The Most Romantic Hotels in London
London is filled with romantic hideaways for every type of traveler.Read More
Romance can mean different things to different people, but we can all agree that there’s nothing better than a romantic hotel experience—whether it’s in honor of a holiday or not. London is a city of many hotels, from elegant, historic grand dames to chic, recently-opened boutiques, and many of these are perfect for an evening or weekend getaway as a couple. There are properties with luxurious spas, opulent bathtubs, signature suites, great locations and impressive views, as well as top-end restaurants and bars that make planning a romantic getaway all that much easier.
From the stylish Broadwick Soho, which boasts a memorable rooftop bar, to Shangri-La Hotel at the Shard, London, known for its panoramic cityscape, London has romantic hideaway options for all types of travelers and preferences. And you don’t have to partake in a Valentine’s Day offer to embrace all that these properties have to offer. Make any night a date night at one of these London hotels, including the historic Hotel Café Royal and recently opened Mandarin Oriental Mayfair. Whether you’re traveling for V-Day or want to check-in for a casual evening away, here are 10 of the most romantic hotels in London.
Hotel Café Royal
- 10 Air St, London W1B 5AB
The spa is the main attraction at Hotel Café Royal, a luxury hotel that towers over Piccadilly Circus. Part of the Set Collection, the five-star hotel has a glamorous history and an equally glamorous present, partially due to the Akasha Spa, a place for both romance and relaxation. The rooms and suites embrace a simple elegance, including a few indulgence suites that feature free-standing marble bathtubs. Although the location means there are plenty of restaurants and bars nearby, including in Soho, St. James and Mayfair, the property is home to the two Michelin-starred Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, ideal for an evening out. For something quintessentially British, book a table for afternoon tea, held at the on-site gilded salon once frequented by Oscar Wilde and David Bowie.
Broadwick Soho
- 20 Broadwick St, London W1F 8TH
The fashion set have claimed Broadwick Soho as the hottest spot in central London ever since it opened in late 2023. The maximalist, Art Deco-inspired boutique hotel is composed of 57 colorful, patterned rooms and suites that feature unique touches like elephant statues and candy jars. Despite the vintage feel, everything is high-end and modern, especially the marble bathrooms. Couples will enjoy the intimate, residents-only bar, The Nook, where you can play a collection of vinyl while you imbibe. The showpiece is Flute, the opulent rooftop bar with a wraparound outdoor terrace and memorable views, where you can partake in food and drinks with live music as an accompaniment. Downstairs on the ground floor, enjoy dinner at Dear Jackie, an Italian restaurant with a particularly romantic vibe.
The Hari
- 20 Chesham Pl, London SW1X 8HQ
Located in Belgravia, not far from Knightsbridge, The Hari feels like a secluded haven in the center of London. The five-star property has 85 rooms and suites that feature contemporary, comfortable décor and views of the neighborhood and nearby park. To amp up the romance, go for a Studio King Suite, which boasts a marble bathtub set in a bay window. The hotel also features a gym with a Peloton bike and a sleek, art-filled bar perfect for a cocktail before dinner. Downstairs, guests can enjoy Italian dishes at Il Pampero, a friendly restaurant known for its tiramisu trolley. The Hari has numerous sustainability practices, including running on 100 percent renewable energy, and there’s nothing more romantic than saving the planet.
1 Hotel Mayfair
- 3 Berkeley St, London W1J 8DL
Mayfair has plenty of fancy hotels, but 1 Hotel Mayfair, which opened in 2023, is more about comfort than it is about prestige. The eco-friendly hotel showcases a contemporary, nature-inspired design and its hallways and rooms are filled with hundreds of plants, echoing the greenery of nearby Green Park. The rooms and suites, some of which have amazing views, are understated and sleek with thoughtful flourishes like water refill stations, sustainable linens and yoga mats. The Bamford Wellness Spa offers a much-needed respite for travelers, while active couples can take advantage of the high-end gym and fitness classes. Dovetale, a restaurant from British chef Tom Sellers, is particularly memorable for its Sunday roast, as well as its Knickerbocker glory, a sundae that is custom-made from a vintage trolley and perfect for sharing. If you want to sightsee, the hotel is also within walking distance of Hyde Park and Buckingham Palace.
