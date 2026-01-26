London’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Date Night

Although London’s romantic side is often overshadowed by its bistro- and brasserie-filled Parisian neighbor, the British city is full of ways to woo a significant other. A walk along the Thames. Following in Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts’ footsteps in Notting Hill. Recreating the opening of Love, Actually as you land at Heathrow. But the restaurant scene, in particular, is replete with enticing romantic opportunities of all price points and cuisines. Whether you’re looking to wow someone with a Michelin-starred meal or to cuddle up in the corner of a neighborhood spot, London has a culinary offering for every type of date night.

Classics like Clos Maggiore and Andrew Edmunds draw crowds of two for good reason, thanks in part to their amorously inclined atmospheres. New London restaurants, like Noisy Oyster and One Club Row, are more contemporary and hip, but no less suited to a night out with your partner. Some places are best for first or second dates, while others are ideal for long-time lovers. And it doesn’t have to be Valentine’s Day or an anniversary to make these meals worthwhile—many are perfect for any random evening you happen to have free. Wherever you go, be sure to make plans in advance, as Londoners tend to book early and frantically.