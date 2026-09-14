The Restaurants, Bars and Clubs to See and Be Seen During London Fashion Week

London has no shortage of members’ clubs, trendy hotspots and in-the-know restaurants. But during London Fashion Week (on the calendar for Sept. 17-21 this fall), there are the seemingly cool places, and then there are the actually cool places. Because the British city has had so many new openings in the past few years, not all of the old-school haunts for LFW are still of-the-moment. Instead, designers and magazines are gravitating to fresh openings like Bar Finch or reimagined classics like Simpson’s in the Strand for gatherings and parties. Recently opened restaurants like One Club Row, Osteria Vibrato and Dante Mayfair have also proven popular with the in-crowd in recent months.

Although LFW shows tend to happen all over London, often in cultural venues or museums, most attendees congregate around Soho, Mayfair and Covent Garden—neighborhoods with plenty of good restaurants, bars and members’ clubs. The designers, stylists, models and A-list celebs gather for official afterparties and unofficial dinners, often taking over private dining rooms or even entire restaurants. While you’re not guaranteed to see someone important during LFW, spending time in certain places increases your likelihood. Here are the 15 best restaurants, bars and members’ clubs to see and be seen during London Fashion Week.