A Theater Lover’s Guide to London’s West End
Where to book the tickets, land the table and enjoy it all, all within a few blocks of London’s busiest stages.Read More
London’s West End is a pilgrimage-worthy destination for anyone who loves the stage, rivaled only by Broadway in New York City. For avid theatergoers, Theatreland presents one-of-a-kind opportunities, like witnessing three-time Oscar nominee and Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo play all 23 roles in Kip Williams’s Dracula and watching Chris Pine in his London stage debut in Ivanov at the Bridge Theatre. For a tried-and-true option, Agatha Christie’s murder mystery The Mousetrap holds the title of the longest-running show in London, having premiered in 1952.
The screen-to-stage pipeline is thriving with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (it first debuted in the West End before leaping across the pond), Stranger Things: The First Shadow, and The Devil Wears Prada, which opened at the Dominion Theatre in 2024 with scores by Elton John and currently stars Vanessa Williams in the role of Miranda Priestly.
Families traveling with children have plenty of original options, too. The Gruffalo, based on the beloved British children’s book, is a favorite. Matinee performances make for a great daytime activity that doesn’t require pushing back bedtime. Paddington The Musical at the Savoy Theatre is a heart-warming multi-generational hit that adults are just as eager to see as the kids.
And, of course, visitors can see all the big-name international hits—Wicked, The Lion King, Hamilton and Les Misérables are among the most lauded, long-running productions. Even theater philistines will appreciate the commentary and biting wit of The Book of Mormon or the toe-tapping Abba songs and choreography in Mamma Mia!
While patrons of the arts can easily pack an itinerary with sold-out performances, the theater is just one of—albeit the most compelling—selling points. In between ticketed shows, London’s West End has excellent restaurants, many of which offer pre-theater dinners, designed to feed hungry theater-goers before the curtain opens, plus pubs and cocktail bars for a nightcap after curtain call.
When you’re not sitting in the seats, the shopping ranges from designer department stores like Selfridges to souvenir stands dotted along Oxford Street, should you want to return home with something beyond ticket stubs and pamphlets.
The strong hospitality scene means visitors don’t have to choose between a stylish base with top-tier service and staying within walking distance of theaters, making it easy to catch a show and, just minutes later, slink into bed wearing a fluffy robe.
Whether you’re a seasoned fan or a first-time theatergoer, our guide to London’s West End is perfect for planning a trip filled with culture, cuisine and award-winning stage productions.
The Ultimate Guide to London's West End
Where to Eat
While foodies don’t have to search far for places to devour in the West End, theatergoers might be looking for something a bit more specific. A long, boozy dinner or Michelin-starred experience at one of London’s top tasting menu spots is delightful, but when you have hard-fought tickets for a 7:30 p.m. performance, there’s not much time for that. Luckily, hungry travelers have plenty of delicious options without the rush ahead of curtain rise.
Brasserie Zedel
- 20 Sherwood St, London W1F 7ED, United Kingdom
Brasserie Zedel is a Parisian brasserie in Piccadilly that’s well-known for its elegant, chandelier-illuminated dining room and a three-course pre-theater menu, which includes classics such as iconic shredded carrots, steak with peppercorn sauce and poached pears smothered in dark chocolate sauce.
J. Sheekey
- 28-32 St Martin's Ct, London WC2N 4AL, United Kingdom
Theater-goers have been dining at J. Sheekey since 1896. Night owls will most especially appreciate The Post-Theatre Club. Available Monday through Saturday from 9 p.m. until close, the set menu includes two small plates, with options like Jersey oysters and prawn tempura with chili jam, and one cocktail. You can’t go wrong with a dirty martini.
Sushi Kyu
- 30 Brewer St, London W1F 0SS, United Kingdom
Located in the heart of Soho, Sushi Kyu is just a stone’s throw from the Apollo Theatre and Piccadilly Theatre. The restaurant serves a pre-theater omakase that includes a chef’s seasonal appetizer, miso soup, five pieces of nigiri sushi, dessert, and a glass of English sparkling wine (non-alcoholic options are available) for £49.
Kricket Soho
- 12 Denman St, London W1D 7HJ, United Kingdom
While Kricket Soho doesn’t have a pre-theater offering specifically, it’s close to many theaters, and remains open from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., giving patrons the option to book an early reservation to dig into modern Indian fare such as Mangalorean chicken Gassi and vegan Jerusalem artichoke biryani, or do a Taste of Cricket before laughing out loud to I’m Sorry, Prime Minister at the at Apollo Theatre, just two minutes away, for the next few hours.
Market Halls
- 9 Holles St, London W1G 0BD, United Kingdom
If you’re running late and want something quick and easy, or simply prefer a more relaxed walk-and-eat experience before being tethered to a seat for two hours, Market Halls on Oxford Street is a great option. It’s a lively destination for street food, drinks, and live music that gets the party started. Plus, the kitchen doesn’t close until 11 p.m., leaving plenty of time for late-night nibbles after the show.
Where to Drink
From chic cocktail bars to boozers where the cast gets spritzed after curtain call to cozy pubs within a short walk of major theaters, the West End has plenty of places to toss one back.
American Bar
- Strand, London WC2R 0EZ, United Kingdom
London's longest-surviving cocktail bar, the American Bar at The Savoy, which, like the neighboring theater, was founded by theater agent Richard D’Oyly Carte, is an Art Deco haven for classic cocktails, live jazz piano and history. Whether you arrive at prime time after a Saturday night show or for a pre-theater tipple on a Wednesday, well-dressed bartenders are always pouring top-shelf spirits and crafting drinks for patrons soaking in the storied scene.
