Strawberries, Tea and Champagne: The London Hotels With the Best Wimbledon Experiences
London’s hotels are getting in on Wimbledon with themed afternoon teas, outdoor screenings, strawberries and cream, Champagne pairings and Centre Court packages.Read More
Summer in England means two things: the potential for actual sunshine and the arrival of Wimbledon. The annual tennis championship (the oldest in the world), held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London’s Wimbledon neighborhood, kicked off June 29 and continues through July 12. It’s an exciting time in the British city, with free screenings taking over parks, squares and even hotel courtyards. It also means the arrival of fresh strawberries, Pimm’s cups and free-flowing Champagne. Many of the city’s hotels join the festivities with a limited-edition afternoon tea, a package stay with tickets to the event or outdoor screenings—a great way to get in on the action if you’re not actually attending Wimbledon.
And if you are going, although Wimbledon is located outside the city center, it’s easily accessed on the Underground from many hotels, making it a good idea to pair an overnight stay with an afternoon tea experience. Whether you’re looking for a low-key afternoon drinking Champagne and eating strawberries or you want to go full-out with an indulgent selection of tennis-themed pastries, you’ll find it in London in the next few weeks. Here are the London hotels with the best Wimbledon experiences for 2026.
Wimbledon Hotel Experience Guide
- Wimbledon Afternoon Tea at The Royal Horseguards Hotel
- Centre Court-Yard at The Ham Yard Hotel
- Strawberry Afternoon Tea at The Peninsula London
- Wimbledon Afternoon Tea at The Milestone
- Garden Room Terrace at The Lanesborough
- Wimbledon Experience at The Egerton House Hotel
- Wimbledon Afternoon Tea at Hotel Café Royal
- Wimbledon in the Garden at The Zetter Bloomsbury
- Strawberry Season Afternoon Tea at The Langham
- Wimbledon Afternoon Tea at the InterContinental London Park Lane
- Summer of Sports at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair
- Cocktail Pairing at Beaverbrook Townhouse
Wimbledon Afternoon Tea at The Royal Horseguards Hotel
- 2 Whitehall Ct, London SW1A 2EJ
Want a finger sandwich with your tennis? The Green Parlour at The Royal Horseguards Hotel will serve a Wimbledon afternoon tea from June 29 through July 12. It will feature sandwiches and scones alongside three Wimbledon-themed desserts inspired by the tournament, including a lemon cheesecake combining raspberries, Pimm’s and lemon. The Parlour’s terrace will also feature a screen showcasing the tournament. A similar experience can be booked at the Clermont Hotel Group’s other properties: The Clermont London Charing Cross, The Tower Hotel and The Clermont London Victoria.
Centre Court-Yard at The Ham Yard Hotel
- 1 Ham Yard, London W1D 7DT
For the third year in a row, Soho’s Ham Yard Hotel will transform its terrace into a Wimbledon viewing space. The hotel will broadcast the championships each day of Wimbledon from 11 a.m., although visitors will need to book a spot for the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles and Doubles Finals on July 11 and 12. Along with the big screen, the Ham Yard will serve special cocktails and classic strawberries and cream, alongside a themed afternoon tea (£53 per person) offered either inside or as an outdoor picnic (the tea, of course, includes a Pimm’s No.1 tartlet).
Strawberry Afternoon Tea at The Peninsula London
- 1 Grosvenor Pl, London SW1X 7HJ
The Peninsula London will host a seasonal strawberry afternoon tea (£85 per person) in celebration of summer tennis from July 13 through September 6. The tea, served in the hotel’s grand lobby and in the 8th-floor restaurant, Soleil by Claude, will feature strawberry-led pastries, like a strawberry choux with strawberry compote. It will also include a chocolate tennis ball in honor of Wimbledon, which guests will be invited to smash open with a mini tennis racquet during the experience.
Wimbledon Afternoon Tea at The Milestone
- 1-3 Kensington Ct, London W8 5DL
Not only is The Milestone an elegant hotel with a good location for those heading to Wimbledon, but the boutique property is also serving up a themed afternoon tea (£85 per person) from June 29 through July 12. Served in the luxury hotel’s Park Lounge, the tea will showcase sweet treats inspired by the tournament, including a tennis ball pastry. If you want to go really big, book into the Hermès Suite, a stylish room with a collection of vintage Hermès scarves on the walls.
