood is a must-order. There are plant-based options if you are skipping meat, but be sure to ask for guidance if you struggle with spicy foods. It’s a great pick during the week when it’s less busy, especially since the Soho location is nearby a lot of popular attractions and shopping.
Lilienblum
- 80 City Rd, London EC1Y 8AF
Israeli chef Eyal Shani brought his beloved pitas to London via Miznon in 2022, but Lilienblum is his higher-end concept. The restaurant, located near Shoreditch, takes a similar approach to fresh produce and Mediterranean flavors, but presents it in a more upscale setting (although the quirky menu descriptions remain). There’s a long countertop in the vast dining room, so solo diners can sit comfortably and watch the chefs do their work. The menu shifts, but expect an emphasis on vegetables, fish and some very delicious pasta (the crab lasagna is worth an order if it’s there). Many of the plates are intended to share, but it won’t matter if you choose to create a personal array of dishes. The drinks list is equally good, with several non-alcoholic options for those who don’t imbibe. Unless it’s a weekend evening, you’re fine to walk in.
Padella
- 6 Southwark St, London SE1 1TQ
There’s no shortage of good pasta in London, but Padella serves up some of the best. The restaurant has two locations, in Borough Market and Shoreditch, and those arriving as a party of one to the Borough restaurant will benefit from the long countertops and virtual queuing system. The plates are small-ish, including the freshly-made pasta, so you can chow down on a selection of dishes, even if you’re on your own. Don’t skip the pappardelle with beef shin ragu and tagliarini with crab and chilies, although it’s acceptable to eschew the starters so you can fill up on more pasta. The Borough Market location tends to attract a lot of London visitors, which means you can make friends while you eat if that’s your vibe.
The Counter at Sabor
- 35-37 Heddon St, London W1B 4BR
Nieves Barragan and José Etura’s two-story eatery Sabor offers one of London’s best takes on Spanish cuisine. The Mayfair restaurant is comprised of four sections, as well as a terrace, but it’s The Counter that should attract solo diners. It’s walk-in only (reservations are available for the more traditional restaurant area upstairs) and it’s a casual tapas spot to interact with the chefs as they prepare an ever-changing menu of fresh fish and seasonal Spanish dishes. Most of the plates are relatively small, so you can combine a few classics, like the pitch-perfect pan tomate, the txistorra tortilla and the memorable seared tuna. The drinks list is longer than the food menu, featuring cocktails, Spanish spirits and wines and a good collection of zero-proof options. Go early to ensure you score a seat.
The Barbary, Covent Garden
- 16 Neal's Yard, London WC2H 9DP
The Barbary debuted its shiny new location in Notting Hill earlier this year, but the original, in Covent Garden, is worth a visit for anyone in search of a solo seat. The horseshoe-shaped counter is the only seating, with all of the chefs on full view no matter where you end up. The food takes its inspiration from the Barbary Coast, combining Middle Eastern, North African and Mediterranean flavors in a way that feels unique and surprising. Order all of the bread, which is baked fresh, and as many dips as you think you can handle. The larger dishes are divided between earth, land and sea, with plenty of choice if you’re plant-based. If you’re not, the pata negra is a juicy piece of pork neck cooked almost like a steak, while the octopus dish is mouth-wateringly delicious. Reservations are a good idea, although you can walk in, and the Notting Hill restaurant also boasts bar seating.
Fallow
- 52 Haymarket, London SW1Y 4RP
Even if you haven’t heard of Fallow, you’ve probably seen one of their dishes on Instagram. The popular restaurant, near Piccadilly Circus, is the brainchild of chefs Jack Croft and William Murray, who focus on British ingredients and seasonality. There is counter seating, which you can book in advance, and the set lunch menu is a good way to try several dishes in one go. Some of the must-order plates include the mushroom parfait, the dairy cow burger and the smoked cod’s head, although you honestly can’t go wrong with any selection. There’s plenty for plant-based eaters, including on the Sunday roast menu, which encourages diners to go big or go home. It’s a lively spot and open for all meals, making Fallow an ideal addition to any solo London itinerary.
