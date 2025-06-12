Sun, Sand and Surf: L.A.’s Most Noteworthy Beachfront Hotels

As the weather warms up and the cloudy skies of spring begin to disperse, beach season officially kicks off in Los Angeles. From Malibu to all the way down to picturesque Palos Verdes, hitting the Southern California coast is a summertime staple for locals and visitors alike. Between L.A.’s pristine coastline and historic surf culture, it’s no wonder that many of L.A.’s best beaches have appeared in legendary Hollywood productions like Grease and Baywatch. Though the ‘50s and ‘60s are known as the golden age of surfing in L.A., surf culture remains strong today, and if you’re a beginner, there’s no better place to learn.

While many Los Angeles hotels offer panoramic ocean views and stunning seaside settings, only a handful boast direct beach access. In Santa Monica, longtime luxury hotel favorites like Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach place guests right on the sand, while newcomer Regent is only a short walk away from legendary Muscle Beach. Not interested in dealing with the chaotic summer crowds? Terranea Resort is a cliffside oasis that feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of L.A., while Nobu Ryokan Malibu is a bespoke, 16-suite property that hovers just above the waves on Billionaires Beach. Whether you’re a first-time visitor hoping to experience a true SoCal summer or a landlocked local in need of a seaside escape, these are the best Los Angeles hotels for hitting the beach.