The London Restaurants With the Most Impressive Art Collections
From Sketch and Toklas to Mount St. Restaurant and The Cocochine, these London dining rooms pair serious cooking with works by Warhol, Picasso, Hirst, Tillmans and more.Read More
Although many restaurants in London are well-designed, a select few boast such impressive art collections that they enhance the dining experience. Some have commissioned specific works from living artists, while others have used gallery connections to fill their walls with more classic pieces, including creations from Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso. Some even offer art maps or guides along with the menu to help guests identify what is currently on display. As the city prepares for Frieze London and Frieze Masters, set for Oct. 14-18 in Regent’s Park, it can be an added bonus to seek out restaurants where art is part of the meal.
In dining destinations like Sketch, established as both a restaurant and gallery in 2002, and Dean Street Townhouse, art has been part of the package since the beginning. In newer spots, like Mount St. Restaurant and Osteria Vibrato, the artwork was carefully considered alongside the menus, although the food is always at the forefront—as it should be. Whether you’re looking for a casual meal somewhere like Lolo or Toklas, or a higher-end Michelin-starred dining experience, like at Behind Restaurant, London has an artsy restaurant for every type of diner. From The Cocochine to Sketch, here are 11 London restaurants with impressive art collections.
The London Restaurants With the Most Noteworthy Art Collections
Mount St. Restaurant
- 41-43 Mount St, London W1K 2RX
The art at Mount St. Restaurant is as memorable as its seasonal British fare. Located above popular Mayfair pub The Audley, the eatery features more than 200 pieces of art in its dining room and private spaces, including works by Henri Matisse, Lucian Freud, Andy Warhol and Pablo Picasso. Highlights include Henry Moore’s “Helmet Heads,” Lorna Simpson’s “Mid Ocean” and Rashid Johnson’s “Broken Floor,” a site-specific work created in 2022 for the main dining room. Those lucky enough to visit one of the private dining rooms will also glimpse a great selection of Cindy Sherman portraits. Even the salt and pepper shakers have an artistic resonance: the silver shakers were inspired by Paul McCarthy’s 2014 “Tree” sculpture.
The Cocochine
- 27 Bruton Pl, London W1J 6NQ
Dining in the multi-level townhouse that houses The Cocochine, a seasonal restaurant from chef Larry Jayasekara, is like visiting a wealthy art patron’s home. It was originally opened in partnership with Hamiltons owner, Tim Jefferies, and many of the gallery’s works have decorated the walls, both in the dining room and in the impressive top-floor private dining room. The pieces tend to rotate, often showcasing photography from artists like Richard Avedon and Helmut Newton, and a Warhol has previously graced the wall of the private dining room. On the menu, Jayasekara creates refined, artful dishes based around ingredients from The Cocochine’s own farm.
ABC Kitchens
- Old Barrack Yard, London SW1X 7NP
Located inside The Emory overlooking Hyde Park, ABC Kitchens is a U.K. offshoot of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s beloved New York City spot. The restaurant features several colorful works by Damian Hirst, known as “The Secret Gardens Paintings,” which were created in 2023. When the restaurant debuted in mid-2024, Vongerichten explained that “the variety of colors and textures in his pieces speak to the range of flavors and textures you can enjoy while dining at ABC Kitchens.” The vast menu encompasses many of the chef’s popular dishes from the New York outpost, veering from pizza to seafood to elevated tacos.
Sketch
- 9 Conduit St, London W1S 2XG
Sketch is part restaurant and part art gallery, with many of the installations and works rotating throughout its multiple spaces. The Gallery, which serves afternoon tea and dinner, currently hosts Jonathan Baldock’s “The Gathering,” a site-specific collection made for the space. The three-Michelin-starred Lecture Room & Library showcases pieces by Mauro Perucchetti and Zan Jbai, while the pod toilets often feature a themed installation. Some of the works incorporated into the different rooms were even imagined by Sketch’s owner, Mourad Mazouz, who views the restaurant as an ever-changing gallery.
