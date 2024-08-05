The London Insider’s Guide to Marylebone and Mayfair
London’s central neighborhoods of Marylebone and Mayfair are two of the British city’s most prestigious, fashionable areas. Divided by Oxford Street, the adjacent upscale neighborhoods, which border Hyde Park, Green Park and Regents Park, are known for their fine dining, high-end shopping and elegant hotels. Mayfair is home to Bond Street and Saville Row, while the Marylebone High Street is one of the best shopping destinations in London (as well as home to a farmers market on Sundays). They’re a perfect location to call home while visiting, especially if you plan to enjoy the West End or explore the Royal Parks.
Whether you’re looking for the hottest new restaurant or something more local, both Marylebone and Mayfair are chic destinations in central London for travelers to get to know better. From the best hotels to the top eateries and bars, we’ve broken down everything you need to know when planning a trip to the area in the English capital, including what to do and where to stay. Skip the tourist traps of Madame Tussauds on Marylebone Road and the Sherlock Holmes Museum on Baker Street, and enjoy the neighborhoods like a Londoner.
Where to Stay
Mandarin Oriental Mayfair
- 22 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JP
The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is one of London’s—if not England’s—hottest hotel openings of 2024. The hotel brand’s second property in London (the first is in Knightsbridge), the stylish luxury hotel occupies a prime location on Mayfair’s prestigious Hanover Square, with 141 contemporary rooms and suites ornately decorated with high-end details like Dyson hairdryers and Nespresso coffee machines. The underground spa and gym are a top-notch addition to the neighborhood (try one of the signature facials from Swiss Perfections). The hotel’s restaurant, Akira Back, serves Japanese and Korean dishes with an upscale-casual feel perfect for lunch or dinner, though the hotel is situated just a short walk from buzzy Soho, if you want to leave the property to dine. Later in 2024, the highly-anticipated ABar Rooftop will welcome guests and locals for drinks and city views.
The Connaught Hotel
- 16 Carlos Pl, London W1K 2AL
Since opening in the 19th century, The Connaught Hotel has been a mainstay of Mayfair, known for its high-end service, Aman spa and award-winning Connaught Bar. The five-star property, part of the Maybourne Group, is located on Carlos Place in the heart of the neighborhood, an easy walk from shopping street boutiques and Green Park. The rooms and suites are modern with historical flourishes, and the signature suites, especially the terrace suite, are worth the splurge. Guests have a wealth of choice from the restaurants, which include eateries from French chefs Hélène Darroze and Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and the martini trolley in the bar is always a must-order. Don’t miss the chic desserts at The Connaught Patisserie by Nicolas Rouzaud, one of the most upscale bakeries in the area.
Nobu Hotel Portman Square
- 22 Portman Square, London W1H 7BG
Nobu Hotel Portman Square marks London’s second iteration of the Japanese-inspired hotel. The rooms and suites are elegant and modern, with thoughtful touches like traditional tea sets and Grown Alchemist products. Opt for one with a balcony, which makes the most of the skyline views. Downstairs, Nobu Pilates and an expansive gym are available for fitness buffs (although the northeast entrance to Hyde Park, with the Marble Arch, is only a few blocks away). The hotel also has a Nobu restaurant and a terrace bar, which includes coveted outdoor seating, for those who prefer not to venture out into the neighborhood.
1 Hotel Mayfair
- 3 Berkeley St, London W1J 8DL
1 Hotel Mayfair opened in Mayfair in 2023 embodies contemporary eco-luxury. The sustainable hotel boasts more than 1,000 plants, both in the public spaces and in the guest rooms themselves. The tranquil rooms and suites are outfitted with Bamford products, yoga mats and in-room filtered water taps, which is a great detail for those on the go. Its restaurant Dovetale, from two Michelin-starred chef Tom Sellers, showcases classic European cuisine (and a memorable Sunday roast), while the more low-key Neighbours café offers coffee and health-conscious snacks. That focus on self-care extends to the Bamford Wellness Spa and the fitness offerings, which include group workout classes and outdoor running club. While the hotel is conveniently situated in Mayfair, the property offers guests the use of its electric house car to explore the city, whether you want to see Buckingham Palace in Westminster or explore the charming streets of Notting Hill.