Side Hustle
- 28 Bow St, London WC2E 7AW, United Kingdom
Tucked inside the NoMad London, Side Hustle has enough whimsy and theatrics to continue the evening entertainment. There are classic cocktails, of course, but if you want something with a bit of Latin American flair, the bergamot and chili margarita and Szechuan Pisco sour are worth a try. Because concession snacks rarely satiate, be sure to order the tuna tostadas and a couple of tacos.
Soma Soho
- 14 Denman St, London W1D 7HJ, United Kingdom
Soma Soho, a snug speakeasy tucked behind an unmarked door next to Kricket Soho on Denman Street, stays open until 1 a.m. That means a theater outing can have a second act, with Chaat Margaritas and Chana Mai Thais in hand at the stainless-steel counter well into the evening. Pro tip: A limited number of reservations are available if you want to secure a spot right after the show ends.
The Devonshire
- 17 Denman St, London W1D 7HW, United Kingdom
With a reputation for pouring the best Guinness in London and a prime Soho location near theaters, The Devonshire is a classic and perennially packed pub. A come-as-you-are vibe and roster of famous fans—Ed Sheeran stops by often—gives it even more buzz and ups the cool factor. The beer and booze always flow, and if you’re feeling peckish, there are bar snacks to nibble on. Upstairs, the excellent—albeit impossible to get into—full-service restaurant serves acclaimed British fare.
Where to Stay
The West End hotel scene is stacked with appealing stays, whether you’re fond of a dimly lit lobby bar for a post-show dram before bed or your version of a nightcap is knocking off early in hopes of squeezing in a spa session before tomorrow’s matinee.
Haymarket Hotel
- 1 Suffolk Pl, London SW1Y 4HX, United Kingdom
Tucked inside a landmark Regency building designed by architect John Nash, Haymarket Hotel blends classic charisma and contemporary charm. It’s conveniently located around the corner from Harold Pinter Theatre and His Majesty’s Theatre. The Kit Kemp interiors are cheerful, with bright colors, poppy patterns and museum-worthy art that extends from lounges to the 53 individually styled bedrooms, featuring Firmdale’s signature oversized fabric headboards. The restaurant, Brumus, offers a two-course pre-theatre set menu for £29 (approximately $38) and is currently running a special that includes dinner and tickets to Inter Alia, starring Rosamund Pike.
Hotel Café Royal
- 10 Air St, London W1B 5AB, United Kingdom
Located on Regent Street, Hotel Café Royal has hosted Oscar Wilde, David Bowie and heaps of other figures from stage and screen. In addition to its unbeatable location near theaters and shops, the property houses four restaurants and a bar. There’s also a subterranean spa and swimming pool, plus specialty suites designed by Sir David Chipperfield that come with a chauffeur-driven Mercedes-Benz, should rain put a damper on hoofing it to the nearby attractions. And the concierge can get hard-to-get tickets with just one phone call.
One Aldwych
- 1 Aldwych, London WC2B 4BZ, United Kingdom
Situated in an Art Nouveau building in the heart of Covent Garden, a neighborhood with a high concentration of theaters, One Aldwych puts shows, shopping, and sightseeing within easy reach. The concierge will work to secure tickets to sought-after shows, and guests can also gain access to post-show receptions and cast Q&As at Donmar Warehouse. When theater buffs aren’t out exploring the myriad entertainment options, there’s a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-themed afternoon tea, a lobby bar shaking up creative cocktails and sumptuous suites to unwind.
Where to Shop
When you’re not seeing a show or trying out a new restaurant, it’s worth a perusal of the West End’s shopping scene.
Regent Street
Regent Street, established in 1819, is one of the West End’s most historic shopping thoroughfares, boasting a spate of flagship stores including Burberry, Tory Burch and Marc Jacobs, tucked inside elegant, curved Regency buildings. Families should make a beeline for Hamleys, London’s oldest and largest toy store, spanning seven floors of toys, games, crafts and interactive demos.
Selfridges
- 400 Oxford St, London W1A 1AB, United Kingdom
Oxford Street is lined with countless retailers, but Selfridges alone is worth the trip. The upscale department store stocks big-name designers, from Prada to Chloé. It also offers eateries, like the Champagne & Oyster Bar by Caviar House & Prunier in the Foodhall for a mid-shopping snack, as well as Selfridges-exclusive services such as a Golden Goose studio for personalized sneakers, a skating rink and a cinema. If you’re traveling with kiddos, the Jellycat Fish & Chips experience is a fun, interactive five-minute performance for little ones.
Burlington Arcade
- 51 Piccadilly, London W1J 0QJ, United Kingdom
First commissioned in 1819, Burlington Arcade is a historic, celebrated covered luxury shopping street parallel to Bond Street in Mayfair. Burlington Beadles, outfitted in livery designed by tailor Joshua Kane, maintain decorum along the branded Pantone carpet that runs the length of the 196-yard shopping gallery, which is home to 47 luxury boutiques, from Johnstons of Elgin for Scottish cashmere to Azza Fahmy and Michael Rose for fine jewelry.
New Bond Street
Whether you’re in the market for a new outfit to wear to the theatre or just enjoy designer window displays, head to New Bond Street to scout out iconic luxury brands like Dior, Chanel and Miu Miu.
Shapero Rare Books
- 94 Bond St, London W1S 1SJ, United Kingdom
If you’re looking for a hard-to-find tome or scripts, there’s no better place to dig for treasure than Shapero Rare Books. Founded by international rare book dealer Bernard Shapero, the Bond Street retailer is renowned for stocking all manner of antique volumes and works on paper, from historic guidebooks and travel logs by early explorers to modern signed first editions to theater memorabilia — including archival photographs from Carolee Schneemann's Thames Calling performance at the London Underground Film Festival in 1970, costume design sketches and programs from the Ballet Russes.