The Most Noteworthy L.A. Bar Openings of 2025

If 2025 proved anything for L.A.’s hospitality scene, it’s that a hip bar can always attract a crowd. Los Angeles nightlife has been struggling to regain its footing since the Covid-19 pandemic, and though traditional clubs might be a thing of Hollywood’s storied past, craft cocktail bars are still all the craze.

Although old-school dive bars certainly serve an important purpose in the local drinking culture, swanky speakeasies, elegant lounges and neighborhood wine bars seem to be the most successful in getting Angelenos out of their house. In 2025, we saw exciting bar openings all across the city, from Melrose Hill to Venice.

The Benjamin on Melrose opened a separate bar concept upstairs, emphasizing the art and intricacies of mixology. Max Reis of Mírate opened a margarita-focused joint in Sherman Oaks, and Bar Jubilee took over the former Rock and Reilly’s space on the Sunset Strip. Downtown L.A. also welcomed another scenic rooftop restaurant, while CDMX-inspired Café Tondo took Chinatown by storm.

Whether you’re looking to sip a refreshing spritz in an upscale speakeasy by chef Evan Funke or dance the night away during a vinyl night in Virgil Village, these are the best L.A. bar openings of 2025.