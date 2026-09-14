The Restaurants, Bars and Clubs to See and Be Seen During London Fashion Week
The new openings, revived institutions and discreet members’ clubs that anchor the city’s unofficial Fashion Week itinerary.Read More
London has no shortage of members’ clubs, trendy hotspots and in-the-know restaurants. But during London Fashion Week (on the calendar for Sept. 17-21 this fall), there are the seemingly cool places, and then there are the actually cool places. Because the British city has had so many new openings in the past few years, not all of the old-school haunts for LFW are still of-the-moment. Instead, designers and magazines are gravitating to fresh openings like Bar Finch or reimagined classics like Simpson’s in the Strand for gatherings and parties. Recently opened restaurants like One Club Row, Osteria Vibrato and Dante Mayfair have also proven popular with the in-crowd in recent months.
Although LFW shows tend to happen all over London, often in cultural venues or museums, most attendees congregate around Soho, Mayfair and Covent Garden—neighborhoods with plenty of good restaurants, bars and members’ clubs. The designers, stylists, models and A-list celebs gather for official afterparties and unofficial dinners, often taking over private dining rooms or even entire restaurants. While you’re not guaranteed to see someone important during LFW, spending time in certain places increases your likelihood. Here are the 15 best restaurants, bars and members’ clubs to see and be seen during London Fashion Week.
The Ultimate Guide to Experiencing London During Fashion Week
Simpson’s in the Strand
- 100 Strand, London WC2R 0EW
The revitalized Simpson’s in the Strand, which reopened in March, is an ideal spot to mingle with a buzzy crowd, whether it’s during breakfast, at the bar or during the very popular dinnertime rush. Since coming back to life, the historic venue has hosted events for British Vogue, GQ and Burberry, quickly cementing its status in the fashion industry. It’s home to two restaurants, Grand Divan and Romano’s, along with Simpson’s Bar, and the food is classic English, some of which arrives tableside on the iconic trolleys. It will certainly host more events during LFW, but you can also book a table yourself.
Osteria Vibrato
- 6 Greek St, London W1D 4DE
Since opening in February, Osteria Vibrato has wooed diners with its buzzy atmosphere and Italian dishes that showcase the cuisine of various regions across Italy. It’s chaotic and loud, with tables packed together and drinks arriving rapidly. It feels like New York by way of Italy, and the crowd tends to reflect that, comprising Soho locals, London foodies and discerning visitors. Share the white risotto with 30-month Parmigiano Reggiano, an easy favorite that never leaves the menu, and be sure to take advantage of the wine list, which features Italian and French labels.
Toklas
- 1 Surrey St, Temple, London WC2R 2ND
Toklas, located in the hip 180 Strand building, comes with a strong pedigree before you even walk in the door. The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant is owned by Amanda Sharp and Matthew Slotover, the co-founders of the Frieze Art Fair. Art by Wolfgang Tillmans and Ragna Bley covers the walls, and the space is vibrant and busy during both lunch and dinner. The menu changes seasonally, often highlighting British produce and ingredients. Their vegetable dishes are as good as anything with meat or fish, and the bar menu includes a variety of N/A and alcoholic options. It’s a favorite with celebrities, too: Donatella Versace, Dua Lipa and Alexa Chung are among past guests.
Café Cecilia
- 32 Andrews Rd, London E8 4FX
Although it’s slightly off the beaten path in Hackney, Café Cecilia has a serious fashion pedigree—it’s helmed by Max Rocha, son of fashion designer John Rocha and brother to Simone Rocha. Before opening Café Cecilia, Rocha catered various art and fashion shoots, and his family’s sharp aesthetic translates into his food, which is elegantly simple. The Guinness bread is a must, as is whatever fish dish he’s cooking that day. The restaurant also serves breakfast, ideal for an early meeting on the east side.
Maison François
- 34 Duke St, St James's, London SW1Y 6DF
French brasserie Maison François, located in St. James, has become one of London’s go-to breakfast spots since it opened in 2020. The vast menu, which features everything from eggs to pastries to quinoa porridge, is as attractive as its casual-chic vibe. It serves an all-day menu later on, and the convivial atmosphere is well suited to groups or a one-on-one rendezvous. It’s one of those places where you never know who you might see at the adjacent table: Florence Pugh celebrated her birthday in the restaurant, and Poppy Delevingne and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie popped by the opening party.
One Club Row
- 1 Club Row, London E1 6JX
One Club Row draws on influences from both New York and Paris, yet it also feels distinctly part of the London scene. The hip restaurant opened its doors in 2025 and instantly became the go-to place in Shoreditch, enticing diners with its martinis and its cheeseburger, the latter of which arrives with a perfect side of au poivre sauce for dipping. It’s a place where cool people—including Dua Lipa—drink, eat and go on dates, and it will impress anyone you need to take out during London Fashion Week. The martinis and the burger are the most popular orders, but you can’t go wrong with any of the cocktails or with the moules frites, a lighter option for those rushing between fashion shows.
Apricity
- 68 Duke St, London W1K 6JU
Sustainability tends to be a hot topic during Fashion Week, and there’s nowhere better suited to have the conversation than Apricity, a Mayfair restaurant that prioritizes low waste, foraged ingredients and seasonal produce. There are plenty of plant-based dishes on offer, and chef-owner Chantelle Nicholson uses creative techniques to ensure everything is as Earth-friendly as possible. The dining room is artistically elegant, with purposefully unfinished walls and sculptural lighting. This is one you’ll want to book in advance, especially if you’re bringing a small crowd.
