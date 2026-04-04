The 19 Most Exciting Tasting Menus in London for an Unforgettable Dining Experience
From Michelin stars to innovative new spots, discover the best tasting menus in London that promise a memorable culinary adventure.Read More
London’s restaurant scene has been accelerating at an undeniable speed in recent years, resulting in a diverse, exciting array of dining options, from casual to high-end. In particular, there is a seemingly endless choice of impressive, memorable tasting menus, many of which boast at least one Michelin star. While some of these, like The Ledbury and Sketch, have become tried-and-true classics, others have only emerged in the past decade. All are ideal showcases for chefs working at the peak of their talent, whether with British ingredients and flavors or a more international approach. Some, like Ikoyi, require a month’s salary to enjoy, while others are more budget-friendly. Either way, it’s an investment worth making if you’re interested in the state of British fine dining.
Some of London’s most compelling tasting menus are still relatively new, like the seafood-led array of dishes at Hackney’s Behind and the modern Indian approach to dining at BiBi in Mayfair. These relatively recent additions, a more contemporary version of fine dining, offer a glimpse of how the city’s culinary landscape is changing. You really can’t go wrong with any of them, especially if you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion. Here are the 19 of the best tasting menus to book in London.
Behind
- 20 Sidworth St, London E8 3SD
Chef Andy Beynon opened Behind, his first solo restaurant, in the fall of 2020 and won a Michelin star only three weeks later. The 10-course tasting menu changes almost daily; Beynon focuses on British seafood, served around a horseshoe-shaped countertop where diners can watch the chefs at work. It has a buzzy vibe, thanks in part to its Hackney location, and there is a sense of camaraderie in both the kitchen and amongst those around the counter. At £125, it’s extremely well-priced, and a six-course lunch menu is available on Thursdays and Fridays for £64. Reservations are available up to three months in advance.
Evelyn’s Table
- 28 Rupert St, London W1D 6DJ
Hidden under Chinatown pub The Blue Posts, Evelyn’s Table is one of London’s most under-the-radar fine dining restaurants. Chef Seamus Sam serves five courses to 12 diners at a time in a remarkably intimate space. The countertop seating gives you a close-up view of the chefs’ precise, thoughtful work. The dishes center on seasonal ingredients–or whatever Sam is interested in exploring at the moment. The bread course, which features house-baked sourdough, is truly memorable, as are the snacks. There are two seatings each night, as well as a Friday lunch, and you’ll need to book at least a few weeks in advance.
Restaurant Story
- 199 Tooley St, London SE1 2JX
Tom Sellers’ Restaurant Story is an elegant, high-end dining experience that prioritizes the patron, often tailoring the meal to the person at the table. The tasting menu unfolds over eight courses, although it ends up being far more with the snacks. Sellers’ memories are imbued into many of the dishes. The space, located in Bermondsey, overlooks a garden, and the chefs often invite guests into the kitchen for one of the dessert courses. It’s a great time from start to finish, and the price tag, at £275, is worth every pence.
BiBi
- 42 N Audley St, London W1K 6ZP
Although London has several acclaimed fine dining Indian restaurants, BiBi is the most compelling. It arrived in Mayfair in 2021 courtesy of chef Chet Sharma, who draws on his childhood memories and his family's dishes to create a modern tasting menu that is both surprising and comforting. The seven-course chef’s selection menu is varied and complex, including both meat and seafood dishes (a vegetarian option is also available). Sharma doesn’t serve curry or anything too expected—the highlight is Sharmaji’s Lahori chicken, a dish you’ll think about for weeks to come. Book early if you plan to come for dinner.
Akoko
- 21 Berners St, London W1T 3LP
Founded by chef Aji Akokomi in 2020, Akoko puts West African fine dining into the spotlight. The tasting menu showcases various flavors and techniques from the region across 11 courses, elevating and evolving traditional dishes. It earned a Michelin star in 2024, but has remained affordable at £130 for the full tasting menu at lunch and dinner. A shorter lunch menu, for £65, is a good way to experience the restaurant with less commitment. Reservations are readily available, so it’s a great option for a last-minute booking. If you like Akoko, try its sister restaurant, Akara, which takes a more casual approach.
Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal
- 68 Regent St., London W1B 4DY
Alex Dilling has helmed his eponymous restaurant in Hotel Café Royal, which has two Michelin stars, since 2022. It’s a true luxury experience, with an emphasis on premium ingredients such as caviar, chocolate and truffles. The tasting menu features 10 courses and is available in traditional or vegetarian options. The space is light and airy, with impeccable service, and tends to attract the sort of diner looking for conventional culinary excellence. It’s an especially good choice for a special occasion or holiday.
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A. Wong
- 70 Wilton Rd, Pimlico, London SW1V 1DE
Chef Andrew Wong has been leading London’s Chinese fine dining scene since 2012. His restaurant, A. Wong, now boasts two Michelin stars and a dedicated following, attracted by Wong’s creative take on traditional dishes. It’s best enjoyed via the “Collections of China” tasting menu, a 30-dish offering priced at £235 per person and is also available in a vegetarian version. The menu celebrates 3,000 years of Chinese culinary history and is served in multiple courses that focus on specific regions. It’s a journey you won’t want to miss, so be sure to book well in advance of your visit.
The Ledbury
- 127 Ledbury Rd, London W11 2AQ
The Ledbury, one of London’s top British restaurants, originally opened in 2005 and quickly became a premier destination for locals and tourists alike. It closed during the pandemic, but eventually reopened in 2022 and regained its two Michelin stars the following year. The seven-course tasting menu is seasonal and local, showcasing ingredients like Cornish lobster and forced Yorkshire rhubarb. The wine accompaniment is equally acclaimed as the food from head chef Tom Spenceley. It’s a particular favorite with visitors, so be sure to make your reservation with plenty of notice.
Humble Chicken
- 54 Frith St, London W1D 4SJ
There are no white tablecloths at Humble Chicken, a vibrant countertop-only restaurant in Soho. Led by chef Angelo Soto, the two-Michelin-star restaurant was renovated last year, which augmented its experience to an even higher level. The omakase-style tasting menu, priced at £235 for lunch and dinner, is inspired by Soto’s Japanese heritage. The dishes are precise, complex and unconventional, including Soto’s clever take on prawn toast and his awe-inspiring main dish of pigeon. There are only 13 seats, so consider booking as early as possible.
Muse by Tom Aikens
- 38 Groom Pl, London SW1X 7BA
Revered British chef Tom Aikens debuted Muse in 2020, in a grand return to the London food scene. It quickly won a Michelin star and drew acclaim for its thoughtful approach, drawing on Aikens’ personal memories from his life and career as inspiration for the dishes. Dinner and lunch are available to enjoy over 10 courses for £195, while less ravenous diners can opt for the six-course lunch for £105. The dishes are beautifully presented with a whimsical flair, and make sure to sit at one of the chef’s counters if there are seats available.
Ikoyi
- 180 Strand, Temple, London WC2R 1EA
One of London’s most sought-after meals can be found at Ikoyi, a high-end restaurant offering a menu inspired by the cuisine and spices of West Africa. The restaurant, which holds two Michelin stars, is helmed by chef and founder Jeremy Chan, who combines West African flavors with British produce to create memorable, seasonal dishes. The experience comes with a high price tag (£380 for dinner), but Ikoyi also serves a shorter tasting menu on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for £170. The reservation has become slightly easier to score, but you’ll still want to plan ahead.
Kol Restaurant
- 9 Seymour St, London W1H 7BA
Kol is one of the only places in London where you can find authentic Mexican cuisine. It opened in 2018 and has since become a coveted reservation for a special occasion—or just a chic night out. The seven-course tasting menu, also available in pescatarian, vegetarian and vegan versions, changes with the season and features modern, British-inspired takes on traditional dishes like tacos, flan and mole. Guests can opt for a wine, mezcal or soft pairing. Tables go quickly when reservations open two months in advance, so be prepared.
