Strawberries, Tea and Champagne: The London Hotels With the Best Wimbledon Experiences

Summer in England means two things: the potential for actual sunshine and the arrival of Wimbledon. The annual tennis championship (the oldest in the world), held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London’s Wimbledon neighborhood, kicked off June 29 and continues through July 12. It’s an exciting time in the British city, with free screenings taking over parks, squares and even hotel courtyards. It also means the arrival of fresh strawberries, Pimm’s cups and free-flowing Champagne. Many of the city’s hotels join the festivities with a limited-edition afternoon tea, a package stay with tickets to the event or outdoor screenings—a great way to get in on the action if you’re not actually attending Wimbledon.

And if you are going, although Wimbledon is located outside the city center, it’s easily accessed on the Underground from many hotels, making it a good idea to pair an overnight stay with an afternoon tea experience. Whether you’re looking for a low-key afternoon drinking Champagne and eating strawberries or you want to go full-out with an indulgent selection of tennis-themed pastries, you’ll find it in London in the next few weeks. Here are the London hotels with the best Wimbledon experiences for 2026.