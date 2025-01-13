London’s Best New Restaurants Coming in 2025
London’s dining scene has exploded since the pandemic, with new restaurants opening throughout the city almost daily. Recent years have brought many exciting debuts and expansions, from The Barbary in Notting Hill to the two Michelin-starred Brooklands in the Peninsula Hotel. This year is looking even more promising, thanks in part to the opening of highly-anticipated hotels like The Chancery Rosewood, set to arrive in Mayfair this summer with Carbone and Le Caprice in tow. Le Caprice is only one long-awaited revival, as culinary establishment Simpson’s on the Strand will also reopen its doors in Covent Garden in May.
Although details are still scarce on several of the new openings, there’s a lot to look forward when it comes to eating in London in 2025. Whether you’re looking for a fine dining experience or a more casual meal, the city will welcome a strong variety of restaurants in an array of neighborhoods. From Dué, the creation of former Pujol chef Jesús Durón, to Cannes mainstay La Môme’s U.K. debut, here are the most exciting new London restaurant openings of the year. This is just the start—there will certainly be far more to come.
London’s Best New Restaurant Openings of 2025
Zima Notting Hill
- 5 Frith St, London W1D 4SB
Soho spot Zima will expand to Notting Hill in January, showcasing their signature Russian and Eastern European menu in the ever-evolving west London neighborhood. The menu will share some of the dishes with the Soho location, but will also feature seasonal specials created in collaboration with acclaimed Eastern European chefs, while the drinks menu will include Zima’s signature vodkas, which are infused in-house. Expect an impressive selection of caviar, as well as upscale, contemporary takes on favorites like chicken Kyiv, dumplings and borsch. Thanks to the counter seating, it’s also a great pick for solo diners looking for a great food and nice meal out.
The Dark Horse
- 87/88 North Yard, Chalk Farm, London NW1 8AH
The Dark Horse arrived in Camden in early January, a classic pub with elevated British dishes and a connection to the neighborhood’s musical heritage. The menu, from Stephen Tozer and Ed Brunet, features traditional plates like fish and crispy chips, bangers and mash, prawn cocktail and rarebit crumpets, served alongside craft beer, cocktails and wine. The pub will host live music weekly thanks to its connection with Tape London, with plans for both emerging and established artists to pop in. Expect Sunday roasts on the weekends and good vibes all the time.
Effie
- 149 Queensway, London W2 4YN
The Whiteley is one of London’s most anticipated new developments in 2025. The former department store, which has been restored and renovated, will feature the new Six Senses London along with numerous restaurants and cafes. Most of the dining options have yet to be announced, but Pachamama Group will open Effie later this year. The restaurant will feature dishes “inspired by the Aegean Coast,” which makes sense as Pachamama Group is also behind Bottarga and Zephyr, both known for their Mediterranean small plates and chic aesthetics. There’s no word on opening date yet.
Carbone
- 30 Grosvenor Sq, London W1K
Get ready—New York hotspot Carbone will debut its flagship London restaurant later this year, inside the new Chancery Rosewood hotel. Not much is known yet about the maximalist American-Italian eatery, from Major Food Group’s Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick, but it will certainly retain the same signature dishes as its fellow outposts in Las Vegas, Dallas, Hong Kong and Miami. Prepare yourself for an onslaught of foodies battling for a reservation to eat the spicy rigatoni vodka, easily the most popular dish in the original Carbone.
Le Caprice
- 30 Grosvenor Sq, London W1K
The Chancery Rosewood will also feature the return of London’s signature Le Caprice. The St. James restaurant was first opened in 1947 by Mario Gallati, with dozens of famous patrons like Princess Diana and Elizabeth Taylor, but it closed amid the Covid pandemic. While the original space has since been taken over by Arlington, Le Caprice will rise like a phoenix from the ashes inside the Rosewood this summer. Details are scarce, but owner Richard Caring confirmed in a recent interview that the new edition would “keep the essence” of the OG and will include classic dishes like the steak tartare, while also evolving forward.
Josephine Bouchon Marylebone
- 6-8 Blandford St, London W1U 4AU
Claude Bosi helms several high-end London restaurants, including the recently-opened Brooklands at the Peninsula (it’s a splurge-worthy tasting menu), but his French bistro Josephine Bouchon, which opened in Chelsea last March, has been one of his most personal. The casual spot, created with his wife Lucy, showcases the flavors and dishes of Bosi’s hometown of Lyon in a neighborhood setting. This year, the couple will launch a second restaurant in Marylebone, in the former home of Daylesford. An opening date has yet to be announced, but Bosi recently told Observer that the menu will likely be slightly different than the original outpost. “Chelsea is like a bouchon Lyonnais,” he said. “Marylebone will be more like a bouillon Parisien—the original bouchon from Paris that is more seafood-oriented.”
