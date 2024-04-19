The Best Rooftop Bars London

Summer is just around the corner, and we’re already eagerly anticipating the imminent arrival of the best season of the year—namely, long, sunny days and warm nights. Although many people think of London as the epitome of a rainy destination, the British city thrives in the heat, with locals running outside the minute the sun peeks out—which might just be because of the city’s frequent drizzle.

Despite London’s rainy day reputation, there’s a particular love for outdoor drinking and dining in the city, which is best done on a rooftop with suitably impressive views. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a low-key and casual pint or treat yourself to an upscale cocktail, London has a rooftop bar to suit your particular taste. Even better, many of these sky-high scenic spots in England’s capital also serve food. From an open-air retreat perched at the top of the Treehouse Hotel in Marylebone to an aerie overlooking all of Shoreditch, these are London’s best rooftop bars for every occasion.