Claridge's
- Brook St, London W1K 4HR
Claridge’s is one of London’s original luxury hotels, first opening its doors in 1856. It has since become an institution and bucket-list stay for many travelers, embodying timeless elegance and memorable service, with past guests ranging from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert to Audrey Hepburn and Brad Pitt. The suites are especially opulent, with many including terraces and balconies that situate guests directly over Mayfair. Claridge’s Spa offers a zen respite from the busy neighborhood, while the hotel’s afternoon tea service, set in the Foyer, is known as one of the best in town. Claridge’s Restaurant serves high-end classics along with a Sunday roast, and Claridge's ArtSpace Café has become a go-to spot for pastries and coffee.
What to Do
Royal Academy of Arts
- Burlington House, Piccadilly, London W1J 0BD
Part museum and part arts school, Royal Academy of the Arts is one of London’s favorite places to see both classic and contemporary art exhibitions. It’s known for its annual summer exhibition, which showcases work from an open submission, and throughout the year, RA hosts solo exhibits from artists like Cornelia Parker and Ai Weiwei, in addition to themed shows. There are also regular events, book signings and talks, along with several bars and restaurants. The best spot to hang out is Poster Bar, which serves drinks and snacks by chef José Pizarro.
Fortnum & Mason
- 181 Piccadilly, London W1A 1ER
Founded in Piccadilly in 1707, Fortnum & Mason is one of London’s most prestigious department stores. Its flagship shop, on the southern edge of Mayfair just a few streets from St. James’s Street, boasts high-end products and goods, from tea to biscuits to caviar, and the historic Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon. It’s a popular place to indulge in afternoon tea (the cakes are unlimited) and it’s a great spot for a few coveted souvenirs. The store also sells picnic baskets, which can be a fun purchase before heading to nearby Green Park. For another must-visit department store stop, make the 20-minute walk to Selfridges.
The Wallace Collection
- Hertford House, Manchester Square, London W1U 3BN
The Wallace Collection isn’t one of London’s most well-known art museums, but it is one of the most tranquil. Located in what was once a private townhouse in Marylebone, the national museum showcases paintings, sculptures, furniture and arms, with a focus on 18th- and 19th-century works collected by the Marquesses of Hertford and Sir Richard Wallace. There is a permanent collection alongside rotating special exhibits, and the café offers a respite point for drinks or a snack. The café also serves afternoon tea in a light-filled setting and is known as one of the more affordable tea experiences in London.
Wigmore Hall
- 36 Wigmore St, London W1U 2BP
Wigmore Hall, found in Marylebone, is one of London’s top concert halls, even if it’s not quite as famous as some of the city’s more notable venues. It focuses on chamber and instrumental music, with an impressive calendar of events that typically features more than 500 concerts each year. The tickets are affordable and the hall encourages a broad range of audience members to attend its concert, many of which don’t need to be booked in advance. It’s a great spot to spend an evening, especially when visiting during the winter. If you want to make a day out of it, explore the boutiques on Marylebone Lane before or after.
Regent’s Park
London has a lot of incredible green spaces, but Regents Park may be its best. The park, part of the city’s Royal Parks along with its neighbor Primrose Hill, borders Marylebone to the north and is a great place for a long stroll or a quiet picnic. Queen Mary’s Rose Gardens bloom throughout the spring and summer, while the hidden St. John's Lodge Garden is a quiet, peaceful spot that even locals don’t know exists. Families can stop by the London Zoo or visit the Boating Pond, and the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre hosts plays and concerts throughout the warmer months.
Where to Eat and Drink
Lurra
- 9 Seymour Pl, London W1H 5BA
While Mayfair gets a lot of the prestige when it comes to dining, Marylebone has a few hidden secrets, including Basque fine dining spot Lurra. The restaurant serves one of the best steaks in town, with inspiration from charcoal and wood grilling techniques. The dishes are shareable and delicious, offering a memorable dining experience that is ideal for a special occasion or a weekend night out. Don’t miss the Basque cheesecake, available by the slice or whole.
Chiltern Firehouse
- 1 Chiltern St, London W1U 7PA
It’s see and be seen at Chiltern Firehouse, a celebrity nightlife hotspot in the heart of Marylebone. The restaurant, helmed by head chef Luke Hunns, focuses on contemporary cuisine with an American flair. It’s a great brunch spot, but dinner is especially lively, with many guests gathering on the terrace during warmer weather. You’ll need a reservation, even for drinks. Chiltern Firehouse, a sister property to Chateau Marmont, is also a hotel should you need a stylish-but-discreet room at the end of the night.
