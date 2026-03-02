The Top Lots to Watch in the March London Sales

Spring arrives in London with the annual Modern and Contemporary auctions, staged each March as one of the first major market tests of the year. And after November’s multi-billion-dollar New York auctions, expectations are elevated.

With five works estimated above £5 million—by Monet, Bacon, Freud, Basquiat and Fontana—Sotheby’s is aiming to achieve £113-160.8 million across its March series, with the Evening Sale alone projected to generate £96.7-135.9 million. The centerpiece is a quartet of masterpieces from the Lewis Collection, described as one of the most important troves of School of London works to come to market in recent years.

Meanwhile, Christie’s 20th/21st Century Art Marquee Week is projected to bring £87-131 million, led by masterworks by Henry Moore and Wassily Kandinsky with estimates above £10 million. The lineup also features a 1980s photo-derived painting by Gerhard Richter with a high estimate of £9 million, alongside one of his “Abstraktes Bild” canvases from 1991 estimated at £4.5-6.5 million. Altogether, the evening sales are expected to generate £143-217 million, contributing to a broader Marquee Week total projected at £174-263 million.

What follows are the 10 lots that are expected to define the week’s results.