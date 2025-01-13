London’s Best New Restaurants Coming in 2025

London’s dining scene has exploded since the pandemic, with new restaurants opening throughout the city almost daily. Recent years have brought many exciting debuts and expansions, from The Barbary in Notting Hill to the two Michelin-starred Brooklands in the Peninsula Hotel. This year is looking even more promising, thanks in part to the opening of highly-anticipated hotels like The Chancery Rosewood, set to arrive in Mayfair this summer with Carbone and Le Caprice in tow. Le Caprice is only one long-awaited revival, as culinary establishment Simpson’s on the Strand will also reopen its doors in Covent Garden in May.

Although details are still scarce on several of the new openings, there’s a lot to look forward when it comes to eating in London in 2025. Whether you’re looking for a fine dining experience or a more casual meal, the city will welcome a strong variety of restaurants in an array of neighborhoods. From Dué, the creation of former Pujol chef Jesús Durón, to Cannes mainstay La Môme’s U.K. debut, here are the most exciting new London restaurant openings of the year. This is just the start—there will certainly be far more to come.