The Most Noteworthy L.A. Bar Openings of 2025
If 2025 proved anything for L.A.’s hospitality scene, it’s that a hip bar can always attract a crowd. Los Angeles nightlife has been struggling to regain its footing since the Covid-19 pandemic, and though traditional clubs might be a thing of Hollywood’s storied past, craft cocktail bars are still all the craze.
Although old-school dive bars certainly serve an important purpose in the local drinking culture, swanky speakeasies, elegant lounges and neighborhood wine bars seem to be the most successful in getting Angelenos out of their house. In 2025, we saw exciting bar openings all across the city, from Melrose Hill to Venice.
The Benjamin on Melrose opened a separate bar concept upstairs, emphasizing the art and intricacies of mixology. Max Reis of Mírate opened a margarita-focused joint in Sherman Oaks, and Bar Jubilee took over the former Rock and Reilly’s space on the Sunset Strip. Downtown L.A. also welcomed another scenic rooftop restaurant, while CDMX-inspired Café Tondo took Chinatown by storm.
The Best L.A. Bar Openings of 2025
Bar Benjamin
- 7174 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bar Benjamin brings a taste of Old Hollywood glamour back to Melrose Avenue. Located on top of The Benjamin, this swanky watering hole boasts coffered ceilings, warm wood-panneled walls, tufted velour booths and mid-century light fixtures. If there’s a wait when you arrive, simply enjoy a tipple on the small balcony-style patio and admire the Hollywood Hills in the distance. After enjoying your complimentary welcome libation, which is typically boozy and served in a tall, slender glass, explore the extensive cocktail list and take your pick. The menu is conveniently organized by savory, rich, bright, unexpected and boozy, but you’ll also find an entire section dedicated to martinis. The mezcal-based Last Laugh is a fan favorite, made with yellow bell pepper, fermented mango, acid-adjusted pineapple and saffron. For something fresh yet spicy, opt for the Mojo Priest, or cool off with the crisp Tzatziki Martini.
Daisy Margarita Bar
- 14633 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
This spring, Daisy Margarita Bar opened in Sherman Oaks, bringing an entirely new drinking experience to the Valley. Just like sister concept Mírate, the innovative cocktails are created by the talented Max Reis, who has pulled together a list of salsa-inspired sippers that traverse the imaginary bounds of mixology. The salsa verde margarita is savory and slightly spicy, while the Baja slaw packs a flavorful punch that is fresh, fruity and full of umami undertones. Beat the Valley heat with the frozen guacamole marg, or keep things classic with a timeless Cadillac. Though you’ll come for the drinks, don’t be shy when it comes to the food. The crudo section features highlights like scallop aguachile and vibrant fish ceviche.
Bar Jubilee
- 8911 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Complex cocktails meet an upbeat circus-inspired setting at Bar Jubilee. Created by the dynamic team behind Weho’s Blue Collar, Bar Jubilee has breathed new life into the former Rock and Reilly’s location. The two-story space is ultra-roomy, featuring a lengthy bar that sits opposite a cozy, booth-lined main room. The best place to hang, however, is upstairs at the pool table. On Wednesdays, enjoy smooth jazz tunes from live performers while sipping on the signature Orville Old Fashioned, crafted with house-made popcorn syrup. Each drink is intricate and thoughtful, and though a few staples will endure the test of time, expect the beverage menu to rotate seasonally.
Bar Avoja
- 1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Tucked away behind a heavy curtain at the back of chef Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf, Bar Avoja is the ultimate aperitivo spot in Hollywood. Low-lying red couches encourage you to kick back and relax, while dim lighting, jewel-adorned chandeliers, romantic wallpaper and a wall of liquor lockers create a speakeasy-like ambiance. Drinks range from light and refreshing spritzes to complex and spirit-forward cocktails. The Anacapri is a delicate spritz inspired by the Amalfi Coast, made with limoncello, gin, thyme, butterfly pea flower and Champagne. For something strong yet smooth, order the vodka and gin-based Duchessa.
Forces of Nature
- 1031 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Forces of Nature is a women-owned wine bar located above Only the Wild Ones in Venice. Shortly after opening in June, this artsy speakeasy became a staple for in-the-know Westsiders, blending the esoteric and whimsical side of life with a love for regenerative wine and agriculture. Glowing candles, hanging greenery and fresh florals yield a warm space where all are welcome to gather over female-made vino, adaptogenic cocktails and plenty of non-alcoholic options.
Café Tondo
- 1135 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Coffee shop and chic cafe by day, Mexico City-inspired bar by night, Café Tondo has taken Chinatown by storm. In the evening, a red glow radiates from the bar, attracting a huge crowd willing to wait in line for rotating wines, crisp cervezas and simple spritzers. Inside, white brick walls are adorned with handmade Mexican pottery, while low-lying booths and stools surround small candlelit tables. Though most patrons come to mix, mingle and sip, you can also order tasty bites like kanpachi crudo, guacamole, pork belly tacos and esquites.
Bar 109
- 641 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Bar 109 is a moody wine and cocktail bar that serves elevated bites and elegant libations in the heart of Melrose Hill. If you’re looking for a centrally-located date night spot, Bar 109 checks all the boxes—dim lit, stylish and sultry. The Sanshito is a daiquiri-style drink that is both tart and tropical, while the delicate Marine Layer brings subtle umami undertones to a crisp, gin-based cocktail. Can’t-miss bites include the thick-cut burger, smoked salmon dip and jumbo shrimp cocktail.
Real Charmer
- 864 Virgil Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Looking for a “locals only” vibe in Virgil Village? Head to Real Charmer. Red hues, retro accents and a classic checkered floor set the scene, but it’s the cocktails that steal the show. From a secret tiki menu that transports you to a tropical oasis to a rice-washed Negroni with an uber-silky texture, the drinks are unique yet approachable, promising something for every palate. From live DJs to vinyl nights, Real Charmer is constantly hosting fun events and gatherings, making this the perfect place to let loose and see where the night takes you.
No Rose
- 627 N La Peer Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood’s Kimpton La Peer Hotel has transformed its lobby bar into an outdoor oasis complete with firepits, comfy, low-lying couches and one of the area’s best espresso martinis. Rather than tequila or vodka, the No Rose rendition is made with rum, highlighting a bright background to the smooth espresso and foamy top. Round out your experience with shareable bites, such as halloumi skewers and crispy onion rings, before hitting the dance floor with a rotating list of DJs, which spin Thursday through Saturday.
Florentín Rooftop Bar
- 617 S Spring St 8th floor, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles is at the heart of L.A.’s premier rooftop bar scene, and this year, Florentín joined the mix and quickly rose to the occasion. This Mediterranean hides in plain sight inside an old-world-style early 20th-century building on Spring Street. Though the space is primarily outdoors, the main bar is inside, boasting an arched, dark green background with a complementary marble bar top. The signature cocktails lean fruity, but they avoid being too sweet. The carrot margarita is savory and earthy, but the bar’s most unique beverage is the mango sticky rice milk punch. If you get hungry, order a hand-tossed pizza or Mediterranean dip trio.