Brooklands
- 1 Grosvenor Pl, London SW1X 7HJ
Brooklands opened in 2023 on the rooftop of the Peninsula London, and immediately became a destination eatery. Led by Claude Bosi, the modern restaurant is inspired by the Concorde, with a slick design that feels almost futuristic. The dishes are classic French with a touch of whimsy, and use primarily British ingredients and produce, like lamb and celeriac. The menu is available in three-, five- or seven-course variations, and compelling vegetarian alternatives are available. Opt for the wine pairing or stop by Brooklands Bar for a cocktail before dinner.
Mauro Colagreco
- 57 Whitehall, London SW1A 2BX
Raffles London at the OWO was one of London’s buzziest hotel openings in recent years, and with it came fine dining establishment Mauro Colagreco. The restaurant is the brainchild of Argentinian chef Mauro Colagreco, who also helms three-Michelin-starred Mirazur in France. The menu features inventive, produce-forward dishes that emphasize locally-sourced products (the lettuce, for example, comes from an urban hydroponic farm down the road). The service is thoughtful and attentive, and the cheese trolley, custom-made for the restaurant, is especially impressive. The menu is available in five- or seven-course options, with an option to add the aforementioned cheese.
Core by Clare Smyth
- 92 Kensington Park Rd, London W11 2PN
Core is the gold standard by which other London restaurants set themselves. The elegant restaurant, which appeared on the London season of Top Chef as the setting of “Restaurant Wars,” features sustainable British food created by Clare Smyth, who is well deserving of her three Michelin stars. The dishes are beautifully crafted, with a sense of celebration for regional ingredients like scallops, venison and oysters. The tasting experience is available in two versions: a seasonal menu and a Core classics menu, with the option of a wine pairing. Book at least a month in advance.
Ormer Mayfair
- 7-12 Half Moon St, London W1J 7BH
Located in the Flemings Mayfair hotel, Ormer Mayfair offers some of the most immaculate service in all of London. Although the restaurant doesn’t always have the hype of its peers, the tasting menu from executive chef Sofian Msetfi is creative and stylish, with options for vegetarians and vegans. Much of the produce comes from the one Michelin-starred restaurant’s own kitchen garden in Essex, and the wine pairing is especially thoughtful and interesting. Go all-in for the nine-course option, as well as the supplementary cheese trolley.
Kitchen Table
- 70 Charlotte St., London W1T 4QG
James Knappett and Sandia Chang opened Kitchen Table in 2012, quickly earning two Michelin stars. The rectangular counter seating immerses guests in the cooking process, with Knappett discussing the menu as it unfolds. The dishes are modern British with a focus on a single ingredient, and Chang showcases a wine, Champagne or softs pairing to match. The menu changes daily, so you’ll never experience the same thing twice, and Knappett is careful not to reveal it beforehand. A vegetarian version is available, and non-drinkers will appreciate the non-alcoholic cocktails and softs.
Casa Fofō
- 158 Sandringham Rd, London E8 2HS
Off the beaten path in Hackney, discerning food lovers will find Casa Fofò, an intimate spot that serves a set menu that changes daily. The one-Michelin-starred restaurant is the vision of chef Adolfo De Cecco, who draws on Japanese and Italian inspirations. At only £76 per diner, it’s a remarkably affordable tasting menu experience from a Michelin-starred restaurant, but it’s also a surprising and delightful array of unexpected dishes. If you’re looking for somewhere to impress your friends and want to stay out of central London, this is the place.
Sketch
- 9 Conduit St, London W1S 2XG
Known for its lively, Instagram-worthy interiors and space-age bathroom, visitors to London are often surprised to discover that Sketch’s upstairs Lecture Room fine dining restaurant also boasts three Michelin stars. The restaurant, created by revered French chef Pierre Gagnaire and currently led by head chef Daniel Stucki, serves a tasting menu that is as whimsically colorful as the rooms themselves. The dishes are unique and lavish, often with multiple smaller accompaniments. The service is discerning, the chairs are comfortable, and the experience is both fun and high-end. The four-course lunch, priced at £150, is a more affordable way to dine, though the £225 dinner tasting menu offers a more complete experience.