Sessions Arts Club
- 24 Clerkenwell Grn, London EC1R 0NA
Since it opened in 2021, Sessions Arts Club has emphasized design and art as part of its ethos. It’s situated in a Grade II-listed building in Clerkenwell, and functions as a restaurant, art gallery and performance space, often hosting special exhibitions or events. The works in the two-level dining room change throughout the year—a selection of Özgur Kar’s skeletal animations and drawings was recently installed.
Toklas
- 1 Surrey St, Temple, London WC2R 2ND
Toklas, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant on the Strand, has a deep connection to the arts. It’s owned by Amanda Sharp and Matthew Slotover, who co-founded the Frieze magazine and art fairs. That connection is evident on the walls, which feature pieces by Wolfgang Tillmans and Ragna Bley. The dishes are seasonal and deceptively simple, showcasing the flavors of the best British produce and ingredients without too much pretension. It’s a favorite with the artsy crowd, too—fashionistas and filmmakers are often spotted at the tables, and it’s especially busy whenever there’s a big event on in London.
Dean Street Townhouse
- 69-71 Dean St, London W1D 3SE
Dean Street Townhouse, a hotel and restaurant in the heart of Soho, is the flagship site for Soho House’s vast art collection. The restaurant, which serves modern British cuisine and is a great pick for weekend brunch, offers a glimpse of pieces by Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, Jonathan Yeo and Peter Blake, among others. There’s a focus on contemporary artists and visitors can access an art map to help find their favorites throughout the dining rooms, bar and hotel. Those staying in the bedrooms might even find a Bruce Ingram or Annie Kevans on the wall.
Rosina
- 35 Bellevue Rd, London SW17 7EF
Adam Byatt’s latest opening, Rosina, boasts numerous artists in its collection, complemented by its vibrant Italian menu. There are photographs by English photographer David Steen, works by Icelandic artist Kristjana Williams and Autistic Ian, and a bespoke piece from contemporary artist Jonny Gent. Byatt also commissioned Chris Grisley to create a painting for the private dining room, which was inspired by a favorite landscape in Italy. The restaurant is slightly outside of central London in Wandsworth, but worth the trek to enjoy Byatt’s menu and his collection.
Behind Restaurant
- 20 Sidworth St, London E8 3SD
Chef Andy Beynon’s fine-dining seafood restaurant Behind, located in a contemporary space in Hackney, showcases works by local artist Dominic Myatt. The colorful paintings add a flourish to the experience, which takes place around an 18-seat countertop. The Michelin-starred restaurant serves a creative, modern tasting menu centered on the possibilities of seafood. It makes for a memorable evening, especially as you watch the chefs at work throughout the meal, and the art adds a sense of vibrance to the surroundings. Myatt’s work can also be seen at Soho House and around London galleries.
Osteria Vibrato
- 6 Greek St, London W1D 4DE
Soho spot Osteria Vibrato, which opened earlier this year, features a curated collection of artwork in its buzzy dining room. The collection is the result of a collaboration between owner Charlie Mellor and his friend and neighboring gallerist Cedric Bardawil. The art rotates and is available for purchase, and so far it has included paintings by artists like Alexander Gibbs, Woody Mellor and Anthony Banks. The restaurant menu showcases Italian dishes, from white risotto to whole grilled sole. Its popularity makes it hard to get a table, but if you manage to score one, just know it will come with a good view.
Lolo by José Pizarro
- 102 Bermondsey St, London SE1 3UB
José Pizarro’s modern Spanish restaurant Lolo, situated in Bermondsey, features numerous pieces of art on its walls. The works include paintings by Tracey Emin, Peter Blake and Harland Miller, as well as numerous photographs by Peter Meades. The menu focuses on classic Spanish dishes like Ibérico pork ribs, pan con tomate and cuttlefish meatballs, and Lolo is also open for breakfast and bottomless brunch. Pizarro’s other London restaurants, including José, also feature art collections, and the chef helms Keeper’s House, which can be found inside the Royal Academy of Arts.