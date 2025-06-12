Sun, Sand and Surf: L.A.’s Most Noteworthy Beachfront Hotels
Whether you're a first-time visitor hoping to experience a true SoCal summer or a landlocked local in need of a seaside escape, these are the best Los Angeles hotels for hitting the beach.
As the weather warms up and the cloudy skies of spring begin to disperse, beach season officially kicks off in Los Angeles. From Malibu to all the way down to picturesque Palos Verdes, hitting the Southern California coast is a summertime staple for locals and visitors alike. Between L.A.’s pristine coastline and historic surf culture, it’s no wonder that many of L.A.’s best beaches have appeared in legendary Hollywood productions like Grease and Baywatch. Though the ‘50s and ‘60s are known as the golden age of surfing in L.A., surf culture remains strong today, and if you’re a beginner, there’s no better place to learn.
While many Los Angeles hotels offer panoramic ocean views and stunning seaside settings, only a handful boast direct beach access. In Santa Monica, longtime luxury hotel favorites like Hotel Casa del Mar and Shutters on the Beach place guests right on the sand, while newcomer Regent is only a short walk away from legendary Muscle Beach. Not interested in dealing with the chaotic summer crowds? Terranea Resort is a cliffside oasis that feels worlds away from the hustle and bustle of L.A., while Nobu Ryokan Malibu is a bespoke, 16-suite property that hovers just above the waves on Billionaires Beach. Whether you’re a first-time visitor hoping to experience a true SoCal summer or a landlocked local in need of a seaside escape, these are the best Los Angeles hotels for hitting the beach.
The Best Beach Hotels in L.A.
Nobu Ryokan Malibu
- 22752 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Nestled on Malibu’s Carbon Beach, Nobu Ryokan pays tribute to authentic Japanese-style architecture with 16 transportive suites and rooms. Warm wooden floors and ceilings set the foundation for each suite, while crisp white linens, skylit bathrooms and minimalistic decor round out the zen ambiance. Most of the rooms boast a Pacific Ocean view, and some even have teak soaking tubs on the balcony. After popping over to Nobu Malibu for dinner, return to your suite, raid the complimentary mini bar and enjoy a soak under the stars while listening to waves crash against the shore just below. Though all guests can access the beach through a set of stairs near the small swimming pool, a Beachfront Room (or oceanfront bungalow) gives you direct and private access to the sand straight from your deck. Guests can also book the Surf with Nobu package and receive an hour-long surf lesson on a branded surfboard, followed by a two-hour photo session with Steven Lippman Photography.
Shutters on the Beach
- 1 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Shutters on the Beach is a seaside staple, loved by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Zac Efron. The iconic grey and white building kisses the sand, promising a true beachfront hotel experience in the heart of Santa Monica. Timeless Cape Cod energy extends from the recently refurbished lobby to each of the cozy guestrooms, and there is a Nancy Meyers-esque aesthetic throughout the entire oceanside property. Cool blue tones, elegant patterns and vintage decor set a charming beach house scene, but the open-air terrace is the perfect palace to imbibe over a chilled shrimp cocktail and crispy avocado fries. Start each morning with a quiet walk along the shore before the crowds come in, or partake in a personalized beachside yoga class.
Venice V Hotel
- 5 Westminster Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Located directly on the Venice Beach Boardwalk, Venice V Hotel is a rustic 34-room property that pays homage to the beach town's surf and skate history. Though there is a cohesive, laid-back nature across the renovated 1915 landmark, each room is uniquely designed with a creative edge and bohemian energy. In the rooms, exposed red brick walls meet faux animal hides, wicker pendants and colorful throw blankets, but in the lobby, a mural of city founder Abbot Kinney, made from 4,000 skateboard wheels, sits front and center. In addition to being within walking distance of Venice’s best restaurants, bars and shops, the hotel is also only a few steps away from the wide stretch of sand.
Terranea Resort
- 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Famous for its sweeping bluffs, elegant accommodations and Michelin Guide restaurant Mar’sel, Terranea Resort is the crown jewel of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. In addition to four different pools, all of which overlook the rocky beach below, Terranea is also home to an award-winning spa that just underwent a $4.5 million refresh. After a long day of kayaking, hiking and lounging on the private cove located just to the left of the beach resort, head to the spa for a restorative Harmonic Aura Awakening, which includes a personal sound bath and chakra-balancing massage. The spa facilities are also worth exploring, and whether you’re kicking back on the outdoor deck or sitting in the relaxation room waiting for your treatment, uninterrupted ocean views stretch for miles.
Malibu Beach Inn
- 22878 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Malibu Beach Inn is another Carbon Beach gem known for its coastal aesthetic and cozy appeal. The oceanfront rooms boast homey amenities like soft-knit throw blankets, automatic fireplaces and decorative pillows personalized to the last name of each guest. Whether you’re sitting on your private balcony watching the sunrise or sipping a dirty martini at the on-site Carbon Beach Club, panoramic Pacific views are guaranteed from nearly every corner of this 47-room hotel. When you want to hit the beach, simply stroll down the private staircase past the restaurant and enjoy a leisurely stroll along the sand, or borrow one of the property’s paddleboards for a little oceanic adventure. The beach hotel is also within walking distance of the iconic Malibu Pier, where you can eat, shop and sightsee.
Regent Santa Monica
- 1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
At the Regent Santa Monica Beach, high ceilings, custom furniture, marble walls and bright, cool tones create an opulent backdrop to a beachfront stay. The 167-room property sits directly across from the city’s historic Muscle Beach, and you’ll just have to take a short walk down past the bike path to reach it. Before indulging in Mediterranean cuisine at chef Michael Mina’s Orla, sit fireside at Azure Bar and sip a Tommy's Margarita on draft while admiring Santa Monica Pier views. Regent also offers expert-led surf lessons, beach butler service and kite flying.
Hotel Casa del Mar
- 1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Located right next to sister property Shutters on the Beach, Hotel Casa del Mar is a sophisticated oceanfront getaway with an iconic red brick Renaissance-style architecture. The front of the hotel faces the Pacific, surrounded by swaying palm trees and lush greenery on the ground floor. In addition to prime beach access, guests can also dine at two on-site restaurants, spend a day at the spa or enjoy laid-back luxury at the fifth-floor Palm Terrace Pool. During the summer, Hotel Casa Del Mar provides the perfect home base for first-time travelers to Santa Monica—rent bikes to ride along the boardwalk, book a beach picnic at sunset or simply walk up the road to the Santa Monica Pier and take in the city from the famous Ferris wheel.