Lisboeta
- 30 Charlotte St., London W1T 2NG
Lisbon chef Nuno Mendes has been a fixture on the London dining scene for years, but his contemporary Fitzrovia restaurant Lisboeta is his best effort yet. The two-story eatery has a long counter downstairs and tables upstairs, and the service is notably friendly and welcoming. Combine some of the snacks and small plates, or go all in with the heavier dishes, like the signature arroz de pato or Ibérico pork plumas. It’s relatively meat-forward, although the trout tartare and crab rice showcase Portuguese takes on seafood and the wood smoked cauliflower puts vegetables on display. Lunch is a more low-key affair, with far less people at the counter, but dinner is where you might find a few new friends.
Behind Restaurant
- 20 Sidworth St, London E8 3SD
Snag one of the 18 counter seats at Behind Restaurant, a one Michelin-star fine dining restaurant near London Fields. Chef Andy Beynon serves a fish-forward, 10-course tasting menu for lunch and dinner, with the option for a shorter menu on Thursdays and Fridays for lunch. The dishes tend to evolve, but diners can expect British-caught seafood and fish made both flavorful and beautiful in Beynon’s hands. There’s an optional wine flight, which is especially well-presented and includes both classic bottles and new world varieties. The atmosphere is convivial and fun, with everyone enjoying the whimsical, refined dishes as the chef makes them. Because it feels like a dinner party (that you’re paying for), it’s hard to feel alone.
Il Pampero
- 20 Chesham Pl, London SW1X 8HQ
There’s nowhere safer for a solo diner than a hotel restaurant, especially if that restaurant feels like a hidden gem in an otherwise overwhelming neighborhood. Enter Il Pampero, an Italian restaurant located in Knightsbridge hotel The Hari. It tends to be quiet during the week, and there are window-side booths that create a lot of privacy. The food, which is reasonably priced for the area, focuses on authentic Italian dishes (the chefs are actually from Italy). All of the pasta is top-notch, as are the starters, which include a flavorful octopus and chickpea dish. Although the plates can be filling, you can’t end the meal without a visit from the tiramisu trolley, which serves up a memorable version of the classic dessert. It’s also open for breakfast and lunch if you’re looking for a fix during the day.
Rambutan
- 10 Stoney St, London SE1 9AD
Sri Lankan cuisine is on display at Rambutan, a hip Borough Market spot launched by chef Cynthia Shanmugalingam. It welcomes walk-ins and there are multiple seats at the counter, as well as in the front window, so you won’t feel uncomfortable showing up by yourself. The menu showcases both small and bigger plates, and you’ll be fine combining a few for the full scope of flavor and spice. The hot butter squid bun is a memorable first bite, while the Swaledale black pork belly dry curry pairs perfectly with the butter roti (go ahead and order two of these). The cocktails and wines are suitably off-kilter, and the non-alcoholic drinks are as thoughtful as those with booze. The dessert selection is minimal, but you can find treats of every variety around Borough Market.
St. John Marylebone
- 98 Marylebone Ln, London W1U 2JE, United Kingdom
If you’re after some proper British food and don’t want to brave a busy pub on your own, head to St. John’s location in Marylebone. It’s an intimate spot, with seating over two floors, but there are a few coveted counter seats on the ground level. Like St. John’s other restaurants, it showcases chef Fergus Henderson’s nose-to-tail approach to dining, which has been hugely influential in the London culinary landscape. The lunch and dinner menu changes daily, but you can expect fish and meat dishes that are thoughtful and simple alongside a few vegetable plates. If there’s pork on the menu, order it, and save room for the madeleines, which are baked on the spot. Wine is a big deal at St. John, with an impressive list, and there’s nothing wrong with imbibing a few glasses solo.