Garden Room Terrace at The Lanesborough
- Hyde Park Corner, London SW1X 7TA
Enjoy British summertime on The Lanesborough’s Garden Room Terrace, a quiet space not far from the buzz of Hyde Park Corner. To celebrate Wimbledon, the hotel will serve a glass of Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle Iteration No. 27 alongside Kentish strawberries and cream—a discerning treat for those who want to enjoy the taste of the championships without the crowds.
Wimbledon Experience at The Egerton House Hotel
- 17-19 Egerton Terrace, London SW3 2BX
Travelers can book a minimum two-night stay at The Egerton House Hotel to embark on the hotel’s special Wimbledon Experience (£3,510 per room per night). It includes a pair of Centre Court or Court One tickets, with exclusive access to the Debenture Lounge, as well as daily breakfast, Wimbledon-themed turndown service and complimentary tickets to the nearby V&A Museum. The hotel will even provide an Oyster card so you can take the Tube to the tournament without hassle.
Wimbledon Afternoon Tea at Hotel Café Royal
- 10 Air St, London W1B 5AB
To celebrate the annual tennis tournament, Hotel Café Royal will debut a limited-edition afternoon tea. Dubbed “Game, Set, Matcha!,” the experience will run June 22 through July 19 and feature seasonal treats that pay homage to Wimbledon. The centerpiece of the tea is the matcha court, a cake that echoes the actual tennis court, and guests can also expect a tennis ball cake and strawberry sorbet. Hotel Café Royal already serves a memorable afternoon tea thanks to its historic setting and tea sommelier, and the hotel, located in Piccadilly Circus, is one of the city’s most popular luxury stays.
Wimbledon in the Garden at The Zetter Bloomsbury
- 2-7 Montague St, London WC1B 5BP
The Zetter Bloomsbury debuted an immersive Wimbledon experience on June 29. Running through July 12, the hotel will use its private garden and Orangery as an elegant setting for daily match screenings, seasonal drinks and a limited-edition Wimbledon afternoon tea. Themed drinks will include the strawberries-and-cream frosé, while the afternoon tea, served in the Orangery, will feature an Eton mess cup and strawberry-and-cream entremets. Guests can take advantage of deck chairs spread out around the garden and can indulge in a picnic hamper filled with Lanson Champagne, strawberries and cream, a sausage roll or cheese and onion quiche, and chocolate (£75 each).
Strawberry Season Afternoon Tea at The Langham
- 1C Portland Pl, London W1B 1JA
Wimbledon has long been associated with British strawberries thanks to its summer setting. The Langham will pay homage to the seasonal fruit with a special strawberry season afternoon tea in its elegant Palm Court (£85 per person). The tea, available June 22 through Aug. 2, will showcase vine-ripened strawberries from Kent farm J Myatt and Co Ltd. in various forms, including seasonal pastries, homemade strawberry ice cream and sorbet—all served from a bespoke strawberry cart. It’s not specifically Wimbledon themed, but it certainly celebrates one of the best treats of the tournament.
Wimbledon Afternoon Tea at the InterContinental London Park Lane
- One Hamilton Place, Park Ln, London W1J 7QY
The InterContinental London Park Lane will host a special afternoon tea in its Wellington Lounge from June 15 through July 12 (£85 per person). The whimsical pastries include a calamansi and raspberry tennis ball and a British strawberries-and-cream hat, and guests can, of course, spread strawberry and vanilla jam on the scones. It’s a particularly theatrical experience that includes a Veuve Clicquot trolley with bottles popped by the servers with swords. A vegetarian version and a kid-friendly menu are available.
Summer of Sports at Mandarin Oriental Mayfair
- 22 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JP
The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is paying homage to all things sport this summer, including Wimbledon and the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. The curated program offers guests priority access to Centre Court tickets and VIP Silverstone experiences, alongside themed in-hotel flourishes like signature Wimbledon cocktails. The Wimbledon experience (price varies) is in partnership with Ralph Lauren, so guests will also receive a Wimbledon‑themed gift box and an exclusive invitation to the brand’s New Bond Street boutique for a private styling experience.
Cocktail Pairing at Beaverbrook Townhouse
- 115-116 Sloane St, London SW1X 9PJ
Tennis lovers can combine their passion for the sport with an interest in culinary creations at Beaverbrook Townhouse in Chelsea. The hotel has created a limited-edition pairing inspired by the tournament's most iconic flavors: the 1877 cocktail, named after the year Wimbledon began, and a twist on strawberries and cream. The cocktail features yuzushu, fino sherry, cucumber and Cocchi Americano Bianco vermouth, and it’s served alongside a Japanese-style strawberry sando with either matcha or yuzu.