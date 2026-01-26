London’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Date Night
Although London’s romantic side is often overshadowed by its bistro- and brasserie-filled Parisian neighbor, the British city is full of ways to woo a significant other. A walk along the Thames. Following in Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts’ footsteps in Notting Hill. Recreating the opening of Love, Actually as you land at Heathrow. But the restaurant scene, in particular, is replete with enticing romantic opportunities of all price points and cuisines. Whether you’re looking to wow someone with a Michelin-starred meal or to cuddle up in the corner of a neighborhood spot, London has a culinary offering for every type of date night.
Classics like Clos Maggiore and Andrew Edmunds draw crowds of two for good reason, thanks in part to their amorously inclined atmospheres. New London restaurants, like Noisy Oyster and One Club Row, are more contemporary and hip, but no less suited to a night out with your partner. Some places are best for first or second dates, while others are ideal for long-time lovers. And it doesn’t have to be Valentine’s Day or an anniversary to make these meals worthwhile—many are perfect for any random evening you happen to have free. Wherever you go, be sure to make plans in advance, as Londoners tend to book early and frantically.
London’s Best Restaurants for a Romantic Dining Experience
Sessions Art Club
- 24 Clerkenwell Grn, London EC1R 0NA
Farringdon might not be London’s most romantic neighborhood, but it is home to Sessions Art Club, an effortlessly hip restaurant that debuted in 2021. Situated in a Grade II-listed building, it functions as a studio as well as a restaurant, with rotating art and performances. The shabby-chic walls of the dining room have become almost iconic, adding a stylish flair to the space. The menu features British sharing small plates that are as much about flavor as about creativity. It’s hard to put in a bad order, and the desserts stand up well to the savory dishes. Put in the effort to book a romantic dinner 30 days in advance to ensure a good table at a reasonable time.
The Fuji Grill
- Beaverbrook Town House, Sloane St, London SW1X 9PJ
Tucked inside Chelsea’s Beaverbrook Townhouse, The Fuji Grill is everything you want from a date night. The contemporary Japanese restaurant is situated in a chic, intimate dining room, and there’s an emphasis on ingredient quality in every dish. At £100 per person, the 12-course omakase is a reasonable splurge, or you can opt for the tasting menu, which includes some of the kitchen’s signatures. The à la carte is broad but discerning, and the charcoal-grilled robata options allow you to sear your own meat, fish and vegetables on the table—a fun addition to any evening out.
Noble Rot
- 51 Lamb's Conduit St, London WC1N 3NB
Since its inception, Noble Rot has expanded to three London locations in Bloomsbury, Soho and Mayfair. The original, a modern classic on a busy street in Bloomsbury, is especially romantic, with a dimly lit dining room and buzzy vibe. The wine list is memorably expansive, but the food is equally notable. The menu shifts daily, and everything is shareable, so go in with an open mind and try as much as possible. This is one restaurant where you do, actually, want to fill up on the bread—it’s that good.
Andrew Edmunds
- 46 Lexington St, London W1F 0LP
Open since 1985, Andrew Edmunds is a long-standing, old-school favorite in Soho, often attracting the same guests over and over. And it’s not too late to make this restaurant on Lexington Street your new local spot. The menu is charmingly handwritten, celebrating British dishes that shift with the seasons. The wine list is notoriously affordable, featuring a great selection of bottles primarily from France. The candle-lit restaurant is narrow and slightly worn, but in a good way. It’s the type of place that’s filled with character—and actual characters—and it has a well-deserved reputation as a romantic destination.
Restaurant Story
- 199 Tooley St, London SE1 2JX
London is home to many Michelin-starred fine dining spots, but Restaurant Story still stands out. It balances upscale experience with a sense of casual affability—there’s no need to feel intimidated here. The eight-course tasting menu isn’t cheap at £275, but it’s worth the splurge, especially if you’re trying to impress someone. The room is beautiful, with views of a small garden, and guests often get to visit the kitchen during their meal. It’s ideal for a special occasion to create a lasting memory.
Café Deco
- 43 Store St, London WC1E 7D
Those who enjoy trying new dishes and exploring the range of British cuisine should plan a romantic evening out at Bloomsbury spot Café Deco. Led by chef Anna Tobias, the restaurant and wine bar is charming and intimate, with several cozy corners for dining. The menu often shifts based on what is available and in season, but there are always a few really delicious fish dishes worth ordering. The wine list comes courtesy of 40 Maltby Street, with an emphasis on low-intervention producers, and the wine-by-the-glass selection changes daily alongside the food. It’s a nice space to spend time in, which is exactly what you want on a date.
