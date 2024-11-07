London’s Best Gastropubs for British Pub Food
As the old adage goes, London has a pub on every corner. But not all pubs are created equal, both in terms of atmosphere and culinary offerings. Many of London’s historic pubs are now owned by larger brewery companies, which, despite retaining the buildings’ traditional architecture and décor, have turned them into one-stop shops for bland beer and equally uninspiring food. It’s easy to mistake a charming pub for something better than it is, so it’s best to plan ahead when indulging in a few pints, a Sunday roast lunch or a delicious pub dinner. Throughout the city, you can still discover many independent gastropubs, including one with a coveted Michelin star, where the meal is the top priority.
Whether you’re exploring Hampstead Heath, venturing into Hackney or shopping around Mayfair, London has an eclectic, welcoming array of top-end pubs, many of which have creative menus that veer outside the expected fare. From the recently redone Hero in Maida Vale to the beloved Plimsoll, here are 10 of London’s best gastropubs. Be sure to make a reservation, especially if you’re planning an outing for Sunday roast (roasted meat, crispy potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, stuffing and all the rest), and don’t worry if you don’t drink—many of London’s finest pubs now cater to the sober and sober-curious.
The Hero
- 55 Shirland Rd, London W9 2JD
The Hero, formerly The Hero of Maida, is a true neighborhood joint in west London. It’s a distinctly beautiful pub, encompassing four stories, and was reopened earlier this year by the same people who run Notting Hill favorite The Pelican. Downstairs, the pub, which has a lively outdoor area, serves affordable, comforting British food dishes and cask ales alongside more innovative takes (try the cod cheeks). Head a flight up and guests will find a more refined upstairs dining room, The Grill, and a cozy cocktail bar called The Library, an especially unique touch for the area. It’s exceptionally popular—for good reason—and it’s notably family-friendly, so bring the kids (and the dogs) along. Don’t miss the sticky toffee pudding, made with impressive skill at The Hero.
The Harwood Arms
- Walham Grove, London SW6 1QJ
It can feel like a bit of a journey to get to The Harwood Arms in Fulham, but once there, it’s impossible not to be impressed by both by the food and the charming atmosphere. The pub, from revered chefs Brett Graham (of The Ledbury) and Mike Robinson, is London’s only Michelin-starred pub—an accolade that is well-earned. Guests can select from two or three courses for the traditional menu or the all-day Sunday roast menu, and there’s a strong emphasis on British ingredients and approaches to cooking. The venison Scotch egg is a must (there is also a vegetarian version), and the wine selection is particularly noteworthy. Because of the neighborhood location, The Harwood Arms feels more like a country pub than a city one, particularly when you order game or anything made with produce from the restaurant’s own garden. Book early for this one.
The Audley Public House
- 41-43 Mount St, London W1K 2RX
Contemporary art brings a unique vibe to The Audley Public House, one of Mayfair’s favorite spots for a drink or a Sunday roast. The building itself dates back to the Victorian era, but the bar’s colorful ceiling was created by local artist Phyllida Barlow and the upstairs fine dining spot, Mount St. Restaurant, showcases a rotation of high-end works. Despite its location, the pub is casual and comfortable, with an emphasis on draught beers, including from Sambrook’s Brewery in Battersea, London Pride and draught Guinness, and ciders. The food menu includes both bar snacks and pub favorites, like Cornish haddock and chips and Durslade Farm shepherd’s pie, and everything comes from British farmers and producers. The Sunday menu features the requisite roast options alongside other hearty classics. If you prefer wine or champagne, there’s a thoughtful list of primarily European varietals. The pub proudly advertises itself as a spot where no reservations are required, so pop in for a pint, a well-prepared Scotch egg or one of the best-sourced bangers and mash in town.
The Plimsoll
- 52 St Thomas's Rd, Finsbury Park, London N4 2QQ
Following a popular residency called Four Legs at the Compton Arms in Islington, chefs Jamie Allan and Ed McIlroy found a permanent home for their memorable food at The Plimsoll in Finsbury Park. Previously a classic Irish bar, the pub itself is rustically charming, drawing a young, upbeat crowd who appreciate the ever-shifting menu and the discerning wine selection. The burger, a long-standing favorite, is the top order and a must-get on your first visit, although the rest of the dishes are equally thoughtful and satisfying. The menu tends to change with the seasons and the mood of the chefs, but you can always count on well-executed fish and mouth-watering approaches to vegetables. The same team recently debuted Tollington’s, a Spanish-inspired fish spot set in a former chip shop. It’s not far from The Plimsoll, in case you can’t score a pub table.
