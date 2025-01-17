Romance can mean different things to different people, but we can all agree that there’s nothing better than a romantic hotel experience—whether it’s in honor of a holiday or not. London is a city of many hotels, from elegant, historic grand dames to chic, recently-opened boutiques, and many of these are perfect for an evening or weekend getaway as a couple. There are properties with luxurious spas, opulent bathtubs, signature suites, great locations and impressive views, as well as top-end restaurants and bars that make planning a romantic getaway all that much easier.

From the stylish Broadwick Soho, which boasts a memorable rooftop bar, to Shangri-La Hotel at the Shard, London, known for its panoramic cityscape, London has romantic hideaway options for all types of travelers and preferences. And you don’t have to partake in a Valentine’s Day offer to embrace all that these properties have to offer. Make any night a date night at one of these London hotels, including the historic Hotel Café Royal and recently opened Mandarin Oriental Mayfair. Whether you’re traveling for V-Day or want to check-in for a casual evening away, here are 10 of the most romantic hotels in London.