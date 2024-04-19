The Best Rooftop Bars London
Summer is just around the corner, and we’re already eagerly anticipating the imminent arrival of the best season of the year—namely, long, sunny days and warm nights. Although many people think of London as the epitome of a rainy destination, the British city thrives in the heat, with locals running outside the minute the sun peeks out—which might just be because of the city’s frequent drizzle.
Despite London’s rainy day reputation, there’s a particular love for outdoor drinking and dining in the city, which is best done on a rooftop with suitably impressive views. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a low-key and casual pint or treat yourself to an upscale cocktail, London has a rooftop bar to suit your particular taste. Even better, many of these sky-high scenic spots in England’s capital also serve food. From an open-air retreat perched at the top of the Treehouse Hotel in Marylebone to an aerie overlooking all of Shoreditch, these are London’s best rooftop bars for every occasion.
Brooklands Bar
- 1 Grosvenor Pl, London SW1X 7HJ
The Peninsula London, one of the city’s most notable recent hotel openings, is home to Brooklands, an eighth floor rooftop restaurant and bar with some of the most striking views in town. The bar, open from noon, has floor-to-ceiling windows and a vast outdoor terrace, where guests can partake in the creative signature cocktail list. The adjacent restaurant, helmed by decorated chef Claude Bosi, also offers terrace tables, which overlook Hyde Park. Arrive early to score the outside bar seats.
Flute
- 20 Broadwick St, London W1F 8HT
Located on the top floor of stylish hotel the Broadwick Soho, Flute embraces a maximalist, glamorous vibe and showcases a memorable wraparound outdoor terrace. The bar serves cocktails alongside wine and beer, as well as lunch and dinner, and frequently hosts live performances. It’s hot with the fashion set, so be sure to book a table in advance of your visit. In the summer, the terrace is the spot for great views and a buzzy scene.
Somerset House Terrace Bar
- Somerset House, Strand, London WC2R 1LA
The Thames is the place to be in the summertime, especially if you can snag a table on the Somerset House Terrace Bar, which is sponsored by Spanish beer San Miguel. Guests can snack on food from Jimmy Garcia, who draws inspiration from Northern Spain, or enjoy a cocktail—all while overlooking the river and the London skyline. Somerset House also hosts art exhibitions and its annual Summer Series concerts, so there’s plenty to do before your reservation.
Forza Wine at the National Theatre
- London SE1 9PX
Overlooking Southbank, the National Theatre is one of London’s favorite performing arts venues. It’s also home to several restaurants and bars, including an outpost of Forza Wine, which has a second location in Peckham. Forza offers indoor and outdoor tables, where you can unwind with a glass of natural wine or one of their so-called Italian-ish dishes. The wine list is extensive and the vibe is low-key, making this a good pick for those who prefer to steer clear of a party atmosphere.
Aviary Rooftop Restaurant and Bar
- Royal London House, 10th Floor Montcalm, 22-25 Finsbury Square, London EC2A 1DX
It’s a more upscale affair at the Aviary, which serves everything from bottomless brunch to cocktails to dinner in its 10th floor restaurant and bar, located in Montcalm Royal London House. The terrace has immersive, panoramic views, which are best seen in the evening before sunset. Reservations are encouraged, and guests should consider the weather since the terrace isn’t covered. The menu features snacks and a vast array of drinks, including signature and classic cocktails and zero-proof options.
Sky Pod Rooftop Bar
- 1, Sky Garden Walk, London EC3M 8AF
Savvy travelers already know about Sky Garden, an expansive indoor terrace on the 43rd floor of the Walkie-Talkie building, which is free to visit with a pre-booked ticket. Inside Sky Garden, visitors will find the Sky Pod Rooftop Bar, where drinks and food are served throughout the day. It frequently hosts live music and DJs, and is open until 1 a.m. on weekend nights. Although it’s technically an indoor bar, Sky Pod’s memorable views will make you feel like you’re sitting on top of London.
The Culpeper Rooftop
- 40 Commercial St, London E1 6LP
The Culpeper’s rooftop is equal parts bar and garden, where the pub and hotel grows some of the produce that’s served in its restaurant. Known for delicious English food and good vibes, the Culpeper embraces the spirit of summer each year by inviting guests to book tables on the top-floor terrace. It’s a cool, hidden spot, located in Spitalfields, where you can soak up the sun without worrying about a dress code or pricey cocktails. Plus, the hotel rooms are a chic option for those who like a boutique feel.
One Hundred Shoreditch The Rooftop
- 100 Shoreditch High St, London E1 6JQ
East London has a few rooftop bars, but One Hundred Shoreditch—formerly the Ace Hotel—has one of the area’s best. The Rooftop Bar and Terrace serves food and drinks in a bright, upbeat space that feels inspired by Palm Springs, with an option to grab an outdoor table in nice weather. Brunch is especially popular, as are the margaritas, which are offered in spicy or lemongrass-infused editions. Be sure to book in advance, especially in the summer.
Jin Bo Law Skybar
- Hotel Saint, 14th floor, 9 Aldgate High St, London EC3N 1AH
Ascend to the 14th floor of Hotel Saint to discover Jin Bo Law Skybar, which has some of the top views in London. From the bar’s outdoor terrace, guests can spot Tower Bridge and Shard while indulging in a high-end, innovative cocktail. DJs regularly stop by and the bar is a destination spot for a sophisticated set of Londoners and visitors alike. Reservations are highly encouraged and available both for tables and standing.
Coq d’Argent
- 1 Poultry, London EC2R 8EJ
Coq d’Argent, found in the heart of the City of London neighborhood, boasts four terraces and a rooftop garden, so guests are spoiled for choice when booking. The French restaurant serves classic bistro dishes, along with Sunday roast, and features an extensive, award-winning wine list. The outdoor spaces are heated and available for both drinks or a meal. It’s a good choice for a weekend afternoon or a post-work glass of wine, and tables can be booked for up to eight people.
The Nest Rooftop Bar
- 14-15 Langham Pl, London W1B 2QS
Perched at the top of the Treehouse Hotel, The Nest Rooftop Bar feels like a getaway in the midst of London. It peeks out over Oxford Circus, but the views expand to 360 degrees and the outdoor tables are the best place to enjoy them. During the day, it’s a casual spot for a drink, while in the evenings the DJs liven things up, creating a vibe-y lounge atmosphere. Enjoy a cocktail, bar snacks, beer or wine, or bring your furry friend along for Drinks of the Woof, which welcomes dogs on Sunday afternoons. Reservations are a good idea.
Radio Rooftop Bar
- 336-337 Strand, London WC2R 1HA
The 10th floor of the ME London is home to Radio Rooftop Bar, which hosts a refined bar and restaurant that prefers to keep things relaxed. All-day dining is available, as is brunch, and there’s an impressive Champagne list. Larger groups can splurge on a magnum of rose or the Champagne, or try one of the alcoholic sorbets. The Thames is visible from some tables, and visitors should definitely book in advance to select their preferred side (Covent Garden or river view).