The Marksman
- 254 Hackney Rd, London E2 7SB
Found in London’s East End, The Marksman, from chef-owners Tom Harris and Jon Rotheram (who worked together at St. John), focuses on seasonal British cuisine, frequently evolving their menu based on what’s locally available. The dishes, which showcase meat, fish and vegetables in equal measure, are best enjoyed shared with your dining partner, especially the starters. The drinks selection is equally thoughtful, including cocktails, wine, beer and one of the better non-alcoholic lists in a London pub. On Sundays, come for the roast, available for both meat-lovers and vegetarians alike, and big groups can book for the indulgent feasting menu. The dining room has a modern flair, while the bar embraces the more traditional vibe you may be expecting from a corner pub. In nicer weather, head to The Marksman to take advantage of their outdoor terrace.
The Princess of Shoreditch
- 76-78 Paul St, London EC2A 4QB
The Princess of Shoreditch, located on a side street near Old Street Stations, serves one of London’s best Sunday roasts—a challenging feat. The two- or three-course menu, like the pub itself, favors a refined seasonal approach, keeping the roast fairly traditional while showcasing a contemporary flair on the starters and sides. During the week, the à la carte options are modern European and similarly refined, with an extensive wine list available for those who partake (there is also a weekday set lunch menu that is more budget-friendly). The sleek pub consists of two floors, with a bar downstairs and a comfortable dining room upstairs, and it’s a great place to impress out-of-town visitors or to spend a weekend afternoon with your family.
The Cadogan Arms
- 298 King's Rd, London SW3 5UG
The Cadogan Arms, a historic pub found on Chelsea’s iconic thoroughfare the Kings Road, was restored and re-opened in 2021. It’s already a local favorite, but also draws visitors from around the city and out of town, attracting guests with its friendly, upscale neighborhood atmosphere and seasonal food menu, which includes both pub classics and bar snacks. The dishes are relatively traditional, including venison pie, prawns and fish and chips, but the pub also features more modern options, including vegetarian and vegan takes on beloved British cuisine. There are alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, as well as beer and wine, and The Cadogan Arms has a dedicated kids’ menu, making it ideal for families. On Sundays, the roasts are exceptionally popular.
The Camberwell Arms
- 65 Camberwell Church St, London SE5 8TR
The Camberwell Arms has been a neighborhood fixture in south London since 2014, from the same team as Peckham’s beloved Frank’s Café. The chic, contemporary spot, occupying a former 19th-century English pub, is all about seasonal, sustainable food, with as much as possible made in-house. The menu, from head chef Mike Davies, elevates traditional British cooking, with simple, flavorful plates that are best experienced shared. There are a few vegetarian and vegan options, but the best orders include the day-aged beef, available in various sizes, or the grilled venison. Sunday lunch is a delicious treat, as is the expansive dessert menu, which twists up classics like the Eton mess. The cocktails are well-crafted, as is the wine list, and the restaurant itself has a lively, vibrant feel that suits its location.
The Bull and Last
- 168 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1QS
A stroll through Hampstead Heath is best capped off with a meal at The Bull and Last, a boutique pub with seven upstairs hotel rooms. The extensive food menu, available for lunch and dinner, changes frequently, but always embraces British ingredients like beetroot, cod, lamb and haddock. It’s a good pick for those who are plant-based, including the indulgent Sunday roast selection, and many of the dishes feel suitably innovative (try the oyster mushroom tempura starter). The pub also serves up weekend breakfast, a rarity for a pub, and it’s a great spot to book with a group of friends or the whole family. Don’t skip over the wine list, which emphasizes new world European bottles, or the beer selection, comprised of options from London breweries.
The Prince Arthur
- 95 Forest Rd, London E8 3BH
Hackney pub The Prince Arthur was relaunched in 2020 and has since established itself as a go-to in east London for top-notch, truly great pub food. The pub itself is charming and rustic, with a proper neighborhood vibe that befits its London Fields-adjacent location. The menu showcases thoughtful takes on British dishes like pan-roasted hake and Sunday roast, with many smaller plate options to taste and share. You can also find modern cocktails, a curated wine list and a range of beers on tap, all of which are reasonably priced for London. The Prince Arthur has a sister pub, The Plough, located in nearby Homerton, where you can find a more basic, but similarly thoughtful, menu and comfortable vibe.