Kumori
- 26 Denman St, London W1D 7HX
Los Angeles visitors will surely delight upon discovering that the quintessentially California baked crab hand roll has appeared in London courtesy of Kumori, a contemporary Japanese spot in Soho. The restaurant is vibrant, fun and perfect for a quick, delicious meal if you don’t have much time between fashion shows. The hand rolls are made to order and handed to diners, and the menu also includes sashimi and crispy rice with tuna. Kumori has collaborated with The Twenty Two, a boutique hotel beloved by the fashion set, and recently popped up at the Monaco F1 Grand Prix. The crowd tends to be young, interesting and interested. Expect them to collaborate with a fashion brand during LFW.
The Hart
- 56 Blandford St, London W1U 7JA
The fiery demise of Chiltern Firehouse last year left a void on the popular Marylebone street, which has always been a haven for celebrities and fashionistas. The Hart, from the Public House group, has stepped in to fill that gap. The chic pub, which serves thoughtful, deceptively simple British cuisine, is almost impossible to book unless you plan in advance—and that’s exactly why you’ll want to go. It serves a great selection of wine and bubbles, and the in-crowd often goes there for weekday lunch. It’s actually good, not just busy. With Chiltern Firehouse not scheduled to reopen until next April, The Hart has plenty of time to establish itself as the new local hotspot.
Annabel’s
- 46 Berkeley Square, London W1J 5AT
London’s hottest members’ club is still Annabel’s, the Mayfair hotspot that hosts parties for every special event in town, from Fashion Week to the BAFTA Awards. It’s been open since 1963 and has welcomed everyone from Kate Moss to Mick Jagger to Princess Diana. Its exclusivity and discretion tend to attract the true glitterati, whether it’s for drinks or dinner, and the club is exceptionally popular during LFW. You’re sure to see someone of note inside—that is, if you can get in. If you do, dress the part: Annabel’s has a strict dress code (no ripped denim, formal shoes, no shorts for men under any circumstances, and a required blazer for men after 6 p.m.).
Café Deco
- 43 Store St, London WC1E 7DB
Café Deco, a seasonal British restaurant, has the appeal of delicious food and a quiet location in Bloomsbury, not far from busy Covent Garden. It’s helmed by chef Anna Tobias, who serves thoughtfully simple dishes that highlight local ingredients alongside a solid wine list. It’s tasteful rather than ostentatious, which has made it a preferred post-show spot for editors, stylists and designers to host private dinners. Best of all: no one will spill on who they’ve seen there, so you can dine without feeling watched. Don’t skip out on the egg mayonnaise starter, a dish that will impress even the most fussy of diners.
Dante Mayfair
- Brook St, London W1K 4HR
After a successful pop-up in Claridge’s last year, New York import Dante officially set up shop in the Mayfair hotel in mid-June. It’s notably grander than its historic Greenwich Village sister, which has welcomed celebrities like Al Pacino, Bob Dylan, Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe. It features a light-filled dining room and a small outdoor terrace; guests can opt to come in for breakfast or the all-day dining menu. The food is very good, especially the raw seafood, and the grilled mains and kale salad will definitely suit those in town for LFW.
Bar Finch
- 31 Cork St, London W1S 3NQ
Filmmaker and publisher Charles Finch is behind Bar Finch, a recent addition to London’s bar scene. It’s touted as a classic aperitivo bar, although the Mayfair spot serves a full menu of Italian dishes, including grilled fish, pasta and a dynamite Caesar salad. Breakfast and bar snacks are also available, and the drinks list pays homage to Finch’s work, including a cocktail called A Rabbit’s Foot after his own magazine. The bar has already hosted events for Chanel and Mulberry, and the opening party in June brought in a swanky set of attendees, from Daphne Guinness to Marisa Abela.
Poon’s at Somerset House
- Lancaster Pl, London WC2R 1LA
After years of pursuing other paths, Amy Poon relaunched her father’s famous Chinese restaurant in Somerset House last November. The original, which debuted in 1973, was a favorite of celebrities like Mick Jagger and Barbra Streisand, and made Bill Poon the first Chinese chef to earn a Michelin star. The new iteration is artsy and comfortable, with stylish decor and a historic setting. The food is great for sharing if you’re in a group, and the N/A drinks are just as good as the alcoholic ones. Like the best fashion, Poon’s at Somerset House is effortlessly elegant and timeless.
Gymkhana
- 42 Albemarle St, London W1S 4JH
Indian fine dining restaurant Gymkhana played host to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce earlier this year, another notch in the two Michelin-starred eatery’s belt. The food is served as a tasting menu or à la carte, and guests can opt to sit across two distinct floors. There’s also a chic cocktail lounge and a private dining room, which attract designers, A-listers and models throughout LFW. Not only is the restaurant popular, but it’s also very good, showcasing elevated Indian cuisine in a particularly Instagrammable way.
Mount St. Restaurant
- 41-43 Mount St, London W1K 2RX
Located above the Audley Public House pub in Mayfair, Mount St. Restaurant is known for its refined, seasonal British dishes and its impressive art collection, including works by David Hockney, Lucien Freud and Andy Warhol. Its private event spaces attract fashion brands like Chanel and Paul Smith, and designers and editors can be spotted in the dining room throughout London Fashion Week. It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, all of which are buzzy times to dine, and the Sunday lunch menu is a great opportunity for weekend gatherings. Even if you don’t glimpse a celebrity, the art is worth the visit.