The London Insider’s Guide to Marylebone and Mayfair

London’s central neighborhoods of Marylebone and Mayfair are two of the British city’s most prestigious, fashionable areas. Divided by Oxford Street, the adjacent upscale neighborhoods, which border Hyde Park, Green Park and Regents Park, are known for their fine dining, high-end shopping and elegant hotels. Mayfair is home to Bond Street and Saville Row, while the Marylebone High Street is one of the best shopping destinations in London (as well as home to a farmers market on Sundays). They’re a perfect location to call home while visiting, especially if you plan to enjoy the West End or explore the Royal Parks.

Whether you’re looking for the hottest new restaurant or something more local, both Marylebone and Mayfair are chic destinations in central London for travelers to get to know better. From the best hotels to the top eateries and bars, we’ve broken down everything you need to know when planning a trip to the area in the English capital, including what to do and where to stay. Skip the tourist traps of Madame Tussauds on Marylebone Road and the Sherlock Holmes Museum on Baker Street, and enjoy the neighborhoods like a Londoner.