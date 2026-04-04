The 19 Most Exciting Tasting Menus in London for an Unforgettable Dining Experience

London’s restaurant scene has been accelerating at an undeniable speed in recent years, resulting in a diverse, exciting array of dining options, from casual to high-end. In particular, there is a seemingly endless choice of impressive, memorable tasting menus, many of which boast at least one Michelin star. While some of these, like The Ledbury and Sketch, have become tried-and-true classics, others have only emerged in the past decade. All are ideal showcases for chefs working at the peak of their talent, whether with British ingredients and flavors or a more international approach. Some, like Ikoyi, require a month’s salary to enjoy, while others are more budget-friendly. Either way, it’s an investment worth making if you’re interested in the state of British fine dining.

Some of London’s most compelling tasting menus are still relatively new, like the seafood-led array of dishes at Hackney’s Behind and the modern Indian approach to dining at BiBi in Mayfair. These relatively recent additions, a more contemporary version of fine dining, offer a glimpse of how the city’s culinary landscape is changing. You really can’t go wrong with any of them, especially if you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion. Here are the 19 of the best tasting menus to book in London.