La Môme at the Berkeley
- Wilton Pl, London SW1X 7RL
The glamour set frequent Cannes eatery La Môme, but soon, the Mediterranean sun will shine in London. French restaurateurs Ugo and Antoine Lecorché will unveil the British edition of La Môme inside the Berkeley hotel in January, with an emphasis on the elements guests have come to love from the French Riviera standard. The expansive restaurant will boast 220 seats, with an additional 30 on the terrace, and diners can expect theatricality and tableside preparation of dishes like whole wild fish and cocktails served with dry ice. The restaurant will also feature live music in the evenings. The spot replaces Marcus, helmed by chef Marcus Wareing since 2014.
Kricket Shoreditch
- 36 Charlotte Rd, London EC2A 3PG
Indian favorite Kricket will open its fifth restaurant in London later this year, taking over a site in Shoreditch that once housed Merchant’s Tavern. Kricket’s team, led by Rik Campbell and Will Bowlby, plan to debut the expansive Indian restaurant as an all-day dining experience, with breakfast served for the first time. Kricket Shoreditch will feature a dining room with an à la carte menu and a bar serving an all-day menu during the day and snacks in the evening. Expect similar dishes to the other sites in Brixton, White City, Soho and Canary Wharf, the most recent opening prior to Shoreditch.
Dué
London’s slowly-improving Mexican food scene is about to get a whole lot better thanks to chef Jesús Durón, known for his tenure at Pujol. Durón has teamed up with Hong Kong restauranteur Lindsay Jang, who co-founded Michelin star-winning Yardbird, to launch a new collaboration in London, aptly titled Dué. The pair kicked things off with a series of pop-ups, including one at London’s Carousel, last year, but Dué will mark their flagship permanent space. Details are few, although the restaurant has touted itself as a “globally-inspired concept.”
Simpson’s in the Strand
- 100 Strand, London WC2R 0EW
Simpson’s in the Strand is one of London’s oldest restaurants, showcasing a classic British vibe and traditional dishes with sophisticated service since 1828. The restaurant closed in March 2020, but will reopen in May thanks to restaurateur Jeremy King, who signed on to help renew the establishment, which is part of the Savoy Hotel. Not much is known about the menu or any possible renovations, but diners can expect the return of the roast meat trolleys—a quintessential London dining experience—and a refined atmosphere perfect for a special occasion. This is a particularly exciting opening since the fate of Simpson’s was uncertain for several years following the pandemic.
Dove
- 31 Kensington Park Rd, London W11 2EU
Dove, which debuted on Jan. 6, is a new concept in Jackson Boxer’s now-closed Notting Hill restaurant Orasay. The restaurant showcases elevated comfort food, like deep-fried taleggio and Wiltshire truffle lasagne and roasted herb-fed chicken, alongside cocktails and a thoughtful wine list. Guests can expect similar cuisine to Boxer’s other London spots, including Henri and Brunswick House, in an intimate, elegant space. The dish we’re most excited to try is actually a dessert: Fior di latte soft serve ice cream with extra virgin olive oil and an optional caviar supplement.
Brasserie Adeline
- 50 Newman St, London W1T 3EB
The much-anticipated Newman hotel is set to open its doors in Fitzrovia this summer and the property has announced two food and beverage outlets, including all-day European bistro Brasserie Adeline. The menu will feature comfort classics and those visiting for lunch can enjoy a sandwich trolley, which sounds like something we want. Gambit Bar will open alongside Brasserie Adeline, showcasing crafted cocktails, including low- and no-alcohol options, and bar snacks. The bar will also offer regular events, from DJs to chess nights.
Francesco Mazzei at Corinthia London
- Whitehall Pl, London SW1A 2BD
The Corinthia London’s Northall Restaurant will undergo a transformation this summer, evolving into an Italian restaurant from head chef Francesco Mazzei. Mazzei already runs a refined eatery in Malta’s Villa Corinthia and guests can anticipate classic dishes with an upscale twist inspired by the cuisine of southern Italy. The Northall Restaurant is being renovated for the occasion and the opening will mean that the Corinthia will now boast Mazzei and Tom Kerridge as its signature chefs. Mazzei has an extensive history in London restaurants, including opening L’Anima and Fiume, so this opening will likely be highly celebrated by diners.