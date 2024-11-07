London’s Best Gastropubs for British Pub Food

As the old adage goes, London has a pub on every corner. But not all pubs are created equal, both in terms of atmosphere and culinary offerings. Many of London’s historic pubs are now owned by larger brewery companies, which, despite retaining the buildings’ traditional architecture and décor, have turned them into one-stop shops for bland beer and equally uninspiring food. It’s easy to mistake a charming pub for something better than it is, so it’s best to plan ahead when indulging in a few pints, a Sunday roast lunch or a delicious pub dinner. Throughout the city, you can still discover many independent gastropubs, including one with a coveted Michelin star, where the meal is the top priority.

Whether you’re exploring Hampstead Heath, venturing into Hackney or shopping around Mayfair, London has an eclectic, welcoming array of top-end pubs, many of which have creative menus that veer outside the expected fare. From the recently redone Hero in Maida Vale to the beloved Plimsoll, here are 10 of London’s best gastropubs. Be sure to make a reservation, especially if you’re planning an outing for Sunday roast (roasted meat, crispy potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and all the rest), and don’t worry if you don’t drink—many of London’s finest pubs now cater to the sober and sober-curious.