The Colony Grill Room
- 8 Balderton St, Brown Hart Gardens, London W1K 6TF
The Colony Grill Room, located inside the Beaumont Hotel, brings a classic New York grill restaurant to London. It’s sophisticated and comfortable, with precise service and a menu that includes perfectly-cooked steaks, tableside Caesar salads and a top-notch cheeseburger. There are options for pescatarians and vegetarians as well, and dessert is plentiful and indulgent. The wine list should impress diners with its focus on American and European regions. Weekend brunch or lunch is a good option if the dinner service is fully booked.
Bibi
- 42 N Audley St, London W1K 6ZP
London has plenty of great Indian restaurants, but Bibi is one of the most exciting. Opened in a charming Georgian building in 2021 by chef Chet Sharma, the Mayfair restaurant takes a contemporary, thoughtful approach to nostalgic dishes and flavors from India. It’s best enjoyed as a tasting menu, available at lunch and dinner, and it’s a good idea to book it as early as possible. If you can, opt for a seat at the counter, which brings diner into the action and gives you a front row seat to the team’s creativity.
The Ritz Restaurant
- 150 Piccadilly, London W1J 9BR
For something traditional, the Ritz Restaurant exemplifies classic London dining in an opulent setting. Located in the iconic Ritz Hotel alongside Green Park, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as weekend dinner with live entertainment. There is an inflexible dress code and the service is flawless, so you can expect a royal-adjacent meal suited for the British upper class. The food itself is precise and available both as a tasting menu or à la carte. It’s a splurge, but a bucket list stop for many travelers.
Jikoni
- 19-21 Blandford St, London W1U 3DH
Jikoni is a more casual option for visitors to London, but one that showcases the city’s love for different global cuisines. It draws inspiration from South Asia, the Far East, the Middle East, East Africa and Britain, serving dishes that feel both comforting and exciting. Weekend brunch is a winner, especially when paired with the Marylebone Farmers Market on Sundays, and all of the menus cater to plant-based diners in an attentive way. The drinks list is equally inclusive, with lots of non-alcoholic options alongside the cocktails and wine.
Kol
- 9 Seymour St, London W1H 7BA
Mexican food in the U.K. tends to be a miss, but chef Santiago Lastra scored with Kol, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Marylebone that uses British ingredients and Mexican flavors. It’s a highly-coveted reservations (join the mailing list and pray), but the dishes are vibrant and memorable. If you can’t get in, the downstairs Kol Mezcaleria welcomes walk-ins and serves drinks and small plates with a focus on Mexican spirits. Kol is lively and welcoming, with a reputation that is well-earned, making it worth the splurge.
The Cocochine
- 27 Bruton Pl, London W1J 6NQ
The Cocochine opened earlier in 2024 and has since become a destination for both chic fine dining and art. The restaurant sees chef Larry Jayasekara partnering with Hamiltons Gallery founder Tim Jefferies, who adorned the dining room walls with notable photography from artists like Irving Penn and Richard Avedon. The food is fashionable (think otoro with golden Oscietra caviar) and photogenic, and there is a savory pie list for those who want something heartier. Be sure to book in advance as the restaurant is fairly intimate.
Kwãnt Mayfair
- 52 Stratton St, London W1J 8LN
Kwãnt Mayfair opened its doors last year after welcoming guests to its now-closed Regent Street location. The cocktail spot, from former Savoy head bartender Eric Lorincz, is a contemporary bar with a lot of carefully-crafted drink options, as well as small plates of food. This spot is no reservations, so pop in for a drink before or after dinner when in Mayfair.
Hide Below
- 85 Piccadilly, London W1J 7NB
Hide boasts innovative, theatrical dining, but it is also home to a cocktail bar that is worth a visit. The bar is walk-in only (go early) and serves high-end cocktails and wine in an intimate, stylish space. The drinks, both signature and classic cocktails, are available as non-alcoholic versions for those who opt not to imbibe. Reserve a table for dinner afterwards if you’re looking for a special meal.
Noble Rot Mayfair
- 5 Trebeck Street, London W1J 7LT
If wine’s your thing you probably already know about Noble Rot, which now has several locations around London. Although it’s primarily a restaurant, the recently-opened Mayfair edition has its own two-floor wine bar available for walk-ins. The food menu changes daily, but the wine list is consistently interesting and expansive, with tons of choice for every palate.