One Club Row
- 1 Club Row, London E1 6JX
London’s hottest opening of 2025 is also a good place to wow a date. First of all, it’s a tough reservation, especially on a weekend evening, making it all the more impressive when you do score a table. Second, who doesn’t want to enjoy pickled jalapeno gougères followed by a burger that is accompanied by a dish of au poivre sauce for dipping? You may want to order something else off the New York-inspired menu if it’s a first date, but the martinis are strong, the wine list is thoughtful, and the atmosphere is akin to a members' club, but one that isn’t elitist.
The Cocochine
- 27 Bruton Pl, London W1J 6NQ
Nestled amongst Mayfair’s showier dining establishments, The Cocochine is an elegant, seasonal restaurant that showcases the best of British ingredients. Much of the produce and meat comes from the restaurant’s own farm, while the fish is carefully sourced from Scotland. Chef Larry Jayasekara incorporates elements of his Sri Lankan heritage, as well as his time at Pétrus, creating a menu that is impressively precise. Guests can enjoy a tasting menu at the chef’s counter upstairs or book a table in the main dining room, which is purposefully designed to give diners privacy.
Noisy Oyster
- 2, Nicholls Clarke Yard, London E1 6SH
Another hot 2025 opening, Noisy Oyster is an achingly hip seafood spot in a new-build industrial space in Shoreditch. The food is Mediterranean-led, but with a focus on British fish and oysters. The raw dishes, especially the crudo trio, are a highlight, although the larger plates, like the octopus risotto, are just as delicious. It’s the sort of place where you’ll want to try everything, especially if you order a few of the mini martinis to go along for the ride. The zero-proof cocktails are also good, including one that mimics the texture and flavor of a martini.
Da Terra
- 8 Patriot Square, London E2 9NF
Instead of booking one of Mayfair’s white tablecloth eateries, head east to Da Terra, a two Michelin-starred restaurant from chef Rafael Cagali. Located in the Town Hall Hotel, the restaurant is set over two well-designed, modern spaces: the first, where guests enjoy snacks and a drink, and the second, where the main tasting menu is served alongside the open kitchen. Cagali’s menu is globally inspired, including his home country of Brazil, and each dish is precise and complex. It’s relaxed but elegant, and all of the tables are well-positioned throughout the room. A good choice for a splurge.
Clos Maggiore
- 33 King St, London WC2E 8JD
No list of London date spots would be complete without Clos Maggiore, a modern French restaurant in Covent Garden with an overwhelmingly romantic atmosphere. It’s adorned with flowers and a grand fireplace, and the refined French dishes are designed to impress—or, at least, look amazing on Instagram. It may not suit every couple, but for those who want a traditional sense of romance and whimsy, it has everything you’re looking for. The food is good, with classic dishes like a crab tart, duck terrine and roast chicken presented in an artful, modern way. If you plan to dine around a special occasion, like Valentine’s Day, you’ll need to book well in advance.
AngloThai
- 22-24 Seymour Pl, London W1H 7NL
AngloThai, set on a side street of Marylebone, earned its first Michelin star within months of opening—and for good reason. Chef John Chantarasak’s tasting menu draws equally from British and Thai inspiration, resulting in dishes that are usually surprising, sometimes spicy, and always pleasing. His wife, Desiree, curates the wine list, which is just as unexpected. The music is turned up, the room is warm and convivial, and there’s a certain cache that comes with scoring a table. It’s relatively well-priced for the quality, at £125 per person.
Belvedere Restaurant
- Holland Park, Abbotsbury Rd, London W8 6LU
Belvedere Restaurant is one of London’s better-kept secrets. Located in the middle of Holland Park’s famous gardens, the restaurant feels like a Mediterranean villa dropped into the center of the city. The dishes are generous Italian fare, including pasta, grilled fish and absolutely enormous steaks served as cuts of the day. The menu appeals to picky eaters as well as foodies, and the dining room has a sense of vacation-ready occasion. This is a good choice for showing off your culinary know-how to someone you’re newly dating, or for longtime couples to have a comfortable, but not requisite, night out.
Café Cecilia
- 32 Andrews Rd, London E8 4FX
Hackney’s Café Cecilia is a modern, cool and completely unstuffy option for date night. The sparsely decorated restaurant, set alongside the canal, sets a lovely ambiance without overdoing it. The menu is British with an Irish-inspired flourish—the Guinness bread is a must-order—and the seasonal menu is all about showcasing a particular ingredient, rather than making it pretty for Instagram. If your significant other is impressed by genuinely good food and friendly service, this is a great bet, particularly if you order the deep-fried bread and butter pudding for dessert.
Dans Le Noir?
- 9-73 St John St, London EC1M 4AN
Looking for somewhere quirky and potentially weird? London’s own dining in the dark restaurant, Dans Le Noir?, offers an entirely unusual experience that you may remember from the Richard Curtis film About Time. It involves complete darkness while you’re eating, allowing you to fully focus on your conversation (and not stabbing yourself with a fork). The food is decent, although it doesn’t really matter. This one is all about trying something new with the person you like most.