The Westin London City
- 60 Upper Thames St., London EC4V 3AD
It’s all about location at The Westin London City, which sits on the edge of the Thames and overlooks the Tate Modern and Shakespeare’s Globe. Although it’s known as a business hotel, the luxury property is actually ideal for travelers to London thanks to its proximity to many popular attractions (it’s about a five-minute walk to St. Paul’s Cathedral) and its underground Heavenly Spa, which offers treatments and spa packages. The rooms and suites are well-appointed and modern, with impressive offerings like the St. Paul Duplex Suite, a two-story suite with views of one of London’s most well-known landmarks. If you really want to go big, book one of the residences: apartment suites with panoramic views of the river that are extremely rare in London hotels.
Beaverbrook Townhouse
- 115-116 Sloane St, London SW1X 9PJ
If a boutique hotel is more your style, Beaverbrook Townhouse is one of London’s most charming. Set in Chelsea in two restored Georgian townhouses, just a few blocks from Sloane Square, the intimate west London property features only 14 suites, each inspired by a different London theater. The décor is ornate and nostalgic, but with modern touches like Nespresso coffee makers and heated bathroom floors. The mini bars are complimentary, although you may not need the snacks since the in-house restaurant, the Fuji Grill, serves up some of the city’s best Japanese cuisine in an elegant setting. There’s also a bar and an outdoor terrace, as well as access to the private (and very secluded) Cadogan Gardens. The hotel is the sister property to Beaverbrook, a luxury estate outside of London that is an equally—if not more—romantic experience.
Shangri-La at the Shard, London
- 31 St Thomas St, London SE1 9QU
Come for the amenities, stay for the vistas. Next door to London Bridge and right on the south bank of the Thames, The Shangri-La Hotel at the Shard, London features some of the city’s best hotel views, particularly if you like to look over the Thames and its surrounding neighborhoods from the floor-to-ceiling windows beside your bathtub. The suites, particularly the Southwark Suite, are a recommended indulgence if you want to impress your significant other, but the Shangri-La’s sense of luxury pervades the entire hotel. On the 52nd floor, guests can soak in an indoor pool (more dramatic views) or sit in the sky sauna, which has windows overlooking the city. TĪNG Restaurant is known for its afternoon tea experiences, but guests can also enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner in the Asian-inspired eatery. There are also several bars, including Gong.
The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair
- 22 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JP
The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, which debuted last year on Hanover Square, has quickly become one of London’s top hotel choices, particularly for couples. The rooms and suites are contemporary, elegant and well-designed, with amenities like Dyson hairdryers and yoga mats. The underground spa, a haven from busy central London, is the perfect place for a romantic break; relax side by side or to take advantage of one of the couples' treatments, uniquely tailored to each guest. The primary restaurant, Akira Back, serves a memorable Japanese-Korean meal, but the hotel’s latest opening, Dosa, is also worth booking for a more intimate chef’s table experience. Upstairs, ABar Rooftop has panoramic views of the city and live DJs in a chic setting, or you could just order in room service.
The Mandrake
- 20-21 Newman St, London W1T 1PG
The Mandrake, set in the heart of Fitzrovia, is an opulent boutique hotel near London’s West End with only 30 rooms and three suites—all of which embrace a truly lavish aesthetic. Guests looking for the spirit of romance should select one of the terrace rooms, set in the hotel’s hanging garden, or the Newman Suite, which goes all-in on the vibrant décor, including a claw-foot bath tub and a chandelier. The Mandrake offers a unique spiritual wellbeing concierge service, with offerings like a couple massage or private yoga classes for two. The Yopo restaurant showcases South American cuisine in a delightfully maximalist setting, while Waeska bar is an eclectic spot for a post-dinner cocktail. This is a good pick for those looking for something less traditional or historic, but just as high-end.
The Ham Yard Hotel
- 1 Ham Yard, London W1D 7DT
Tucked away in a Soho courtyard, The Ham Yard Hotel is a favorite of celebrities staying in London, as well as those looking for a city getaway. There are 91 rooms and suites, designed in Firmdale Hotels’ signature colorful style, and all of them feature expansive windows with views of the city. The terrace suites are perfect for couples looking for a bit of romance, especially during the summer months, and the residences are ideal for those staying a bit longer. The lively bar and restaurant serves a memorable afternoon or an easy dinner, although there are plenty of top-end eateries located within a few blocks. Downstairs, guests will find the Soholistic spa, which features a coveted double treatment room, and a 1950s bowling alley, which can be booked by the hour.