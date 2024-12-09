Although it may sound awkward, there is a real satisfaction that comes with walking into a restaurant and asking for a table for one. And it should be pleasurable to enjoy a meal on your own, especially when you’re traveling alone or can’t find someone to join you at a restaurant you’ve been coveting. The reality is that many places don’t cater to solo diners, with some restaurants not even offering reservations for groups less than two, and some wait staff can be perplexed when you show up and order the tasting menu for a single person. Luckily, London is a city that prioritizes countertop seating, even in some of its most popular eateries. That means any type of diner can feel welcome.

Whether you’re looking for a Michelin-starred fine dining experience or a more casual solo dinner out, London has plenty of options that are ideal for going out solo. Not all of the restaurants have countertop seating, an advantage for lone diners, but each one offers something specific that will help ease any discomfort you may feel dining solo, especially if it’s your first time embarking on a one-person culinary adventure. It’s often easiest when you bring along a book or something to read on your phone, but just sitting with yourself and enjoying the meal while people-watching can be an amazing respite from the buzz of everyday life. Plus, London restaurants like Aulis, Behind and Lilienblum encourage interaction with the chefs, so ask them questions instead of scrolling through Instagram. Here, find 13 of the best places to dine solo in London.